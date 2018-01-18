Stoltenberg Condemns Killing In Kosovo, Calls for Calm

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the killing of ethnic-Serb leader Oliver Ivanovic in Kosovo, and said the Western military alliance would continue to be on hand to help keep the country stable. The Kosovar Serb politician was buried in Belgrade two days after he was gunned down in Mitrovica, northern Kosovo, on January 16, raising tensions between ethnic groups in the divided city. Speaking on January 18 during a scheduled visit to nearby Macedonia, Stoltenberg called for calm. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)