Syria's Assad Travels To Sochi For Talks With Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with his Syrian counterpart in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, the Kremlin says.

"The stability in Syria is improving and this opens doors to the political process we have started a while ago," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov quoted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as telling Putin on May 17.

Peskov told reporters that Assad informed the Russian president of his decision to send a delegation to the United Nations to discuss reforming the country's constitution as part of a UN-sponsored peace process.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of creating conditions for a political solution to the conflict in Syria, he also said.

Putin and Assad last met in December at a Russian military air base in Syria's coastal province of Latakia.

Moscow has given Assad’s government crucial support throughout Syria’s seven-year civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, allowing Damascus to make large territorial gains in recent months against rebels.

But rebel factions still control large parts of northwestern and southwestern Syria, while a Kurdish-led alliance backed by the United States holds most of the northeast.

