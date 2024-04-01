Multiple people were killed, including a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), in an Israeli air strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1, according to Syrian and Iranian officials, media, and opposition groups.

"Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, was martyred in an attack by Zionist regime fighters on the Islamic Republic of Iran's consulate building in Damascus," Iranian state TV reported.

Some reports identified Zahedi as a former commander of the Quds Force, but full details were not immediately available.

A military source told the official Syrian news agency that Israeli missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights and that the Syrian air defense system intercepted a number of them, but that some hit the target, leading to "total destruction of the building" and the killing and wounding of "everyone inside."

Iran said, however, that the consulate annex was hit by six missiles fired by F35 fighter jets.

Israel did not immediately comment. The White House said it was aware of the reports.

Iran’s ambassador to Damascus, Hossein Akbar, told Syrian TV that five to seven people were killed in the attack.

The ambassador said he and his family were unhurt, but he vowed that Iran’s response would be “harsh.”

The Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Israel attacked the consulate building and that "all those present in the building have been killed or injured." It said rescue crews were evacuating the wounded.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said, "We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack" that resulted in "the martyrdom of a number of innocent people."

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been a close ally of Iran and Russia, relying on their support to remain in power despite major opposition and a civil war in the country.

Tehran has maintained a heavy military presence in Syria, while Israeli has periodically carried out attacks against Iranian sites in the country, often targeting IRGC commanders.

The Iranian state TV report said the Israeli strike was a targeted “assassination” attack on the Quds commander in what is sure to raise tensions in the already tense Middle East region.

The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of the IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.

The Iranian state TV report also said that several Iranian diplomats had been killed in the attack.

Saudi broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported that "a senior Iranian figure" was the target of the attack.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that “Israeli missiles” had destroyed an annex building of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus and that eight people had been killed.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency, which has close ties to the IRGC, also reported the death of a deputy to Zahedi, identifying him as General Haji Rahimi.

According to reporters from Reuters at the scene, smoke was rising from the ruins of a building that had been “flattened.” The reporters said an Iranian flag was seen on a pole in front of the rubble and that Syrian and Iranian officials were at the scene.

