Strait Of Hormuz 'Toll' Could Breach Maritime Law, Industry Insiders Say

Amid reports Iran and the US are considering charging vessels a “toll” to transit the Strait of Hormuz, maritime insiders say such a move could backfire if other countries decide to charge ships for passing through natural maritime chokepoints. “This is international free passage,” Olav Myklebust, a Norwegian oil tanker manager says, “so the rules are very clear.” According to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), ships engaged in “innocent passage” through a country’s territorial waters cannot be charged a fee.

Despite clear wording around rules for innocent passage, the UNCLOS charter also states that ships can be charged for “specific services” rendered. Iran could potentially organize convoys through the strait and demand fees for that service. But, Myklebust points out, “Iran has no [naval] vessel left to escort them” after the country’s navy was largely destroyed in the early days of the 2026 conflict with the US and Israel. On April 8, following a cease-fire which paused that war, US President Donald Trump told ABC News that America is considering a “joint venture” with Tehran to charge tolls for passage through the strait. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabdi had earlier declared Tehran was working on a protocol with ​Oman to require “permits” from ships wanting to pass the Strait of Hormuz. Oman has since denied it is seeking fees. Dimitris Ampatzi, a maritime risk and compliance manager with MarineTraffic, told RFE/RL that if shipping companies are forced to liaise with the Iranian military to transit the Strait of Hormuz “we could see delays, rerouting decisions, and in some cases reluctance from shipowners to enter the area.”