4 Senior Soviet Communists (left to right) Kliment Voroshilov, Lavrenty Beria, and Georgy Malenkov stand in the guard of honor in front of Stalin’s casket at the House Of The Unions.



Stalin had failed to name a successor, and in the uncertain period after his death a quiet power struggle raged within the Kremlin that would end with Beria’s arrest and execution and Malenkov’s demotion to manager of a hydroelectric plant in far-eastern Soviet Kazakhstan. Voroshilov got off relatively lightly and died peacefully in 1969.