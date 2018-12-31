Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Suspected Gas Explosion Devastates High-Rise In Russia's Magnitogorsk

At least four people were killed and dozens remain unaccounted for after a suspected gas explosion triggered the collapse of a section of a high-rise apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk early on New Year's Eve.

President Vladimir Putin traveled to the city in the southern Urals later on December 31, while rescuers searched through the rubble after almost an entire entryway of the 10-story building came crashing down.
1
2
3
5
6
7
8
Bottled water is brought into a hall for residents following the explosion.
9 Bottled water is brought into a hall for residents following the explosion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks shortly after arriving in Magnitogorsk on December 31.
10 Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks shortly after arriving in Magnitogorsk on December 31.
Putin attends an emergency meeting in Magnitogorsk on the tragedy.
11 Putin attends an emergency meeting in Magnitogorsk on the tragedy.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG