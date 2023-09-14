News
Azerbaijani President Attends Central Asian Leaders' Summit In Dushanbe
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has joined as an "honored guest" a gathering of leaders of the five Central Asian countries. The Fifth Consultative Meeting Of the Heads of States of Central Asia opened on September 14 in Dushanbe. The two-day gathering is to focus on regional cooperation, integration, as well as security. On the sidelines of the gathering, Aliyev discussed bilateral ties with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. It's the first time a leader from outside Central Asia is taking part in the forum. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
International Criminal Court Opens Field Office in Kyiv To Track Russian War Crimes
The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said on September 14 that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had opened a field office in Kyiv as part of efforts to hold Russian forces accountable for potential war crimes committed during it's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The ICC said in a statement the office in the Ukrainian capital is its largest outside of The Hague. The statement said that more than 104,000 war crimes had been registered during Russia's aggression against Ukraine, adding that the number of such crimes rises daily.
New U.S. Sanctions Target Workarounds That Let Russia Get Western Tech For War
The United States said on September 14 that it was placing sanctions on more than 150 businesses and people from Russia to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Georgia to try to crack down on evasion and deny the Kremlin access to technology, money, and financial channels that fuel President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. The sanctions package is one of the biggest by the State and Treasury departments and is the latest to target people and companies in countries, notably NATO member Turkey, that sell Western technology to Russia that could be used to bolster its war effort. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Pakistani Caretaker Government Appears To Favor Ex-PM Khan's Foes, Commission Says
Pakistan's Election Commission has questioned the neutrality of the caretaker government tasked with holding national elections, saying it appears to be aligned with the opponents of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The caretaker government, which took over last month on the five-year expiry of parliament, is meant to ensure impartiality ahead of the elections, but Khan's continued incarceration and ban from contesting elections has raised concerns. "It is a general perception that the caretaker government is a continuation of the previous government," says a letter seen by Reuters written by the Election Commission to the prime minister's office. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
BBC Says Russian Pilot Tried To Shoot Down British Plane Over Black Sea Last Year
A Russian pilot deliberately fired missiles at a Royal Air Force surveillance plane in international airspace over the Black Sea last year, the BBC reported on September 14 -- an incident Russia previously attributed to a "technical malfunction." The broadcaster said that intercepted communications suggested that the pilot of a Russian Su-27 fighter jet fired on the unarmed U.K. plane in September 2022 after receiving an ambiguous command from a Russian ground station and that his co-pilot tried to get him to stop.The British Rivet Joint aircraft has sensors to intercept communications, and its crew would have been able to listen to the incident. To read the orginal story by AP, click here.
Pakistani Ex-PM Khan's Bail Plea Rejected In State-Secrets Case
A Pakistani court on September 14 rejected the bail plea of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said. Khan is accused of exposing an official secret document, dubbed Cipher, when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally last year. It was apparently correspondence between a Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad. Khan told the rally it was proof that his removal from power in April 2022 was a conspiracy. After a private hearing, Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain dismissed the plea under the Official Secrets Act. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Orders Two Senior U.S. Diplomats To Leave Country Within Seven Days
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on September 14 it had informed the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that First Secretary Jeffrey Sillin and Second Secretary David Bernstein must leave the country within seven days, saying they carried out "illegal activities" by maintaining contact with a Russian citizen, Robert Shonov, who is suspected of collaborating with a foreign state. Shonov was employed by the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok for more than 25 years before Russia terminated the U.S. mission's local staff in 2021. Shonov was arrested in August for allegedly collecting information about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and related issues for U.S. diplomats.
Labeled An 'Accomplice To Russian Crimes In Ukraine, Lukashenka To Meet Putin
Authoritarian Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka will meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on September 15 in the resort city of Sochi for talks on closer economic cooperation, as the two countries become further isolated internationally over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Lukashenka arrived in Sochi on September 14, according to Belarusian state media.
In announcing the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Belarus is our closest ally, the heads of state meet regularly." It will mark the seventh time Putin and Lukashanka have met this year alone.
The meeting was confirmed on September 14, a day after the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling Lukashenka an "accomplice" in Russia's crimes in Ukraine.
While Belarus has not sent forces to join Russia's war in Ukraine, it has allowed Moscow to use its territory as a staging ground for the full-scale invasion it launched in February 2022.
