Stalin's Death Marked With Flowers, Detentions, Appeals Against His 'Glorification'

MOSCOW -- Some 500 people gathered on Moscow's Red Square to mark the 66th anniversary of the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's death.

The annual commemoration event, organized by the Communist Party, was held on March 5 at Stalin's tomb under the Kremlin wall.

This year's gathering was marred by a protest by two activists who threw broken carnations at Stalin's bust by his grave and shouted: "Burn in hell, executioner of people, murderer of women and children!"

Police officers immediately took away the activists -- Yevgeny Suchkov and Olga Savchenko.

Meanwhile, several elderly people gathered dozens of meters from the commemoration event to urge President Vladimir Putin to stop Stalin's "glorification" across the country.

The participants said their parents had been jailed or killed under Stalin's regime.

Stalin died on March 5, 1953 at the age of 74. Millions of people were executed, sent to Gulag labor camps in Siberia and Kazakhstan during his Great Terror in the 1930s.

During World War II, members of several ethnic groups, including elderly people, women, and children, were deported to Central Asia based on allegations that they had collaborated with Nazi Germany.

Historians and Kremlin critics say that under President Putin, the Russian authorities have sought to play down Stalin's crimes and promote him as "a successful manager" and "a great leader."

With reporting by OVD-Inform and Dozhd