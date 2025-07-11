'They Tried To Erase Me,' Freed Belarus Opposition Politician Tsikhanouski Says

VILNIUS -- Belarusian opposition firebrand Syarhey Tsikhanouski's fight against Aleksandr Lukashenko's repressive rule was halted abruptly five years ago, when he was arrested after announcing plans to challenge the authoritarian leader in an August 2020 election.

Eventually sentenced to 18 years in prison and often held in solitary confinement, Tsikhanouski was silenced by the state as it mounted a major clampdown in response to massive protests that erupted when Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in a vote that millions of Belarusians believe was stolen.

"For almost three years I lived in absolute isolation," Tsikhanouski, who was freed last month in the US-brokered release of 14 prisoners, told RFE/RL in an interview on July 9. "No calls, no letters, no visits from lawyers. Nothing. They tried to erase me."

Now outside the country, like other prominent government foes including his wife, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran in his stead in 2020 and now leads the Belarusian opposition abroad, Tsikhanouski vowed to continue to push against Lukashenko and fight for the release of political prisoners who remain behind bars.

"We need to act. If we pause now, the regime wins," Tsikhanouski told RFE/RL in the interview in Vilnius, adding that was advised to take six months to recover from his ordeal but opted not to. "If I stop now, nothing will change. Give me 100 days. After that, judge me. I promise you'll see results."

Before 2020, Tsikhanouski was best known as the outspoken host of the popular YouTube channel A Country for Life, traveling across Belarus exposing evidence of corruption and reporting on poverty and the neglect of rural communities.

His straight-talking style and flair for mobilizing supporters set him apart from other opposition figures in the nation of 9.1 million, where Lukashenko -- whom Tsikhanouski labeled a "cockroach" to be stamped out -- has been in power since 1994.

His political ambitions and his rhetoric put him squarely in Lukashenko's crosshairs. In May 2020, after announcing his intention to run for president, Tsikhanouski was arrested during a campaign event in the western city of Hrodna.

His wife stepped into the race in his place and went on to lead an unprecedented challenge to Lukashenko's rule. While Lukashenko claimed he received 81 percent of the vote that August, many believe Tsikhanouskaya was the actual winner.

As a result, Tsikhanouski says he prefers to be called the "first gentleman," rejecting labels such as former political prisoner and ex-blogger.

"I don't like the word former. It carries a sense of loss. I think the first gentleman of Belarus is the right way [to refer to me], as I fully support my spouse," he said. "I am endlessly grateful to her for her help in my release. Without her support, her faith, and her love, the efforts of the Belarusians and the diplomats would not have been enough. She managed to connect the dots and showed others how to fight."

He said he sees himself and his wife as complementary forces and will not interfere in her team's activities with his advice.

He made clear, however, that he has no intention of fading into the background.

"In my situation, it's impossible to stay out of politics. Any step I take is seen as political. Belarusians expect something from me, and they're watching closely," Tsikhanouski said.

"Prison didn't break me. My fire burns even brighter now," Tsikhanouski said.

He contrasted his ardor as a newly released former prisoner with what he suggested was the dampened enthusiasm of exiled Belarusians dealing with day-to-day challenges five years after the disputed election that galvanized the opposition.

"During my last days of freedom in 2020, people were lining up for hours to sign petitions. I felt like I had wings," he said. "Now I came out with the same energy and determination, but I see that many Belarusians abroad are tired. They've spent five years surviving, working multiple jobs. I understand, but for those of us coming out of prison, it's painful to feel that the fire has gone out."

One of his first moves shortly after his release on June 21 was to appeal to supporters for donations to a fund to support former political prisoners and exiled Belarusians. Tsikhanouski envisioned raising 200,000 euros, but the appeal sparked criticism and an underwhelming response.

He stressed that his appeal for donations wasn't just about money.

"When someone is released, they don't just need funds. They need people to hold their hand, to be there every day until they can stand on their own. I'm lucky to have Svyatlana and her team. But even I often feel alone."

Despite the initial setback, Tsikhanouski said donations have since grown, and more importantly hundreds of volunteers have joined his cause.

He described his burgeoning movement as a "success beyond expectations," saying that about 450 people from Belarusian communities across Europe and the United States -- and even in Singapore -- have signed up.

"This is more than double the size of my 2020 team. These aren't just supporters, they're people ready to act," he said.

Tsikhanouski envisions creating support hubs for exiled Belarusians in Lithuania and Poland to help them find employment and housing.

"It's not tied to Svyatlana's office. This is my initiative. I'm still a businessman at heart. I see problems, and I want to fix them," he said.

He was tight-lipped about his first major initiative but hinted it would combine political activism and support for the diaspora.

Some have called Tsikhanouski's style populist and likened him to a young Lukashenko, who has been running Belarus with an iron fist for more than 30 years. Tsikhanouski firmly rejects this comparison, emphasizing his commitment to honesty and integrity.

"I don't lie. Lukashenko's defining trait is his ability to lie. I speak directly and openly, even when people think I should be more diplomatic. That's the opposite of him."

Tsikhanouski, who described himself as a devout Christian, said has forgiven those who imprisoned him but still believes that justice must be served.

"Forgiveness doesn't erase crimes," he said. "Lukashenko must face trial."

Tsikhanouski said the fight for a democratic Belarus will be long and challenging. He continues to push for new sanctions and actively engages with European diplomats to discuss ways to pressure Minsk to release remaining political prisoners.

Asked what he missed most during his imprisonment, he said he "dreamed of sitting by a fire, frying bacon with onions...of holding a puppy...of drinking real coffee."

Now, he says, he's catching up on lost time, even asking American diplomats to send him his favorite Starbucks roast.

"Freedom tastes like coffee," he said with a grin.