Tajik Couple Leaves Free Bread In A 'Magic Box' For The Poor

A married pensioner couple has installed a "magic box" near a bread market in the Tajik city of Khujand in which they leave free bread every day to anyone in need. Bisojida and Rakhmatullo Giyosov say their children are grown up and have their own homes and families and they can now share their pension with those less fortunate. According to officials statistics, over 180,000 families live in poverty in Tajikistan, which has a population of 9.3 million people.