No Shot, No Wedding Party As COVID Vaccine Requirements Take Effect In Tajik Province
Tajikistan's Health Ministry has consistently reported low levels of COVID-19 in the country, or no cases at all in some months, raising concerns that authorities are downplaying the pandemic's impact. Now, regional authorities are imposing restrictions to try to combat the virus at the local level. In Sughd Province, where vaccination rates are low, residents must now show proof of inoculation in order to attend weddings.