Russia Plans To Track Foreigners Via Smartphones

Migrants entering Moscow will soon be required to install a mobile phone application that tracks their location. Starting on September 1, an experimental digital surveillance program will target migrants in the Russian capital. The app will transmit geolocation data directly to police with the purported aim of combating crime. But human rights groups warn the program is potentially repressive. Migrants who refuse to comply could be added to a watch list and deported. The pilot program is expected to run until September 2029.