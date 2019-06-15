Tajik, Chinese Presidents Sign Agreements To Bolster Ties

Tajikistan and China have signed 18 agreements to bolster bilateral ties. The documents were signed on June 15 in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. The agreements signed included documents on investment, agriculture, joint business ventures, and fighting terrorism. According to the Chinese ambassador to Tajikistan, Liu Bin, China is currently Tajikistan's biggest investor and its third-largest trading partner. Earlier, Xi took part in a summit of the 27-member regional grouping called the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.