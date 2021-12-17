Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Tajikistan

No Shot, No Wedding Party As COVID Vaccine Requirements Take Effect In Tajik Province

No Shot, No Wedding Party As COVID Vaccine Requirements Take Effect In Tajik Province
Embed
No Shot, No Wedding Party As COVID Vaccine Requirements Take Effect In Tajik Province

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:18 0:00

Tajikistan's Health Ministry has consistently reported low levels of COVID-19 in the country, or no cases at all in some months, raising concerns that authorities are downplaying the pandemic's impact. Now, regional authorities are imposing restrictions to try to combat the virus at the local level. In Sughd Province, where vaccination rates are low, residents must now show proof of inoculation in order to attend weddings.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG