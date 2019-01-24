Sweden Says Russian Military Planes Briefly Violated Airspace

The Swedish military says a Russian reconnaissance plane and two fighter jets briefly violated Sweden's air space on the country's Baltic Sea coast.



The lyushin Il-20 plane and two Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker aircraft flew on January 19 south of the southern Swedish town of Karlshamn, some 135 kilometers northeast of the coastal city of Malmo, the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement on January 24.



It said the planes entered Swedish airspace without permission, and that the episode had been reported to the Swedish government.



In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry denied the incident.

"All flights take place in strict accordance with the international rules governing the use of airspace, without violations of the borders of other states," the ministry said.



The incident comes at a time of growing military activity in the Baltic Sea region, with several reports of airspace violations by Russian military aircraft and an increased presence of Russian military vessels.

Based on reporting by AP and Interfax