The two allies signed documents allowing for the placement of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus -- the first relocation of such warheads outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union -- in May.
The announcement sparked immediate criticism from governments around the world, while NATO called it "dangerous and irresponsible."
On September 13, the European Parliament passed a resolution condemning Belarus's involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine and called Lukashenka regime "an accomplice in the crimes committed by Russia."
The resolution expressed concern about "the rampant political, economic, military, and cultural subordination of Belarus to Moscow," calling Belarus "a satellite state of Russia."
Adopted with 453 votes in favor, it also denounced the "illegal transfer of more than 2,150 children, including orphans" from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to Belarus and called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to consider issuing a warrant for Lukashenka's arrest.
The ICC in March issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russia's commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
The resolution also condemned the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory, calling it a "blatant violation of Belarus's nuclear-free status."
Belarus has welcomed closer relations with Moscow since a wave of crushing sanctions were imposed on it by the West after a deadly government crackdown on massive protests following a disputed 2020 presidential election that handed Lukashenka a sixth term.
More sanctions have followed over Minsk's role in the Ukraine war.
Lukashenka showed his loyalty in late June when he took part in talks to end a mutiny by the private Wagner Group, claiming he helped halt the revolt by agreeing with the mercenary group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and Putin to host Wagner troops in Belarus.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Ukraine Thanks Bulgaria After Parliament Lifts Food-Export Restrictions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he is grateful to Bulgaria for not extending restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports from September 15.
"I thank [Prime Minister] Nikolai Denkov and his team, as well as Bulgarian parliamentarians who supported this move. Bulgaria sets an example of true solidarity," Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter.
Bulgaria's parliament approved on September 14 a decision to lift the ban on Ukrainian grain imports.
Bulgaria was among five EU countries that imposed a ban on grain imports from Ukraine, citing the need to protect local agricultural sectors.
The European Commission approved the temporary restrictions, which are due to expire on September 15. Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia insist that the current ban be extended by the commission and threaten to unilaterally take action if their demands are not met.
The restrictions imposed in May allowed Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, while permitting transit of such cargoes for export elsewhere.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Gets Life In Prison In High-Profile Case Of Molestation, Murder Of Tajik Girl
A court in Moscow has issued a life sentence to Aleksandr Syomin for the 2018 molestation and murder of Huvaido Tillozoda, a 5-year-old ethnic Tajik girl, a case that caused a public outcry in Tajikistan. The court's decision on September 13 annulled an earlier 24-year sentence for Syomin, from the city of Serpukhov, some 100 kilometers south of Moscow. Tillozoda's family had appealed that earlier sentence, demanding a harsher penalty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Images Show Wagner Camp In Belarus Continues To Shrink
The first images since the confirmation of the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin show that a suspected tent camp thought to be occupied by troops from Russia's Wagner mercenary group near the Belarusian village of Tsel, has been further dismantled.
The images, taken by Planet Labs on September 9 and obtained by RFE/RL, show that since late August, 60 more tents with the capacity to house more than 1,000 personnel had been dismantled.
That means that since early August, of 273 specialized military tents -- each of which houses up to 20 people -- for personnel, at least 160 had been dismantled, eliminating space for over 3,000 Wagner fighters. Some 5,000 troops were thought to have been settled at the site.
Previous images from Planet Labs appear to show that the process of dismantling the camp most likely started on August 1.
It remains unclear where the tents and the Wagner fighters are being moved to amid broader questions about the ultimate fate of the mercenary group after Prigozhin died in a plane crash in late August.
Telegram channels linked to Wagner said earlier that some of the group's fighters in Belarus left for Russia for vacation, while some were transferred to operations in Africa.
On August 23, Russian aviation officials said Prigozhin, Wagner's founder and leader, was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia's western Tver region, some 270 kilometers north of Moscow. They later confirmed his death in the crash, adding that nine other people, including crew members, died along with Prigozhin.
Wagner troops moved to Belarus after Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russia's top military officials in late June in what was the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 23 years in power.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take main parts of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting that killed reportedly killed thousands of mercenaries contracted to fight with the group.
