Russian Rescue Crew Sent To Svalbard As Hopes For Recovery Of Crew Diminish

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry says it has dispatched a rescue team to Norway to aid in efforts to recover the crew and passengers of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter that had gone missing off the Arctic Svalbard archipelago.

The ministry on October 28 said an Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft had taken off from Ramenskoye airfield near Moscow with a team of 40 rescue workers.

"Among them are 17 divers licensed to conduct deap-sea search-and-rescue operations," Russian state-run news agency TASS quoted a ministry official as saying.

The Russian helicopter with eight people on board crashed at sea in Norway's Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic on October 26.

The passengers consisted of five crewmembers and three scientists from the Russian Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute.

None of the eight has been recovered, and Norwegian crews have said hopes of finding any alive are slim.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said the Ilyushin aircraft will deliver two remotely controlled underwater vehicles used in search operations and capable of examining underwater objects at a depth of up to 300 meters.

Svalbard exists under a unique geopolitical arrangement.

Norway was awarded sovereignty over the archipelago, located around 1,000 kilometers from the North Pole, under the 1920 Treaty of Paris.

But nationals of all signatory states enjoy "equal liberty of access and entry" to Svalbard and its waters.

Under the provisions of the treaty, Russia operates a coal mine in Barentsburg, which is home to several hundred Russian and Ukrainian miners.

The helicopter went down about three kilometers from Barentsburg and was returning from the closed-down Russian mining settlement of Pyramiden on Spitsbergen Island.

In 2008, another Mil Mi-8 crashed near Barentsburg, killing three of its nine occupants.

With reporting by TASS, Reuters, AFP, and Interfax

