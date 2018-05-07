System Of A Down's Serj Tankian Arrives In Yerevan For Pashinian Rally

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian and his supporters welcomed Armenian-American rock star Serj Tankian to Yerevan. The activist and lead singer of the alternative metal band System Of A Down said he was "elated" to be in the Armenian capital on May 7 ahead of a mass rally in support of Pashinian. Tankian was expected to speak at the rally aimed at bolstering Pashinian's support ahead of a parliamentary vote to decide if he should be the country's prime minister.