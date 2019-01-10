Students Call For EU To Drop Visa Requirement For Kosovo

Students from the University of Pristina called on the European Union to provide visa-free travel for citizens of Kosovo. They marched through heavy snow in Kosovo's capital on January 10 chanting: "Is isolation a value of the European Union?" Kosovo is the only non-EU country in the Western Balkans that has not yet been granted visa-free status by the EU. The European Commission said in July that Kosovo had fulfilled the requirements, such as action against organized crime and a border-demarcation agreement with Macedonia. But some EU member states have said they still had reservations, despite the commission's recommendation.