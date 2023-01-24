Finland Says Timeout Needed In Talks With Turkey Over NATO Bid

Ukrainian forces continued to face "around-the-clock" Russian shelling in the east as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to eradicate corruption from Ukraine's administration amid a high-profile graft scandal, and one of his top advisers tendered his resignation early on January 24.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its January 24 report that it repelled Russian attacks in 11 locations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with enemy fire concentrated mainly in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, where heavy fighting has been under way was for months.

Russian forces also continued shelling Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Lyman, the General Staff said.

Front lines have been largely unchanged for two months despite heavy losses on both sides and incessant Russian bombardments.

"Enemy shelling and attacks are occurring around the clock," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video message on January 23.

"But the battle for Donbas goes on. And the battle for the south goes on. We see how Russia is massing its forces and we know how to respond," Zelenskiy said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's deputy defense minister responsible for supplying troops with food and equipment resigned on January 24, citing "media accusations" of corruption that he and the ministry say are baseless.

A statement on the Defense Ministry's website said that Vyacheslav Shapovalov's resignation was "a worthy deed" that it would help retain trust in the ministry.

Earlier on January 24, the deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, also announced his resignation.

"I thank the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging, adding, "Thank you to the Armed Forces for saving and defending our country."

It was not immediately clear why Tymoshenko resigned.

His departure came as Zelenskiy announced he would make personnel changes at senior and lower levels following the most high-profile graft allegations since Russia's invasion.

"There are already personnel decisions -- some today, some tomorrow -- regarding officials at various levels in ministries and other central government structures, as well as in the regions and in law enforcement," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.

Zelenskiy did not identify the officials who would be replaced.



On January 22, the deputy infrastructure minister was detained by anti-graft authorities on suspicion of receiving a $400,000 bribe over the import of generators in September, an allegation he denies.

Separately the Defense Ministry was accused by an investigative newspaper of overpaying suppliers for troops' food. The supplier has said a technical mistake was to blame and no extra money had been given.

The scandal comes as European allies are arguing about giving Ukraine German-made Leopard 2 tanks that Kyiv says it needs to break through Russian lines and recapture territory.

Germany had initially showed reluctance both to providing such tanks to Kyiv itself or allowing third countries that have Leopard tanks to send them to Ukraine.

But Berlin has come under intense pressure from Ukraine and several NATO allies to change its position and allow the export of the Leopards.

Poland said on January 23 that it could deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of a coalition of countries even without Berlin's approval for the re-export of the tank.

On January 22, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin would not stand in Poland's way if it chose to ask for re-export permission, while on January 23, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Germany was not blocking the export of the tanks.

"From what I understand, Germany is not going to ban the export of these weapons if any EU country that has them wishes to do so," he said after EU foreign ministers met in Brussels and approved 500 million euros ($545 million) of new military aid to Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Berlin's agreement was of "secondary importance" as Warsaw is more interested in building consensus on the issue.

"We will ask for such permission, but this is an issue of secondary importance. Even if we did not get this approval...we would still transfer our tanks together with others to Ukraine," Morawiecki told reporters.

"The condition for us at the moment is to build at least a small coalition of countries."



On January 23, German defense group Rheinmetall said it could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required.

Rheinmetall said it could deliver 29 Leopard 2A4 tanks by April or May and another 22 of the same model around the end of the year or in early 2024.



It could also supply 88 older Leopard 1 tanks, a Rheinmetall spokesperson said, without offering a time frame for delivery.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP