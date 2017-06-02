Stockholm Truck Attacker Lived Double Life

The failed Uzbek asylum seeker suspected of April's deadly truck attack in Stockholm led a double life and had several identities, according to a Swedish media report. Rakhmat Akilov confessed to committing a "terrorist crime" after driving a hijacked truck down a crowded pedestrian street on April 7, killing five people. An investigation by Sweden's TV4 program, Kalla Fakta, said there were "early warning signals" that could have alerted police that Akilov was a potential terror risk. (TV4's Kalla Fakta)