Syrian Rebels Reportedly Down Russian Jet, Kill Pilot

Syrian rebels shot down a Russian warplane on February 3 and killed its pilot on the ground after he ejected from the plane, Russia's Defense Ministry and Syrian rebels said. Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be the burning wreckage of the Russian Su-25 plane. A jihadist group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham claimed responsibility, saying a shoulder-launched missile had been used. The plane came down in an area of northern Idlib Province that has seen heavy air strikes and fighting on the ground between Syria's government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, and rebel groups opposed to President Bashar al-Assad. (Reuters/Social media)