Suspect In Pamfilova Attack Remanded In Custody

A Moscow court has granted investigators' request that the suspect in the recent attack on Russian Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova be remanded in custody as a "preventative measure."



The Basmanny District Court said on its Facebook page on September 9 that Bakhyt Karabalayev, who has been charged with breaking into Pamfilova's home in the early hours of September 6 and using force in the process of committing robbery, will be jailed until November 6.



A masked intruder broke into Pamfilova's home outside Moscow through a window and repeatedly assaulted her with a taser before fleeing, the Interior Ministry said in a statement this week.



Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters on September 9 that Karabalayev had admitted to the crime during questioning, according to Russian media. However, Petrenko said Pamfilova's home was chosen at random and that Karabalayev was not aware of who lived there.



Considering that the attack occurred just before Russia's September 8 regional and local elections, the Investigative Committee had said earlier that investigators would "thoroughly examine each possible scenario for the committed crime, including an attack in connection with professional activity."



Pamfilova, 65, reportedly sustained scratches and injuries to a finger during the attack.

