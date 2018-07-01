Suicide Attacker Targets Hindus, Sikhs In Eastern Afghanistan

Afghan officials say a suicide bomber has targeted a group of Hindus and Sikhs in the eastern province of Nangarhar, killing at least 19 people and wounding some 20 others.

Regional police chief Ghulam Sanayee Stanekzai said the bomber targeted the group on its way to the Nangarhar governor's compound in the provincial capital, Jalalabad.

The group was invited to meet with President Ashraf Ghani, who was visiting Jalalabad on July 1, said Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor.

Ghani's spokesman said the president was still in Nangarhar but was "away from danger." Ghani arrived in Nangarhar earlier on a two-day visit to the province.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and Islamic State militants are active in the province.

RFE/RL correspondents in Jalalabad say police cordoned off the city center after the deadly attack.

Afghanistan's tiny Hindu and Sikh minority has endured decades of discrimination in the war-torn country. They have been targeted by Islamic extremists in the past.

The community today numbers around 1,000 people.

WATCH: Afghan Sikh Seeks A Seat In Parliament

In a separate incident in Afghanistan, at least 110 people have been hospitalized after drinking water from a river in the northern province of Parwan.

Abdul Khalil Farhangi, the head of the main hospital in Charakar, the provincial capital, said the symptoms included vomiting and headache. He said it was not yet clear what caused them to become ill.

Many people in rural Afghanistan don't have access to clean, running water.

With reporting by AP and AFP