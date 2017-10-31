Kremlin: Syria, Oil High On Putin's Agenda In Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to discuss the conflict in Syria and energy cooperation with Iranian President Hassan Rohani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei when he visits Tehran on November 1, the Kremlin says.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters on October 31 that "Syria-related issues will be on the agenda of the Russian-Iranian bilateral talks." He did not elaborate.

Russia and Iran back President Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria's more than six-year war, while the United States and Turkey back differing rebel groups.

Putin will also hold trilateral talks with Rohani and Azerbaijani President llham Aliyev during his working visit to Tehran, Peskov said.

It will be the second meeting in such a format. The first such meeting was initiated by Aliyev last year.