U.S., Europeans Again Threaten Iran With IAEA Resolution But Leave Timing Open
The United States and three European allies have threatened Iran with another resolution at the UN nuclear watchdog's board demanding action on issues such as explaining uranium traces found at undeclared sites, but left open whether or when they might follow through. The warning delivered by Britain, France, and Germany -- the so-called E3 -- and the United States to a quarterly International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors meeting published on September 14 comes as the West's standoff with Iran has been complicated by secret U.S.-Iran talks. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Leaders Of Serbia And Kosovo Meet In Brussels for 'Difficult' Talks Amid Worsening Relations
The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are holding a fresh round of European Union-mediated meetings on September 14 aimed at improving their relations, further strained after clashes erupted in Serb-majority northern Kosovo in May over the validity of local elections.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti are in Brussels for talks under the so-called Belgrade-Pristina dialogue process, supervised by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The September 14 talks are the first face-to face conversations between Vucic and Kurti since clashes erupted in North Kosovo in late May.
The two leaders are holding separate bilateral meetings with Borrell and the EU's special envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, followed by a joint trilateral meeting. They will discuss the implementation of an EU-sponsored plan to normalize relations between the two countries after decades of tensions.
“Today, we will see if they are ready to take responsibility,” Borrell wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Vucic said in an Instagram post that he expected the talks would be “difficult.”
During the last round of the EU-mediated dialogue in June they refused to meet face-to-face, and Borrell, who held talks separately with both leaders, said they had “different interpretations of the causes and also the facts, consequences and solutions” to the issues faced.
Tensions between majority Albanians in Kosovo and local Serbs supported by Belgrade erupted into ethnic violence in May that injured dozens of NATO peacekeepers in northern Kosovo, after municipal elections a month earlier that were boycotted by ethnic Serbs.
The United States and European Union each criticized Pristina's lack of coordination when it tried to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority areas in late May.
Weeks later, Serbian authorities detained three Kosovar police officers near their mutual border under unclear circumstances and held them for days.
The role of Serbian agitators in the violence and tough rhetoric from Serbia's Vucic helped fuel criticism among international observers that the West was bending too much to accommodate Belgrade in the long-running spat.
Relations between Serbia and its former province have been on edge for more than two decades.
EU-mediated talks have failed to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008 and is recognized by more than 100 countries but not Serbia, Russia, nor a handful of EU member states.
Kosovo's 1998-99 war of independence from Serbia left more than 10 000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians. More than 1,600 people are still considered missing.
With reporting by AP
Cancer-Stricken Jehovah's Witness Gets Four Years In Prison In Russia's Far East
A court in the Russian Far Eastern town of Belogorsk on September 13 sentenced a 71-year-old Jehovah’s Witness who has cancer to four years in prison after finding him guilty of organizing activities of a banned organization. The probe against Vladimir Balabkin was launched in March 2021 amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. Rights watchdogs and Western governments have condemned Russia's crackdown on religious minorities. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
North Korea's Kim Invites Putin To Visit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Pyongyang, stoking U.S. concerns that a revived Moscow-Pyongyang axis could bolster Russia's military in Ukraine and provide Kim with sensitive missile technology. Putin accepted the invitation, made during a summit of the two leaders, the North Korean state news agency KCNA reported. There was no immediate confirmation from the Kremlin. Since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin has rarely traveled abroad. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Court Gives Man Fraction Of Compensation He Sought For 13 Years Of Wrongful Imprisonment
A court in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan on September 13 ruled that an 86-year-old man who served 13 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder and attempted murder in 1959, should receive compensation of about 32 million rubles ($333,400). He had sought 450 million rubles. The ruling comes after the Supreme Court in Russia ruled in May this year that Fatkhulla Iskhakov was wrongfully convicted of attacking three women with an axe. After his release, Iskhakov fought to prove his innocence. In 2012, another man, Nail Saitbattalov, confessed to the crime that took place more than 60 years ago. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Former Moscow Official Oleg Mitvol Gets 4 1/2 Years In Prison On Embezzlement Charges
A court in the Siberian city of Kransoyarsk on September 14 sentenced the former prefect of Moscow’s Northern Administrative Precinct, Oleg Mitvol, to 4 1/2 years in prison in a high-profile embezzlement case. Mitvol was arrested in June last year on suspicion of illegally appropriating significant sums of money allocated by the federal government for the construction of a subway in Krasnoyarsk. Mitvol, who once served as deputy director of Russia’s environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, has admitted his guilt and cooperated with investigators. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Mircea Snegur, Who Led Moldova's Independence Drive And Became President, Dies At 83
Mircea Snegur, who oversaw Moldova's break from the Soviet Union and the newly independent country's first president, has died at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Constantin Tampiza said on September 14 that Snegur, who led the country from 1990 to 1997, died overnight after a yearslong battle with an unspecified illness.
