Rooftop Raids: Turkmenistan Cracks Down On Starlink Users

Police are scouring rooftops in Turkmenistan for Starlink satellite Internet terminals as residents seek to sidestep sluggish and restricted connections, locals say. In the eastern city of Turkmenabat, residents have described searches by teams of local officials and law enforcement. “They come and go straight to the roof,” one Turkmenabat resident told RFE/RL‘s Turkmen Service on condition of anonymity. “They check who has what. If a Starlink system is found, they take the device away," the local said. Some residents allegedly linked to the devices, made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, are being arrested and held in police stations, sources in the country say.

As well as the door-knocking checks from police, a resident of Turkmenabat says that “spies” in teams of telecoms workers, who routinely access apartment rooftops, are also being used to report Starlink terminals. “The technicians have people among them who report what kind of antennas are where," the local said. RFE/RL’s calls to a Turkmenabat police station seeking comment on the raids went unanswered. Independent media that focuses on Turkmenistan say the Starlink raids have been ongoing since mid-April. The inspections “have included searches of residential, office, and commercial buildings,” according to the Turkmen.news portal. Starlink terminals began appearing in Turkmenistan in late 2025 amid frequent interruptions to Internet that was already among the slowest and most restrictive in the world. A local from the northern city of Dashoguz told RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service in November 2025 that, “a small number of wealthy households are joining forces with their neighbors, pooling their money, and buying Starlink equipment from Dubai.” The families, “deposit the money in a foreign bank and then pay a monthly subscription fee to use it,” the resident explained.