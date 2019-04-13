Suspected Israeli Air Strike Targets Syrian Military Site

A suspected Israeli air strike on a military site in central Syria early on April 13 wounded six soldiers and destroyed several buildings, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.



A military official told SANA that Israeli targeted a military academy near the town of Masyaf in Hama Province.



The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli air trikes hit three targets, wounding 17 Syrian soldiers. It said there were also deaths, but it was not immediately clear how many were killed and whether they were Iranians or Iran-sponsored fighters.



The Israeli military declined to comment.

Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its air strikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.



Iran is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has sent military advisers, as well as thousands of fighters from across the region, to help his forces in the eight-year conflict.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP