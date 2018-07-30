Amateur Video Said To Show Attack On Foreign Cyclists In Tajikistan

Amateur video shared with RFE/RL's Tajik Service is said to show an incident in which a car crashed into a group of foreign cyclists in the Khatlon region of southern Tajikistan. The origin of the video is not clear, but the images appeared to match numerous photos from other sources at the scene. Tajik officials say a driver hit the cyclists with a car before at least one assailant attacked them with firearms and a knife. Four cyclists were killed -- two Americans, one Dutchman, and a Swiss citizen -- and at least three others were injured. The Tajik officials say terrorism is being considered as a motive.