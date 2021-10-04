State Symbols On Vehicle License Plates Covered As Serbia And Kosovo Implement New Agreement

An EU-mediated agreement to cover up state symbols on the license plates of vehicles from Kosovo and Serbia was put into effect at border crossings between the two countries on October 4. Police in Kosovo put white stickers over the state symbols of Serbian license plates and the same procedure was followed by Serbian police officers for vehicles registered in Kosovo. The deal ended a 13-day standoff between Kosovo police and local Kosovar Serbs who had blocked roads at border crossings.