Suspected Gas Explosion Devastates High-Rise In Russia's Magnitogorsk

At least four people were killed and dozens remain unaccounted for after a suspected gas explosion triggered the collapse of a section of a high-rise apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk early on New Year's Eve.
President Vladimir Putin traveled to the city in the southern Urals later on December 31, while rescuers searched through the rubble after almost an entire entryway of the 10-story building came crashing down.
President Vladimir Putin traveled to the city in the southern Urals later on December 31, while rescuers searched through the rubble after almost an entire entryway of the 10-story building came crashing down.