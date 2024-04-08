Tajik Opposition Activist Arrested In Lithuania

Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhya killed at least three people and wounded three others on April 8, a regional official said, as Moscow stepped up its attacks on civilian infrastructure while Kyiv struggles to overcome a lack of air-defense systems and lagging weapons supplies from the West.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned the situation is worsening and that Ukraine could face defeat if it did not rapidly receive a $60 billion military aid package that remains stuck in the U.S. House of Representatives due to opposition from Republican lawmakers who say they want to tie domestic immigration reforms to any approval of the aid.

Zelenskiy, speaking in English on April 7 during a video conference with the fund-raising platform United24, said it would be "difficult" for Ukraine to "stay" without the aid.

At one point, he switched to Ukrainian and told the group it was "necessary" for them to tell U.S. lawmakers that "at this point...if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose this war.... If Ukraine loses the war, so will other nations."

In a separate message posted on X, formerly Twitter, Zelenskiy called on Western nations to supply his country with air-defense systems -- namely, Patriot missiles -- amid Russia's intensified air attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskiy comments came a day after two Russian strikes on Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast killed eight civilians and injured at least 10.

“Ukraine clearly lacks sufficient air-defense systems and this is evident to all of our partners,” Zelenskiy said. “There are air-defense systems around the world that can help. Only political will is required to transfer them to Ukraine.

"'Patriots' must now be in Ukraine, so there will be no need to use them on NATO's entire eastern flank in the future," he added.

Zelenskiy last week said that Ukraine would need 25 Patriot systems of six to eight batteries each to ensure the complete protection of Ukraine's air space against Russian drone and missile strikes.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the search for more Patriot systems in a phone call with his British counterpart, David Cameron, on April 8, the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv said in a statement.

"We are coordinating the next steps regarding the search and delivery of additional air-defense systems to Ukraine, primarily Patriot systems. I appreciate David's active, results-oriented attitude," Kuleba said in the statement, without elaborating.

In Zaporizhzhya, eight settlements were targeted on April 8 in the latest wave of Russian missile strikes, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, as authorities issued an air-raid alert for the whole region.

"Three people were killed and three were wounded as a result of the enemy's strikes with Grad multiple rocket launchers in Polohyvskiy district [of Zaporizhzhya)," Fediorov wrote. He said seven buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged during the attack.

In Chasiv Yar, one civilian died after sustaining injuries from a Russian strike, regional official Vadym Filashkin said on April 8.

The latest Russian attacks came after the head of UN's atomic watchdog said the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was struck by drones late on April 7 in what he said was a "no-go."

WATCH: Russia is using modified Soviet-era winged bombs, according to Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in the eastern Donetsk region. Massive craters in and around Adviyivka show that FAB bombs were heavily deployed by Russia in seizing the town.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi issued a stark warning after an IAEA team of experts located at the plant "confirmed that at least three direct hits against ZNPP's main reactor containment structures took place."

"This cannot happen," Grossi wrote on X. He did not say who launched the attack on the plant, which has been controlled by Russian forces since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"No one can conceivably benefit or get any military or political advantage from attacks against nuclear facilities," Grossi wrote.

Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom accused Ukraine of being behind the strikes.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) denied any involvement in the attack, blaming it on Russia.

"The aggressor state is once again endangering the [Zaporizhzhya] nuclear facility, the civilian population, and Europe's environment," HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov said, adding that the incident was part of Russia's "permanent criminal practice."

In Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, a logistics and transport facility was damaged, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Separately, the Ukrainian military said its air-defense systems shot down 17 out of the 24 drones that Russia launched early on April 8 at five Ukrainian regions: Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskiy, and Zhytomyr.