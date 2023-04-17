Accessibility links

Center Offers Hope And Healing For Female Afghan Refugees In Tajikistan

Center Offers Hope And Healing For Female Afghan Refugees In Tajikistan

For Afghan women struggling with the pressures of living in Tajikistan as refugees, the Ariana Learning Center is a source of hope and healing. Located in the city of Vahdat, some 20 kilometers east of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, the center offers computer, language, and art training while providing psychological counseling. The UNHCR, the United Nations' refugee agency, says most of the 7,000 refugees in Tajikistan are Afghans who fled their country after the Taliban took power in 2021.

