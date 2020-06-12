Supporters Of Kosovo's Vetevendosje Party Rally In Pristina, Call For Fresh Vote

PRISTINA -- Thousands of supporters of Kosovo’s largest party, the leftist-nationalist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination), have gathered in Pristina’s main square to mark the 15th anniversary of the organization and the 21st year since NATO troops entered Kosovo.



The participants at the June 12 demonstration on Skanderbeg Square called for new general elections, after parliament approved earlier this month a new government led by Avdullah Hoti of the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) by a razor-thin majority.



Vetevendosje has been calling for new elections since the coalition government led by the party leader, Albin Kurti, collapsed in March, less than two months after coming to power.



Vetevendosje came in first place in elections in October, ahead of the LDK.



Twenty-one years ago, 50,000 NATO troops entered Kosovo on the heels of a 78-day bombing campaign to stop Serbian forces from overrunning the territory.



Kosovo, a former province of Serbia, declared independence in 2008 in a move rejected by Belgrade.