Suicide Bomber Kills Nine In Eastern Afghanistan Attack Claimed By IS

At least nine people were killed and 12 others wounded by a suicide bomber on June 13 in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, officials said.



The bomber, who was on foot, detonated his device near a security checkpoint, according to a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar.



"Four security personnel and five civilians have been killed and 12 more, including three security personnel, wounded," said Attaullah Khogyani.



At least one child was among those killed, while three others were among those wounded.



The Islamic State (IS) militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on its news agency, Amaq.

A wave of violence across Afghanistan in recent weeks has claimed the lives of dozens of civilians and security forces.



The Taliban militant group is in negotiations with U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad for a peace settlement that would put an end to the almost 18-year war, but little progress has been made so far.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters