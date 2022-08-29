News
Sweden Promises More Military Aid To Kyiv During Visit By Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has promised to provide a further 500 million crowns ($46.75 million) in military assistance to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's ongoing invasion.
Speaking to journalists after meeting in Stockholm with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on August 29, Andersson said that a total additional aid package to Ukraine will reach about 1 billion crowns ($94 million), when funds for the armed forces and the reconstruction of the country are combined.
"Borders must never be changed by force or war," Andersson said.
Kuleba thanked Sweden for its support since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, adding that the best way to save Ukrainian lives is to supply it with weapons such as howitzers and shells.
"As long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons"," Kuleba said at the press conference.
Based on reporting by Reuters, Goteborg-Posten, and Svenska Dagbladet
UN Team To Inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Amid Radiation Fears
A mission from the UN's nuclear safety agency is due later this week to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, where increased fighting is sparking fears of a possible massive radiation leak.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a post on Twitter on August 29 that the "day has come" and that a team of IAEA experts was “now on its way” to the nuclear power plant, which Russian forces have controlled since shortly after the invasion began on February 24, sparking nuclear safety fears.
"We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week," Grossi said.
The IAEA's experts were set to assess physical damage to the plant, determine the functionality of safety and security systems, evaluate staff conditions, and perform urgent safeguards activities, the agency said.
Neither he nor the agency specified when they would arrive at Zaporizhzhya.
Ukraine's energy ministry said it would not comment on the IAEA mission "for security reasons."
The United Nations and Ukraine have called for a withdrawal of military equipment and personnel from the plant to ensure it is not a target in the conflict.
That message was reiterated on August 29 by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, adding in comments on a visit to Stockholm that Russia was putting the world at risk of a nuclear accident.
Kuleba said that the IAEA mission will be the agency's "hardest in its history" due to the active combat activities by Russian armed forces and Moscow’s "very blatant" way of trying to legitimize its presence at the facility.
The G7's Non-Proliferation Directors' Group welcomed news of the IAEA's trip and again voiced concerns about the safety of the plant under the control of Russian armed forces.
"We reaffirm that the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and the electricity that it produces rightly belong to Ukraine and stress that attempts by Russia to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid would be unacceptable," it said in a statement issued on August 29.
Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Moscow welcomed the IAEA mission and said Russia had made a significant contribution to the visit, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Safety fears at the facility have escalated in recent weeks as Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for rocket strikes around the facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.
Attacks were reported over the weekend not only in Russian-controlled territory adjacent to the plant along the left bank of the Dnieper River, but along the Ukraine-controlled right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about 10 kilometers from the facility.
Ukraine’s atomic energy agency, Enerhoatom, issued on August 28 a map forecasting where radiation could spread from the power plant in the event of an accident, showing that based on wind forecasts for August 29 a nuclear cloud could spread across southern Ukraine and southwestern Russia.
Authorities last week began distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhya plant in case of radiation exposure.
Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for the plant’s nuclear reactors. The systems require electricity, and the plant was temporarily knocked offline on August 25 because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.
Periodic shelling has damaged the power station’s infrastructure, Enerhoatom said on August 27.
The IAEA reported on August 28 that radiation levels were normal, that two of the Zaporizhzhya plant's six reactors were operating, and that while no complete assessment had yet been made, recent fighting had damaged a water pipeline, since repaired.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Bulgarian Police Detain 141 Afghan Migrants Near Burgas
Bulgarian authorities said police detained 141 migrants attempting to enter the country without permission, all of them believed to be men originating in Afghanistan.
Police on August 28 said they would boost security along the Eastern European EU nation’s border with Turkey because of rising illegal migrant crossings.
Authorities said a group of 88 Afghan migrants was traveling by bus registered in North Macedonia when it was stopped in the Black Sea port city of Burgas.
Burgas police said the driver of the truck was a 60-year-old man from North Macedonia who will be charged with trafficking in migrants.
A second group of 53 Afghans was found while apparently awaiting transport in a forest area near Burgas.
The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan a year ago stoked fears of a repeat of Europe's 2015 migration crisis, when more than 1 million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East arrived in the European Union. Many migrants crossed from Turkey and took the so-called Balkan route to wealthier EU countries.
Based on reporting by dpa and Novinite
U.S. Says Non-Proliferation Treaty Strong Despite Russia's 'Cynical Obstructionism'
WASHINGTON -- The United States said the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) remains strong despite Russia’s “cynical obstructionism” after Moscow blocked the adoption of the final document of a monthlong review of the UN pact, complaining it was “blatantly political in nature.”
“After weeks of intensive but productive negotiations, the Russian Federation alone decided to block consensus on a final document at the conclusion of the Tenth Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” the State Department said in a statement on August 28.
“Russia did so in order to block language that merely acknowledged the grave radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, the very kind of challenge the conference is called upon to address,” the statement added.
Concerns have been raised around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear facility, with Moscow and Kyiv both accusing the other side of shelling the plant, increasing the possibility of a nuclear disaster.
The West and Ukraine have demanded that Russian authorities allow UN inspectors into the site. Russia has said it will allow inspections but has not yet set a time frame.
The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, said it has assembled a team and is waiting for clearance to visit the plant.
The NPT document blocked by Moscow included criticism of Russia’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhya plant, the largest in Europe.
The 191 signatories of the 50-year-old treaty, which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and promote complete disarmament, must review the pact every five years. The current review was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The draft statement referred to Zaporizhzhya four times and expressed “grave concern for the military activities” near the plant. It also lamented the IAEA’s inability to ensure security there and prevent the possible diversion of nuclear materials.
The State Department said that “for the Russian Federation to not accept such language in the face of overwhelming international consensus underscores the need for the United States and others to continue urging Russia to end its military activity near [the plant] and return control of the plant to Ukraine.”
“The NPT remains and will remain the fundamental cornerstone of the nuclear nonproliferation regime and essential to advancing nuclear disarmament and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” the statement said.
“Russia’s actions reflect only on Russia. It is clear that the rest of the NPT’s States Parties recognize the Treaty’s role as an essential pillar of the international rules-based order.”
Opposition Party, Rights Groups Assail Serbian Government's Move To Cancel EuroPride Event
Opposition parties and global rights groups on August 28 blasted the Serbian government’s decision to cancel an international LGBTQ EuroPride event scheduled for next month.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on August 27 acknowledged that the rights of sexual minorities are threatened in Serbia but said the government had come under intense pressure from right-wing groups and representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church to cancel the event.
“It is not a question of whether [those pressures] are stronger,” Vucic said. “It’s just that at some point you can’t achieve everything, and that’s it.”
Vucic allowed for the possibility that the event could be held at a later date.
EuroPride promotes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and is hosted by a different European city each year. The event includes a Pride Parade.
The UN’s Belgrade office said it was concerned about the cancellation, saying it would jeopardize “the right to freedom of assembly as guaranteed by the Serbian Constitution.”
“The EuroPride is also an opportunity to celebrate the foundations of a strong and progressive society based on social equity, equality of all rights, solidarity, friendship, and love,” UN Resident Coordinator in Serbia Francoise Jacob said.
The Civic Democratic Forum opposition party accused Vucic of “playing dictator” and modeling himself after Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Forum leader Zoran Vuletic said Vucic “cannot cancel an event that he did not schedule and he cannot, according to the constitution, prohibit the gathering of people.”
Kristine Garina, president of the European Pride Organizers Association which licenses EuroPride, issued a statement saying the event would not be canceled despite Vucic’s remarks.
“The right to hold Pride has been ruled by the European Court of Human Rights to be a fundamental human right,” Garina said.
European Pride Organizers Association three years ago chose Belgrade to host the annual event, hoping it would represent a major breakthrough for a Slavic country that is traditionally conservative and under strong influence from the Orthodox Church.
Also on August 28, right-wing groups and political parties, church representatives, and others gathered in Belgrade in support of the cancellation of the EuroPride parade.
Many carried crosses, icons, and church symbols, with some displaying banners supporting Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
On the same day that Vucic announced the cancellation of the parade, he also proposed extending the term of Serbia’s prime minister, Ana Brnabic, who is a lesbian but who has been accused by Serbia’s gay rights groups of not doing enough to help their status in the country. She joined Vucic in supporting the canceling of the EuroPride event.
“No matter how you turn it, from any angle you look at it, the first inviolable thing is to ensure peace and stability in the country,” Brnabic said.
Serbia held its first gay-pride parade in 2001 and the event was met by violence and angry counterprotests by far-right and nationalist groups. At the next Belgrade pride parade, in 2010, more than 100 people were injured.
However, a third gay-pride parade was organized in 2014 and the event passed without serious incident. Since then, annual pride parades have been held peacefully in Belgrade each year, except for 2020 when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and AP
EU Ministers Reportedly Set To Back Suspension Of 2007 Visa-Facilitation Deal With Moscow
European Union ministers are set this week to support the suspension of a 2007 agreement with Moscow that gave preferential treatment to visa requests by Russians, the Financial Times reports, citing anonymous officials involved with the talks.
The August 28 report comes as Eastern EU member states have threatened to unilaterally close their borders to Russian tourists in the face of the Kremlin’s unprovoked and ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
EU ministers plan to give political support to suspending the EU-Russia visa-facilitation agreement at a two-day meeting in Prague that begins on August 30, three officials involved in the talks told The Financial Times.
“It is inappropriate for Russian tourists to stroll in our cities, on our marinas,” a senior EU official involved in the talks said. “We have to send a signal to the Russian population that this war is not OK; it is not acceptable.”
Parts of the 2007 visa-facilitation deal with Moscow relating to free movement of government and business officials were suspended shortly after the February invasion.
The FT said a wider suspension of the accord would remove preferential treatment for Russians when applying for all EU visas. Russian applicants would then need to provide additional documents, making visas more expensive and significantly increasing waiting periods, the report said.
“We are in an exceptional situation and it requires exceptional steps. We want to go beyond suspending the visa facilitation,” the senior EU official told the FT, adding that even stricter requirements could be introduced by the end of the year.
Some member states have demanded action to prevent ordinary Russians from traveling to the EU on tourist visas to punish Moscow.
The Czech Republic and Poland stopped issuing visas to Russian tourists shortly after Russia’s February 24 invasion.
They have been vocal in demanding that the EU enact a complete ban, something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pleaded with the bloc to do.
Poland and the Baltic countries along the Russian border have suggested they are prepared to stop allowing Russians with tourist visas to enter their territories, citing the Schengen agreement’s national-security exceptions.
Finland, which as a 1,335-kilometer border with Russia, this month said it will reduce the number of Russian tourist visas it issues by 90 percent as of September 1.
“Tourist visas will not stop completely, but their number will be significantly reduced," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters. "This means that other types of visas -- visits to relatives, family contacts, work, study -- will be given preference and more time."
Finland processes around 1,000 Russian visa applications a day, according to the public broadcaster Yle.
However, there has so far been no consensus among the 27 union members, and some EU nations have continued to grant tourist visas, allowing Russians to travel anywhere in the Schengen free-movement area.
The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said late on August 28 that he did not believe that an outright ban on Russian visas would have the unanimity required for an EU move.
"I don't think that to cut the relationship with the Russian civilian population will help, and I don't think that this idea will have the required unanimity," Borrell told Austrian TV.
"I think that we have to review the way that some Russians get a visa, certainly the oligarchs not. We have to be more selective. But I am not in favor of stopping delivering visas to all Russians."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed that it is important to sanction those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he said Europeans should “also understand that there are a lot of people fleeing from Russia because they disagree with the Russian regime.”
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that “I do look forward to finding a joint European solution on how to significantly limit the flows of Russian tourists to Europe. [But] if a joint solution is not found, we do not rule out a regional agreement among the countries most affected by the huge flows of Russian tourists abusing European hospitality.”
With reporting by the Financial Times and CNN
Ukrainian Forces Continue To Repel Russian Attacks On Key Donbas City Of Bakhmut
Ukrainian military forces have continued to foil Russian attempts to break through around the strategic city of Bakhmut to extend control over the Donbas region.
Having taken Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk weeks ago, Russian forces have focused on the key city of Bakhmut.
The town -- which had an estimated 70,000 residents before Russia launched its unprovoked full invasion on February 24 -- was shelled again on August 27, as were nearby Soldedar and Zaitseve, according to a Ukrainian military report.
It said Ukraine halted advances near two other major towns, Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.
An RFE/RL correspondent reporting from Slovyansk posted video of the aftermath of the overnight Russian shelling, showing destroyed and charred balconies and shattered windows of a five-story apartment building. Nearby buildings also suffered damage as well.
No casualties were reported in the Slovyansk attack, our correspondent reported.
The Ukrainian military also said its forces holding out in the coal-producing town of Avdiyivka had managed to repel a Russian assault despite enemy artillery and air strikes.
Near the key southern city of Kherson, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, Ukrainian troops said they attacked three Russian command posts and at least two ammunition depots in the region.
The Ukrainian Army said its forces killed 11 Russian soldiers and destroyed 11 rocket launchers, three armored vehicles, and a self-propelled howitzer.
Details could not immediately be verified, but Russian-appointed administration chief Volodymyr Leontyev confirmed the Ukrainian attacks to Russian news agencies, saying the city of Nova Kakhovka had been shelled four times.
Shelling and heavy artillery fire near towns and a city near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant were also reported, as fears persisted that fighting in the vicinity could damage Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and cause a radiation leak.
Heavy firing during the night left parts of Nikopol without electricity, said regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.
Reznichenko said that a 67-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured by Russian shelling and that houses, power lines, and gas pipelines had been damaged.
Rocket strikes damaged about a dozen residences in Marhanets, according to Yevhen Yevtushenko, the administration head for the district that includes the city of about 45,000.
The city of Zaporizhzhya, about 40 kilometers upriver from the nuclear plant, also came under fire during the night, wounding two people, city council member Anatoliy Kurtev told AP.
Ukrainian authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents near the Zaporizhzhya plant to provide protection against potential radiation poisoning in the event of a disaster at the facility.
Elsewhere, the Ukrainian mayor of occupied Melitopol said Ukrainian military forces shelled a Russian military base in the city overnight.
Meanwhile, the British Defense Ministry has cast doubt on how Russia will be able to increase its armed forces or whether any such beefed-up force will increase its combat power in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week to increase the size of Russia's armed forces to 2.04 million from 1.9 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month.
In its regular update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said that it was not clear if this would be achieved by recruiting more volunteers or by increasing conscription.
Either way, it would likely not have a big impact on the war in Ukraine given "Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops; very few new contract servicemen are being recruited; and conscripts are technically not obliged to serve outside of Russian territory," the ministry said on Twitter on August 28.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is scheduled to travel to Sweden on August 29, then head to the Czech Republic the following day as Kyiv looks to solidify international support and to press for additional sanctions to pressure Moscow.
While in Prague, he is set to attend an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss new sanctions on Russia and a possible EU-wide visa ban for Russian tourists, a move receiving growing support from member states such as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Finland, all of which have a border with Russian territory.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Firework Display Lights Up Budapest After Postponement; Top Meteorologists Fired
A massive fireworks display took place on August 27 under calm skies in Budapest after an inaccurate rain forecast caused a postponement last week -- leading to the firing of Hungary’s top meteorologists.
The rescheduled event -- billed as Europe’s largest fireworks show -- was originally planned for Hungary’s national holiday a week earlier.
Hungary's top two weather officials were fired on August 22 after a mistaken rain forecast prompted the postponement and caused a political uproar.
Weather service chief Kornelia Radics and her deputy Gyula Horvath lost their jobs.
The dismissals followed harsh criticism of the meteorological service in Hungary's government-aligned media.
The planned display was to depict “a condensed chronicle of a thousand years from the birth of Christian Hungary to the present day, focusing on the lessons of national values,” according to the event’s website.
It was billed as a “tableau of the great periods and significant moments of Hungarian history, emphasizing the important national values that can also provide a moral lesson for everyday life.”
Right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sought to promote an image of Hungary as a bastion protecting what he called Christian values and national traditions, and built a wall at its southern border in 2015 to prevent the transit of hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflict in the Middle East.
But Orban's government has also been accused by the European Union of corruption, nepotism, and antidemocratic tendencies.
Climate Without Borders, an international group of weather presenters, issued a letter signed by 76 members from 48 countries expressing support for the fired forecasters.
With reporting by AP and BBC
U.S. Computer Firm Dell Ceases Russia Operations
Dell Technologies on August 27 said it had ended all operations in Russia after shutting its offices earlier this month, becoming the latest Western company to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Dell, a U.S. computer company, is a key supplier of servers in Russia.
It suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia in February as it monitored the situation to determine its next moves.
"Back in February, we made the decision to not sell, service, or support products in Russia, Belarus, and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, in addition to the already embargoed Crimea," Dell spokesman Mike Siemienas told Reuters.
State-run TASS news agency quoted Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak as saying, "We are monitoring the development of the situation.”
"According to our data, the vast majority of Dell's R&D center specialists and support engineers in St. Petersburg and Moscow have already received job offers with competitive pay from Russian producers," he added.
Hundreds of mainly Western companies have said they were ending or suspending their operations in Russia after the West announced a series of crippling sanctions on Moscow over its unprovoked war in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters
EU's Borrell Says Kosovo, Serbia Reach Deal On Exit-Entry Documents
Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said Serbia and Kosovo have reached a compromise deal over the distribution of exit and entrance documents, an issue that has helped raise tensions along the two countries’ border.
“We have a deal,” Borrell said in a Twitter posting on August 27.
“Under the EU-facilitated Dialogue, Serbia agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders,” he said.
“Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo & Serbia using their ID cards. The EU just received guarantees from [Kosovo] PM [Albin] Kurti to this end.
“This is a European solution. We congratulate both leaders on this decision & their leadership,” Borrell added.
In a video message, Borrell thanked Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for the agreement to allow freedom of movement of the countries' citizens.
Word of the agreement came after the U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, who is on a visit to the region, and EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak both met with Vucic in Belgrade on August 25 after holding talks in Kosovo with Kurti and ethnic Serb leaders as part the efforts to ease tensions.
Kurti said in a Facebook posting that citizens of Kosovo “with identification documents issued by our country, will be able to cross the border with Serbia at all border crossings without obstacles, burdens, or delays.
“The same will apply to the opposite direction in the case of entering Kosovo with identification documents issued by the authorities of Serbia.”
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani thanked the EU and Washington in a Facebook posting and said that “freedom of movement is the foundation of democratic societies and European values.”
“We will unstoppably continue our commitment to mutual recognition,” she said.
The move appears to be a major concession by Serbia's Vucic, who previously had refused to accept Pristina-issued documents, which could be seen as Belgrade's recognition of Kosovar national documents.
Kosovo and Serbia fought a bloody war in the late 1990s, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Belgrade -- as well as Russia, China, and five EU member states -- has not recognized its former province's independence and accuses Pristina of suppressing the rights of minority Serbs, who account for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is 90 percent Albanian.
For the past several years, the EU has mediated negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia to normalize relations, seeking to kickstart their efforts to join the European Union.
Tension between Kosovo and Serbia resurfaced late last month when Pristina declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid on Kosovar territory.
Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with fury, putting up roadblocks and firing their guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovar police officers. No one was injured.
Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure for a month, to September 1, after apparent pressure from the West.
Borrell, in his video message, said the problem with the license plates must still be solved and he urged leaders of both countries to find a solution.
Vucic said earlier in the day that he hoped an agreement on entry documents could be reached and that the EU would provide guarantees for it. He said he had little hope for an accord on license plates.
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the war in 1999 with acronyms of Kosovar cities, such as KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), PR (Pristina), or UR (Urosevac).
The government in Kosovo regards the plates as illegal but until now has tolerated them in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Moldova's Sandu Condemns Russia, Presses EU Bid In Independence Day Speech
CHISINAU -- Moldovan President Maia Sandu marked the 31st anniversary of the small nation’s independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union with a speech that included a condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a push for the country's eventual EU membership.
“Russia's unjust war against Ukraine clearly shows us the price of freedom," she told a crowd on August 27 at the Great National Assembly Square in the capital, Chisinau.
"The war will end, and we will be able to get out of these crises stronger, more resilient," she said, speaking alongside Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and Igor Grosu, the speaker of the parliament.
Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, has a long border with Ukraine and has been hosting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has some 1,500 troops in Moldova's Moscow-backed separatist region of Transdniester, a sliver of land sandwiched between Moldova proper and Ukraine.
In recent months, Transdniester separatists claimed that Kyiv had orchestrated what they claimed were shootings, explosions, and drone incursions, raising fears that Moldova could be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine.
Moldova's parliament voted on July 28 to extend a state of emergency for 60 days after the government said it still needed special powers to deal with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gavrilita told lawmakers that there are continuing risks to energy and border security and the need to manage the flow of refugees from Ukraine.
"The risks for Moldova due to the war in Ukraine remain high. The government needs additional powers," Gavrilita said at the time. The extension came into force on August 8 and will continue through October 8.
In June, the European Union formally agreed to take the “historic” step of making Moldova and Ukraine candidates for EU membership amid Moscow’s bitter denunciations of the two countries’ intensions to join the bloc.
In her Independence Day speech, Sandu, a pro-Western, U.S.-educated former World Bank official, said that "this year, Moldova became a candidate country for accession to the European Union. Moldova can become truly strong, able to defend its citizens only in the family of European countries.”
"If some ask what freedom and democracy are used for when prices rise, we will answer them: Our freedom makes us stronger, gives us voice, dignity, and power, makes us stand upright, not fearful, and judge by our own interest, not by the dictate of someone outside," she told the crowd.
Czech Republic, Poland Agree To Protect Slovak Airspace Until Delivery Of U.S.-Supplied F-16s
The Czech Republic and Poland signed an agreement to protect the airspace of neighbor and fellow NATO member Slovakia as Bratislava ceases use of its old Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets at the end of this month.
The protection agreement signed on August 27 is scheduled to run until Slovakia receives an order of new F-16s from the United States, expected sometime in 2024.
Defense Ministers Mariusz Blaszczak of Poland, Jana Cernochova of the Czech Republic, and Jaroslav Nad of Slovakia signed the agreement at a Slovak air base.
“Polish fighters will preferably be taking off from a base located on Polish territory. Czech fighters will also provide airspace protection tasks from a base located on the territory of the Czech Republic and will return to their home bases once the task is completed,” the spokeswoman for the Slovak Defense Ministry said.
Nad last month said Slovakia may consider offering its current fleet of 11 MiG-29s to Ukraine in a possible swap of some kind as Kyiv battles against Russia’s invasion.
The 11 MiG-29s are worth an estimated $300 million.
Since Russia's February 24 invasion, Ukraine -- which is not a member of NATO -- has called on Western allies to provide it with warplanes in the face of Russian air superiority in the war.
Based on reporting by AP and Euractiv
Serbian President Asks Prime Minister Brnabic To Form New Government
Serbia’s president has tapped Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to head the country’s next cabinet.
At a press conference in Belgrade on August 27, President Aleksandar Vucic said the decision was “complex.”
He added that Brnabic will not serve a full four-year term because there will be unspecified changes to the government in 2024.
Brnabic “now has important tasks,” Vucic said.
“It is important that she remains prime minister so that we can continue to solve problems,” Vucic said.
Brnabic, who is the deputy head of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), became the first woman and the first openly gay person to hold the premiership when Vucic gave her her first mandate in 2017.
Brnabic must now submit a proposed cabinet to the parliament for approval. The SNS and its traditional partner, the Socialist Party of Serbia, hold a majority in the legislature.
Vucic also picked Novi Sad Mayor Milos Vucevic to be a deputy prime minister. He said SNS head Ivica Dacic will also serve as a deputy prime minister and will oversee the security services.
Serbia's Vucic Cancels EuroPride Event In Belgrade, But Organizers Vow To Push On
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has canceled the international EuroPride event that was scheduled to be held in Belgrade from September 12-18, while organizers of the event have vowed that it will proceed as planned.
At an August 27 press conference in Belgrade, Vucic acknowledged that the rights of sexual minorities are threatened in Serbia but said the government had come under intense pressure from right-wing groups and representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church to cancel the event.
“It is not a question of whether [those pressures] are stronger,” Vucic said. “It’s just that at some point you can’t achieve everything, and that’s it.”
Vucic allowed for the possibility that the event could be held at a later date.
EuroPride promotes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and is hosted by a different European city each year. The event includes a Pride Parade.
Kristine Garina, president of the European Pride Organizers Association that licenses EuroPride, issued a statement saying the event would not be canceled, despite Vucic’s remarks.
“The right to hold Pride has been ruled by the European Court of Human Rights to be a fundamental human right,” Garina said, adding that any ban would violate the European Convention on Human Rights. “EuroPride in Belgrade will not be canceled and will bring together thousands of LGBTI+ people from across Europe.”
Garina urged the Serbian authorities to “stand firm against these bullies and protect the event.”
Marko Mihailovic, an activist with Belgrade Pride, posted on Twitter that Vucic’s decision to cancel the parade was “a clear violation of the constitution, as well as the verdict of the Constitutional Court declaring the bans of the Pride in 2011, 2012, and 2013 unconstitutional.”
He vowed that the parade would proceed as scheduled on September 17.
Serbia held its first gay-pride parade in 2001, and the event was met by violence and angry counterprotests by far-right and nationalist groups. At the next Belgrade pride parade, in 2010, more than 100 people were injured.
However, a third gay-pride parade was organized in 2014, and the event passed without serious incident. Since then, annual pride parades have been held peacefully in Belgrade each year, except for 2020, when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Belgrade was selected to host EuroPride in a landslide vote.
“I have seen for myself the violence and protests that Belgrade Pride has experienced in the past,” said Garina following the 2019 selection. “Our members’ votes for Belgrade show that we want EuroPride to have maximum impact.”
UN Coordinator Says More Ukrainian Grain Must Be Shifted To Provide Space For New Harvest
The UN coordinator for a Black Sea grain deal said that millions of tons of food needs to be moved out of Ukrainian silos to make room for the next harvest.
Amir Abdulla, UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said on August 27 that the grain deal has “started creating some space, but much more grain needs to shift to make space for the new harvest."
A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late-night address that Ukraine has exported more than 1 million tons of agricultural products by sea over the past month.
“The grain-exporting initiative has been working for almost a month and, during this time, our three seaports…have exported the first million tons,” Zelenskiy said.
Grain exports via the Black Sea were halted in the days after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24. In July, Russia and Ukraine reached a UN-brokered agreement to resume the exports.
Zelenskiy said that since the agreement took effect, 44 ships had left Ukrainian ports bound for 15 foreign countries.
“The goal is to reach a volume of 3 million tons per month,” Zelenskiy said. “This is extremely important for Africa, Asia, and Europe.”
Earlier this month, the head of the UN’s World Food Program warned that even with the resumption of Ukraine’s exports, “we’re talking about a global food crisis at least for another 12 months.”
Separately, Britain's Ministry of Defense said it is sending six underwater drones to aid Kyiv’s efforts to clear its coastline of mines and allow food supplies to be safely transported out of Ukrainian ports.
British defense officials said efforts to get food out of Ukraine are still being hampered by mines left in coastal waters by Russian forces.
Officials said dozens of Ukrainian naval personnel will be trained in Britain on how to use the underwater drones.
"Through the expert skills being taught here, our Ukrainian allies will be able to clear their own waters of mines,” said Admiral Ben Key, the chief of the naval staff.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Russia Suspends Issuance Of Biometric Passports For 'Technical' Reasons
The Russian Foreign Ministry has suspended the issuance of biometric foreign passports for “technical reasons,” the ministry said in an August 26 statement.
The ministry did not give a reason for the decision, but earlier Russia stopped issuing biometric internal documents because of a deficit of the required chips due to sanctions imposed against the country following its unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February.
In June, the state-controlled Sberbank savings bank announced it was “recoding” old chips in order to use them for newly issued bank cards.
Ukrainian Authorities Hand Out Iodine As Tensions Remain High Near Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Ukrainian authorities have begun distributing iodine tablets to residents near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to provide protection against potential radiation poisoning in the event of a disaster at the facility.
The move on August 27 comes as Ukraine and Russia traded accusations of shelling around the site and one day after Russia blocked the adoption of a key UN statement over its language about the plant.
Experts expressed concerns about the cooling systems for the plant's nuclear reactors after the facility was temporarily knocked offline on August 25, endangering the power needed to run the systems.
A failure of the cooling system could cause a meltdown at Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
On August 27, Ukraine said Russian forces fired on towns across the river from the facility, while Russia claimed Ukrainian troops shelled a building where nuclear fuel is being stored.
The claims could not independently be verified.
The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it has assembled a team of inspectors and is prepared to visit the site but that it remains unclear when they will be granted permission by the Russian side.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed that it was crucial for the IAEA to inspect the plant as soon as possible and to allow it to return it to "Ukrainian control.”
Ukraine’s state Enerhoatom nuclear power company wrote on Telegram that “the infrastructure of the station has been damaged” by Russian shelling, adding that there was a risk of “sputtering of radioactive substances” and fires.
Late on August 26, Russia blocked the adoption of the final document of a monthlong review of the UN’s Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, complaining that parts of the draft were “blatantly political in nature."
The conference’s president, Gustavo Zlauvinen of Argentina, said the conference was “not in a position to achieve agreement after Russia took issue with the text.”
The draft criticized Russia’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhya plant early after Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February. The move has raised global concerns of a possible nuclear disaster.
While Russian forces have occupied the plant, Ukrainian workers have maintained its operation.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, fighting and killing continued in disparate areas of the country, including near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Sinegubov said Russian forces fired on two towns in the Kharkiv region, with at least one person, a 52-year-old woman, being killed in Zolochiv.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Russian troops shelled the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, although no injuries were immediately reported.
Authorities in the southern city of Mykolayiv said one person was killed and another injured in Russian firing in the region.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Hungary Approves Construction Of Russian-Built Nuclear Reactors
Hungary has issued a permit that would allow the construction of two new nuclear reactors by the Russian state-owned company Rosatom.
The permit paves the way to expand the four-reactor nuclear plant in the southern city of Paks to six reactors. The project is expected to cost about $12.4 billion and will more than double the plant's capacity.
"This is a big step, an important milestone," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook on August 26 after the national regulator published the permit. "We can now move from planning stage to construction. You'll see that at the Paks site in the coming weeks."
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has maintained close ties between EU-member Hungary and Moscow despite the European Union's punitive sanctions against Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Russia will finance most of the project with a $10 billion loan, and Hungary will pay the remaining $2.4 billion.
The facility in Paks, Hungary's lone nuclear power plant, was built in the 1980s using Soviet technology. Szijjarto said the new reactors could go on line by 2030 and that they would protect Hungary from "wild swings in energy prices."
The European Union, which is experiencing record prices for electricity and natural gas, recently introduced a plan that encourages members of the bloc to wean themselves off Russian energy. Hungary, which relies heavily on Russian natural-gas imports, has been granted an exemption that allows it to maintain higher import levels.
Rosatom has not been targeted by Western punitive sanctions against Russia, despite calls by Ukrainian activists and NGOs to blacklist the nuclear power giant.
In May, EU member Finland canceled a planned nuclear power plant project that would have used Russian technology due to the invasion of Ukraine.
In March, the Czech energy company CEZ launched a tender for a new nuclear plant in the Czech Republic in which Rosatom and China General Nuclear were not allowed to participate.
In June, CEZ switched from using Russian nuclear fuel supplies for its Temelin nuclear plant in favor of French and U.S. companies.
With reporting by Bloomberg, AFP, and The Guardian
Kyrgyz Security Agency Detains Three Alleged Jihadists
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) says its officers have detained three alleged jihadists in the Central Asian country's southern region of Batken.
One of the suspects detained on August 26, identified as Abu Nur, was said by the UKMK to be the leader of the extremist group. The group was allegedly involved in robberies for many years to raise money to support terrorist organizations in Syria.
Another detained man was allegedly a member of a criminal group led by Kadyr Dosonov, also known as Jengo.
The third suspect, the UKMK said, was a member of the Caucasus Emirate (Imarat Kavkaz) terrorist group and was involved in the distribution of extremist materials.
Security officers confiscated three military grenades, ammunition, three military knives, as well "a large number" of extremist religious texts and books.
EU Energy Ministers To Hold Emergency Meeting To Discuss Energy Crisis
The European Union will hold emergency talks to address the energy crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose country currently holds the EU Presidency, announced in a tweet on August 26 that the bloc's energy ministers would soon convene "to discuss specific emergency measures to address the energy situation."
No date has been announced for the meeting.
The 27-country bloc has taken steps to lessen its dependence on Russian energy imports and recently introduced a plan calling on member states to cut natural gas use by 15 percent.
The plan was introduced to prepare for a possible halt of Russian natural gas supplies, a concern that has risen with the recent announcement that a key pipeline will be temporarily shut down for maintenance.
Russia's dominant role as an energy supplier to the European Union has led to concerns that Moscow could limit supplies during winter as payback for EU sanctions introduced to punish Russia for its unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Record natural gas and electricity prices have been reported in the European Union in recent weeks.
Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela wrote on Twitter on August 26 that the EU Energy Council should meet "at the earliest possible date".
"We are in an energy war with Russia and it is damaging the whole EU," he wrote.
Russian Involvement Suspected In Cyberattack Targeting Montenegrin Government
PODGORICA -- Montenegro suspects Russian involvement in a massive cyberattack targeting government websites and infrastructure, the second such attack on the Balkan country in less than a week.
A high-ranking source with the National Security Agency (ANB) told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that "critical state infrastructure" was targeted in the early morning cyberattack on August 26 and that Russian security services are suspected of involvement.
The ANB source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, described the cyberattack as "unprecedented" in scale and said it was prepared over a long period of time.
The government has not announced the extent of the damage, but Public Administration Minister Maras Dukaj tweeted on August 26 that the attack was directed at the government's IT infrastructure and that "state authorities" were the primary target.
Dakaj said that some services had been temporarily disabled for security reasons but that the data of both citizens and businesses was secure. Dakaj also wrote that allies of Montenegro, a NATO member, had been notified of the attack.
Russian state security bodies have been accused of involvement in numerous hacking attacks and cyberattacks targeting Western governments and businesses in recent years. Experts have warned about the increased dangers of such attacks following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, which led Western countries to impose punitive sanctions against Moscow.
Russia has denied any involvement in the cyberattacks.
Montenegro was also hit by a cyberattack on August 23. The government's IT structures, Interior Ministry, and Prosecutor-General's Office were all involved in the investigation into that attack.
In the wake of the August 26 attack, the National Council for Information Security announced that it plans to hold a special session to discuss the issue.
Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said on August 26 that the two attacks were politically motivated, suggesting that there was a link between the cyberattacks and the lawmakers' planned August 20 no-confidence vote on his government.
Soviet-Era Bomb Shelters To Be Restored In Kazakhstan's Largest City Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- The mayor of Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, says that all Soviet-era bomb shelters for civilians will be restored as security concerns grow across countries of the former Soviet Union after Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Erbolat Dosaev said at a meeting with residents of Almaty's Almaly district on August 26 that the bomb shelters will be restored and renovated over the next three years at the personal request of President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.
Answering a resident's question about the reasons for the move, Dosaev said the program -- which he called part of the "restoration of Soviet-time historic sites" -- was launched because the commercial capital of the oil-rich Central Asian nation is located in a seismically unsafe area.
Media reports in Kazakhstan have said that of some 300 bomb shelters in Almaty that were built during Soviet times, only about 100 are still able to be used by civilians.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, many bomb shelters were turned into private businesses such as shops, beauty salons, casinos, bars, and restaurants.
The Kazakh leadership has been trying to strike a balance between Russia, China and NATO member-state Turkey amid fears that Moscow's geopolitical ambitions could spread well beyond Ukraine.
Last month, Toqaev signed a decree according to which an additional 441 billion tenges ($939.5 million) will be spent to support the nation's defense sector, a nearly 1.5-fold increase over last year’s budget of $1.7 billion.
Since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February, Kazakhstan has declined to officially offer its full support to either Moscow or Kyiv.
Germany Confirms One Of Its Nationals Arrested In Iran
Germany's Foreign Ministry has confirmed the arrest of a German national in Iran for allegedly taking pictures in "prohibited areas."
The ministry declined to provide further details, but sources told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the 66-year-old male has been in prison in Iran for more than a month.
The sources added that the man was arrested more than 40 days ago and has spent half of his time in custody in solitary confinement. He is now imprisoned in the general ward of Aran and Bidgol prison near the Iranian central city of Kashan, they said.
The man reportedly visited several cities as he toured Iran on a motorcycle, including Tehran and Tabriz.
German authorities only found out about his arrest after he lost contact with his family, which prompted them to seek help from the German Embassy in Iran.
The German Foreign Ministry said its mission in Tehran has had access to the man, but further details could not be disclosed.
Iranian judicial and security authorities have yet to announce the arrest of the German citizen.
Two Iranian-German dual citizens, Jamshid Sharmahd and Nahid Taghvi, were already being held in Iran, which has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, often on widely criticized espionage and security-related charges.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage.
The arrest of the German national also comes as Iran and world powers are reportedly about to reach agreement on reviving the 2015 deal over Tehran's nuclear program.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Azerbaijani Forces Take Over Strategic Town Linking Armenia With Nagorno-Karabakh
BAKU -- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev says his country’s armed forces have taken control over the key town of Lachin, which links the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, that had been under the control of Russian peacekeepers since November 2020.
Aliyev wrote on Twitter on August 26 that Azerbaijani armed forces also now control the villages of Zabux and Sus in the Lachin district.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts, including Lachin, as part of the Russian-brokered cease-fire after a six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 2020, leaving more than 6,500 dead. An estimated 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the situation.
The peace agreement signed by Yerevan, Baku, and Moscow to end the 2020 war said that the 5-kilometer-wide Lachin corridor, including the town of Lachin, would remain under Russian peacekeeping control until the construction of a new route connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh is outlined in three years.
Earlier this month, Baku forcibly took control of several strategic heights near the disputed region, and Aliyev said in a public statement that people who "illegally settled" in Lachin, Zabux, and Sus should leave the area "on their own will."
He added that families of Azerbaijanis who had been forced to leave the territory 30 years ago would be returning.
Many ethnic Armenians in Lachin, Zabux, and Sus -- known as Berdzor, Aghavno, and Nerkin Sus by Armenians -- have left their homes in recent weeks after de facto officials of the disputed region said that Russian peacekeepers will leave the area by August 25 as the new route connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia will start functioning in early September.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which along with seven adjacent districts had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades prior to the war in 2020, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
U.S. To Establish Ambassador's Post For Arctic As NATO Homes In On Region's Defense
The United States is establishing a new ambassadorial position for the Arctic as NATO has stressed the strategic challenges Russia's increased activity in the increasingly competitive region poses for the military alliance.
"The ambassador-at-large for the Arctic region will advance U.S. policy in the Arctic, engage with counterparts in Arctic and non-Arctic nations, as well as indigenous groups," the U.S. State Department said in an August 26 statement.
The United States is one of the eight littoral states of the Arctic and is a member of the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum that promotes cooperation in region.
Competition over the Arctic's natural resources has increased in recent years, with Russia investing heavily in military security, mining efforts, and expanded trade routes.
Moscow has also attempted to expand its zone in the Arctic region, based on its claims that a ridge beneath the Arctic Ocean is an extension of its territory.
During a visit to the Canadian Arctic on August 26, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg lauded Canada's recently announced investments in new defense systems in the region.
"The importance of the High North is increasing for NATO and for Canada because we see a significant Russian military buildup," Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg noted that Moscow had reopened hundreds of Soviet-era military facilities in the Arctic and warned that Russia and China were partnering to challenge NATO's values and interests in the region.
Following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, Canada announced in June that it plans to invest $3.8 billion to upgrade NORAD, a joint U.S.-Canadian defense organization for North America, over the next six years.
Climate change is also a great source of concern in the Arctic region, which is home to numerous indigenous peoples whose livelihoods have been greatly affected by environmental changes.
With reporting by Reuters
