Strong Winds Fan Wildfires In Chernobyl Area; Radiation At 'Permissible' Levels

DYTYATKY, Ukraine -- Wildfires continue to burn near the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant and emergency officials say it is impossible to predict when they will be extinguished.

Viktoria Ruban, spokeswoman for the Kyiv regional directorate of the State Emergency Situations Service, told reporters at the Dytyatky checkpoint near the Chernobyl restricted zone on April 14 that the situation has been complicated by heavy winds in the area.

"Nobody can give any forecast due to the simple reason that there were very strong winds yesterday that made the fire move at a very high speed," Ruban said.

"Secondly, in the areas where the fire was practically eliminated last evening, new fire sites have appeared in places that are hard to access. The major problem is that new fire sites are emerging.”

She added that some 400 firefighters and 100 technical units are working in the area where the devastating fires have been burning for almost two weeks.

A day earlier, the fire approached the ghost city of Pripyat, which was abandoned by all residents in April 1986 after the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.

Ruban said that firefighters had managed to stop the fire near Pripyat.

Earlier in the day, the Emergency Situations Service said that firefighting operations in the area were under way, adding that radiation in the region and in the capital, Kyiv, was within "permissible" levels.

A day earlier, Greenpeace Russia warned that fires blazing through the exclusion zone are much larger than authorities in Kyiv were admitting and that they posed a radiation risk.

The fires began on April 3 in the western part of the uninhabited exclusion zone before spreading to nearby forests.

The National Police said they have detained two people suspected of setting the initial fire.