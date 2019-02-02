Suspect In U.S. Consulate Shooting In Turkey Arrested

A suspect in an armed attack on the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul nearly four years ago has been arrested by Turkish security forces.

Hatice Kilic, a member of a far-left militant group, was detained in the Avcilar district of Istanbul, the local governor's office said on February 2.

Two women fired on the consulate building in the August 2015 attack. One of them was arrested at the time but Kilic remained at large, with a 1.5 million-lira ($290,000) bounty for information leading to her arrest.

The Revolutionary People's Liberation Army-Front (DHKP-C), considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Turkey, said at the time it was behind the attack.

It said the United States was the "arch-enemy" of the Middle East and the world.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters