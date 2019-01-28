'Right Out Of Its Frame': Suspect Detained, Painting Recovered After Moscow Theft

A suspect has been detained in the theft of a valuable 20th-century painting by a Russian artist from Moscow’s state-run Tretyakov Gallery and the artwork has been recovered, according to state-run TASS news agency.



Russia’s Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service on January 28 said a 31-year-old man was detained in a joint operation and that the painting was found at a site in the Moscow region.



Earlier, officials said video-surveillance footage showed what was believed to be two thieves taking the 1908 painting – titled Ai Petri. Crimea -- off the wall during an exhibition and walking away.



The work was painted by Arkhip Kuindzhi, a Russian artist of Greek origin, and depicts a mountain in the Crimea Peninsula.



Kuindzhi (1842-1910) is known for his landscapes. His 1881 Birch Grove was sold at Sotheby's auction house for more than $3 million in 2008.



The exhibition, which opened on October 6, 2017, and is to close on February 17, features more than 180 of Kuindzhi’s paintings.



Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted a museum source as saying that "a man, who was taken for a museum employee, calmly walked up to the painting, took it out of its frame, and left."



"Museum staff and the visitors did not understand what had happened, so the search for the missing painting only began several minutes later.”



The Tretyakov is one of Russia's leading art galleries and has been targeted by criminals several times in recent years.



In May 2017, one of the country's most treasured 19th-century artworks, by Russian realist painter Ilya Repin, was damaged by a man with a metal rod.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and TASS