Sweden Nixes Russian Participation In Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leak Investigation

Russia has reacted defiantly in the face of harsh international criticism for a deadly barrage of missile strikes on Ukrainian cities that the Kremlin said was in revenge for alleged "terrorist" actions by Kyiv.

Russian forces launched more than 80 missiles on the Ukrainian capital and other major cities on October 10 in what was seen as a major escalation of the unprovoked war Moscow launched against Ukraine in February.

The attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and urban residential areas, which killed at least 11 people and injured 64, were condemned by Western leaders and were expected to be a major point of discussion during an emergency session of the UN General Assembly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a video call with members of Russia's Security Council, said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv's "terrorist" actions, including the October 8 blast that damaged the Crimea Bridge, a key rail and highway route for supplies and reinforcements for Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine.

Putin said more such Russian strikes could be expected.

"Let there be no doubt," Putin said. "If attempts at terrorist attacks continue, the response from Russia will be severe."

Earlier, former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the strikes on Kyiv and other major cities were only "the first response" to the explosion on the Crimea Bridge that left a column of train cars burning and sent one section of the highway into the Kerch Strait.

Russia has said the suspected truck bombing was an act of terrorism carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Ukraine has not taken credit for the incident.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on October 10 that Russia's retaliatory strikes demonstrated the "utter brutality" of Putin's war against Ukraine.

"The United States strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today across Ukraine, including in Kyiv. These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose. They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people," Biden said in a statement.

Following Biden's comments, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the United States for holding up possible negotiations to end the war, which Moscow officially calls a "special military operation."

"We repeat once again especially for the American side: the tasks that we set in Ukraine will be solved," Zakharova wrote on the ministry's website. "Russia is open for diplomacy and the conditions are well known. The longer Washington encourages Kyiv's bellicose mood and encourages rather than hinders the terrorist undertakings of Ukrainian saboteurs, the more difficult will be the search for diplomatic solutions."

Kyiv, which has retaken large swaths of Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine's south and east in recent weeks, has ruled out negotiations with Putin, saying Russia is making unacceptable demands and Putin's actions have made talks impossible.

The United Nations General Assembly had earlier scheduled an emergency session for October 10 to discuss Russia's recent annexation of four Ukrainian territories, which was a violation of international law. But the session was expected to be dominated by news of the revenge strikes.

Ahead of the session, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described the attacks as an "unacceptable escalation of the war" by Russia.

A spokesman for Guterres said in a statement that the secretary-general was "deeply shocked by today's large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities across Ukraine that reportedly resulted in widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of people being killed and injured."

Ukraine was left reeling by the deadly early morning attacks, which were the most punishing launched by Russian forces in months. At least 11 people were killed and 64 wounded by the barrage, according to Kyiv.

While Putin said his forces had launched "precision weapons" from the air, sea, and ground to target key energy and military command facilities in Ukraine, the strikes hit residential areas and critical infrastructure facilities alike.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on the Telegram messaging app that four cities -- Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, and Ternopil -- had no electricity following the attacks and that electricity supplies had been partially disrupted in other parts of the country. In the east, passenger rail service was cut off between Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and Izyum -- a city that was taken shortly after Russia's unprovoked invasion in February but which Kyiv recently retook in a major counteroffensive.

Several explosions rocked the center of the capital, Kyiv, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video message filmed outside his presidential office that Russia had intentionally targeted the country's energy infrastructure and timed the strikes to inflict the greatest number of human losses.

International reaction was swift, with the United States, the European Union, and NATO condemning the strikes and the Group of Seven announcing it would hold emergency talks on October 11 that would be preceded by an address by Zelenskiy.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that he had spoken with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to "reiterate U.S. support for Ukraine following the Kremlin's horrific strikes." Blinken said the United States would continue to provide "unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people."

Earlier, EU Foreign Affairs chief Josep Borrell also spoke with Kuleba after the attacks, which Borrell "condemned in the strongest possible terms." The EU's top diplomat also expressed his condolences for those who died in the strike and said those responsible would be held accountable.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet after speaking with Kuleba that he "condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine."

Zelenskiy said in his morning video address that the strikes were an act of terrorism.

"This morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists," Zelenskiy said, noting the Russian military's use of Iranian drones to carry out the strikes.

"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth...destroy our people who are sleeping at home," Zelenskiy said.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said on Twitter that Russia used drones to launch a total of 75 rockets on Ukraine, more than half of which he claimed were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses.

