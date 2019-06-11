Suspect Detained In Ransacking Of Russian Online Journal's Offices

Russian police say they have detained a suspect in the ransacking of a Moscow-based online news magazine's offices.



Moscow police spokesman Yury Titov announced the detention on June 11, a day after Snob's chief editor Ksenia Chudinova said that an unidentified attacker had ransacked the magazine's office and that of another company in the same building overnight.



The intruder broke furniture and equipment in the offices, inflicting damages worth of 2 million rubles (almost $31,000), according to Chudinova.



Titov did not give the name of the detained suspect, but described him as a 24-year-old native of a former Soviet republic.



The police spokesman said the man is accused of destroying equipment and stealing a laptop from Snob's offices.