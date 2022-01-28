Stocking The Pantry, Checking The Shelters, Ukrainians Prepare For Russian Attack

Natalya Lyutykova fled her native Crimea after Russia seized the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014. Now living near Kyiv's airport, she fears her family is in Russia's crosshairs once again and is preparing for a possible attack by stocking up on canned food. To the east, people in Kharkiv are getting their bomb shelters in order, and to the west in Lviv, a machine-gun toting mayor is pulling citizens together for territorial-defense units.