President Maia Sandu expressed condolences to Snegur's family, friends, and colleagues and asked the presidential office to organize the funeral with state honors for the former president. She also declared September 16 as a day of mourning.
"Mr. Snegur lived in historic times and had an essential role in promoting the independence, freedom and sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova. Mircea Snegur will remain in our memory as the man who stood at the cradle of the independence of the Republic of Moldova," Sandu's statement on Facebook said.
In August 1989, while he was chairman of the Presidium of the Soviet Moldova Supreme Council, Snegur initiated the move making Romanian the official state language.
Born on January 17, 1940 in the village of Trifanesti, Snegur became president of the Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic on September 3, 1990, after the Moldovan Supreme Council approved his nomination to the post.
He then led the Republic of Moldova to its proclamation of independence on August 27, 1991, and in July 1992 Snegur and then Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed an agreement to stop a conflict over Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region -- populated mainly by ethnic Russians -- that broke out between Chisinau and Russia-backed separatists. Transdniester remains a de facto independent region.
In an interview with RFE/RL in March 2022, days after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Snegur drew a parallel between developments around Transdniester 30 years ago and the Kremlin's move against Ukraine, adding Kyiv faced a situation of much larger proportions.
He also warned that Moldova was not secure because of the war against Ukraine, though he hoped that with international support the conflict wouldn't spill onto Moldovan territory.
Russia still keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester as "peacekeepers."
Notorious Gangster From Russia's North Ossetia Handed Life Sentence
A Russian court has sentenced a notorious gangster from Russia's Republic of North Ossetia in the North Caucasus, Aslan Gagiyev (aka Dzhako), to life in prison for his role in several murders.
The South District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don sentenced Gagiyev on September 14 after finding him guilty of leading a criminal group and organizing six murders.
Last month, a court in Moscow handed 12 members of Gagiyev's group sentences of between two years and life in prison on charges of being involved in a series of murders, attempted murders, abductions, and other crimes.
Gagiyev was extradited by Austria to Moscow in June 2018 after losing a yearslong legal battle.
He fled Russia in 2013 after being accused of organizing a criminal gang, banditry, murder, weapons trafficking, and embezzlement.
Russia has accused Gagiyev's gang of murdering 60 people in Moscow, the Moscow region, and North Ossetia in 2004-2014, including the mayor of the city of Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia, as well as the republic's former deputy prime minister.
Russia's Investigative Committee said at least 24 of the gang's members have been convicted of crimes, with some receiving life sentences.
International arrest warrants were issued for seven people suspected of being members of the gang, while seven other alleged members of the group were killed between 2010 and 2014 in what officials say were scores being settled between rival groups.
Twelve other alleged members of the gang are currently under investigation.
Gagiyev was arrested at a Vienna train station in January 2015 on an international arrest warrant.
He has denied any wrongdoing and called his extradition to Russia politically motivated.
At the trial, Gagiyev confessed to his involvement in the assassination of North Ossetia's Deputy Prime Minister Kazbek Pagiyev, stressing that Zurab Makiyev, a member of Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, had ordered the murder. He did not give any evidence to back up his claim.
Gagiyev also demanded investigators make public the names of all persons, including current North Ossetian officials, implicated in the investigation, requesting to release "those who were wrongfully imprisoned in the case."
With reporting by Interfax and TASS
Ukraine Again Targets Occupied Crimea, Reportedly Destroying Russian Air-Defense System
Ukraine’s military has again targeted Russian-occupied Crimea, reportedly destroying a Russian air-defense system, a day after it heavily damaged two Russian war vessels there.
A Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters that a Russian air-defense system near Yevpatoriya had been destroyed in what he said was an overnight drone and missile attack conducted by Ukraine's security service and navy.
According to the Ukrainian Pravda newspaper, also citing a Ukrainian intelligence source, a S-400 air-defense system was hit.
Commenting on the explosions in and around Yevpatoriya, Nataliya Humenyuk, a Ukrainian military spokeswoman, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that all sites struck in Crimea were linked to "Russia's aggression."
Videos and photos posted on social media showed what was claimed to be explosions in and around Yevpatoriya in western Crimea.
The Russian Defense Ministry had said earlier that it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, destroying 11 drones. It also said it had halted an attack by five underwater drones on the fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov in the Black Sea.
In Russia's Kursk region, alleged Ukrainian shelling killed one man and damaged power supply lines, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said in a post on Telegram.
Earlier, the Russian military and news agencies reported that Russian anti-aircraft units had downed alleged Ukrainian drones over Bryansk and Belgorod, two regions in southern Russia that border Ukraine. No casualties or damages were reported in those incidents.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a child was killed in Russian shelling in the south of the country.
The regional Prosecutor General's office said a 6-year-old boy was killed and four other people, including his 13-year-old brother, were wounded by Russian shelling in the village of Novodmytrivka in the Kherson region.
"Enemy shells hit a private house and its territory," it said in a statement on Telegram.
The Ukrainian Air Force Command said on September 14 that it downed 17 out of 22 Russian drones overnight in the Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions of the country's south and north.
Earlier, explosions were reported in Russian-occupied Crimea and traffic across the bridge connecting the Ukrainian peninsula to Russia was temporarily halted as Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack.
Russian air defenses destroyed 11 hostile drones over Crimea early on September 14, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.
Videos and photos posted on social media showed what was claimed to be explosions in and around Yevpatoriya in western Crimea.
WATCH: A large fire was reported at the Sevastopol shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea early on September 13 after what the Russian Defense Ministry said was a Ukrainian attack.
A Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters that a Russian air-defense system near Yevpatoriya had been destroyed in what he said was an overnight drone and missile attack conducted by the security service of Ukraine and its navy.
Commenting on the explosions in and around Yevpatoriya, Nataliya Humenyuk, a Ukrainian military spokeswoman, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that all sites struck in Crimea were linked to "Russia's aggression."
The Russian Defense Ministry also claimed to have thwarted an attack on September 14 by five Ukrainian underwater drones on the fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov in the Black Sea.
Earlier, the Russian military and news agencies reported that Russian anti-aircraft units had downed alleged Ukrainian drones over Bryansk and Belgorod, two regions in southern Russia that border Ukraine. No casualties or damages were reported.
The latest attacks come a day after two Russian military vessels were seriously damaged in a large-scale Ukrainian military strike on a ship repair base in Crimea's Sevastopol, the main base for Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
WATCH: Remotely piloting fast, light FPV (or First-Person View) drones, a Ukrainian aerial attack unit has become adept at chasing down Russian targets.
Reuters quoted a Ukrainian intelligence official as saying one large vessel and a submarine were struck in the attack and were likely damaged beyond repair.
"Those are significant damages. We can now say that with a high probability they are not subject to restoration," Andriy Yusov confirmed to Reuters without specifying the weapons used for the strike.
Britain's Sky News reported that Kyiv used U.K.-provided Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles in the attack, citing unnamed Western and Ukrainian sources.
Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, reported that at least seven blasts were heard at the site, with shock waves breaking windows and bright flashes and smoke visible in the sky.
The strategic shipyard on the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, builds and repairs ships and submarines of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The fleet has launched numerous drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
Afghan Soldier Who Was Arrested At U.S.-Mexico Border After Fleeing Taliban Is Granted Asylum
An Afghan soldier who fled the Taliban and traveled through nearly a dozen countries before being arrested at the Texas-Mexico border and detained for months has been granted asylum, allowing him to remain in the United States, his brother said on September 13. Abdul Wasi Safi, 27, is one of tens of thousands of Afghan citizens who fled to the United States following the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan in August 2021. The soldier worried that if he wasn't granted asylum, he could be sent back to Afghanistan, where he would likely be killed by the Taliban because he had worked with the U.S. military. Two of his brothers live in Houston. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Bosnia's Prosecutor Seeks Ban On Dodik's Presidential Role
The Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia-Herzegovina has begun legal action seeking to prevent Milorad Dodik, the president of Republic of Srpska (RS), from performing his presidential duties and holding any public office. The move comes as part of a criminal indictment regarding Dodik's involvement in the controversial adoption of two laws by the RS National Assembly that challenge the authority of the international community's High Representative and the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Dodik claims actions taken against him are "politically motivated." The case would be heard in the country's highest criminal court, the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
White House Defends U.S.-Iran Prisoner Swap Deal
The White House on September 13 defended a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap deal that has drawn criticism from Republicans, saying Iran gets no U.S. sanctions relief from the deal. The United States on September 11 waived sanctions to allow the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar, a step needed to carry out a previously announced U.S.-Iran prisoner swap. "This is not a payment of any kind. It's not a ransom. These aren't U.S. taxpayer dollars. We haven't lifted a single one of our sanctions on Iran," said John Kirby, White House national-security spokesman. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bulgaria Signals Possible Track To Lift Ban On Ukrainian Grain Import
SOFIA -- The Bulgarian government on September 13 said it favors lifting the ban on Ukrainian grain imports in return for additional compensation for its farmers, but Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia insist that the current ban be extended by the European Commission and threatened to unilaterally take action if their demands are not met.
Bulgaria and the four other regional countries have sought to protect their own agricultural sectors in the face of a flood of products from Ukraine over the past 18 months, blaming the imports for the slump in prices on local markets.
Russia’s war against Kyiv and the disruption of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea have resulted in the European Union becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.
In May, the European Commission agreed to allow Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds, while permitting transit of such cargoes for export elsewhere.
The restrictions are due to expire on September 15, but Hungary and Poland asked the commission to extend them.
Bulgaria joined in seeking the ban on Ukrainian products, but a subsequent change in government has resulted in a shift in that position.
Even within Bulgaria, the viewpoint is not unanimous. Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev on September 12 said his office would seek to extend the ban, warning of “heavy protests" should it be lifted.
A Bulgarian parliamentary committee on September 12 adopted a draft decision for Sofia to lift the ban after September 15. The final decision -- expected to be approval -- is to be taken in the plenary session of parliament, likely on September 14.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov on September 13 said his government supports waiving the ban as it would reduce the prices of basic foods.
“Imports will stimulate competition in the market. It will in turn lead to a reduction in the prices of basic food products and inflation, which is one of the main priorities of the cabinet,” Denkov said.
He added that his government will call for the resumption of imports in exchange for additional compensation for Bulgarian farmers to be provided by the European Commission.
Should Sofia lift its ban, it would run counter to policies of some of its regional counterparts.
“If there is no decision on the extension of the existing moratorium by Brussels, then we will take national measures individually,” Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said in a Facebook post on September 13.
Poland has repeatedly said it will unilaterally continue its ban should the European Commission not extend it.
“Regardless of the [European] Commission's further decision, we will not open the border to Ukrainian grain after that date,” a statement said on September 12, adding that “the interests of the Polish countryside are most important.”
Poland is a major supplier of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and hosts some 1 million Ukrainian refugees. But the grain issue is particularly sensitive to the government in Warsaw as the country is holding elections next month.
Poland's EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said on September 12 that he is making efforts to have the embargo extended, adding that it was “effective, efficient, and stabilizing the markets in the five member states.”
Wojciechowski is Poland's former agriculture minister.
Romania’s Agriculture Ministry said it would decide on its next move following the commission’s decision but added that if the ban is not extended, “we have solutions to enforce that will protect our farmers."
Ukraine warned it could seek international arbitration over restrictions on its grain exports after Poland said it would continue to block domestic imports of Ukrainian grain.
“We have no intention of harming Polish farmers. We greatly appreciate the support of the Polish people and Polish families,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on September 12 in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“But in the case of a violation of trade law in the interests of political populism before elections, Ukraine will be forced to turn to WTO (World Trade Organization) arbitration,” he added.
Ukraine has become entirely dependent on alternative European Union routes for its grain exports after Russia in July abandoned a deal that had allowed Ukrainian grains to be shipped via its Black Sea ports.
Before the war, Eastern European countries were not among the main importers of Ukrainian grain, but the export of Ukrainian grains and oilseeds to Poland and Romania rose sharply last year, Ukrainian customs data showed.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
- By dpa
Iran Must Answer Questions About Its Nuclear Program, Dozens Of Nations Demand
Dozens of countries have demanded that Iran immediately answer questions about its nuclear program, including disclosing the current location of nuclear materials from former secret facilities. The demand came in a joint statement on September 13 from more than 60 countries that was read out by a Danish diplomat at the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting in Vienna. The countries also asked for clarification on other ambiguities about Iran's uranium stockpile. The countries also criticized Tehran for not issuing entry visas to certain IAEA inspectors.
