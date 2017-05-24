Stalin's Grandson Aleksandr Burdonsky Dead At 75

A grandson of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, theater director Aleksandr Burdonsky, has died at age 75.

Officials at the Central Theater of the Russian Army, where Burdonsky worked for many years, said that he died on Moscow on May 24 after lengthy treatment for heart trouble.

Burdonsky's father, Vasily Stalin, was a son of Josef Stalin. A Soviet Air Force lieutenant, Vasily Stalin was imprisoned for several years after the dictator's death in 1953 and died in 1962.

Burdonsky used his mother Galina Burdonskaya's surname.

Burdonsky was the director of more than 20 plays at the theater. He was granted the honorary title of People’s Actor of the Russian Federation.

Based on reporting by Interfax and RIA