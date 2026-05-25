In A Rare Case, 6 Tajik Policemen Face Trial Over Death Of Detainee

Six police officers in Dushanbe are set to go on trial over the death of a detainee in custody -- a development that stands out in Tajikistan, where allegations of mistreatment by law enforcement seldom result in prosecutions.

For the family of 36-year-old Maqsudjon Saidov, the decision offers a measure of hope -- but leaves many questions unanswered. Saidov, a resident of the southern city of Kulob, was detained on January 8 and transferred to the capital for questioning. He was suspected of involvement in the sale and distribution of crystal meth, a synthetic drug whose use has surged among young people in Tajikistan.

A few days later, Saidov died in police custody. On January 12, his body was returned to the family, who were urged by authorities to bury him quickly, several of his friends told RFE/RL. Speaking on condition of anonymity due to the danger of reprisals, Saidov’s friends claimed that his body bore visible bruises and burn marks.

One of the men told RFE/RL that authorities -- fearing that the case would spark protests -- asked Saidov’s family to refrain from speaking publicly about his death. Officials from the Dushanbe city police department sought to reassure the family that the perpetrators would be brought to justice, he said.

Prosecutors have not publicly commented on the case and haven’t disclosed the exact charges against the defendants.

However, sources familiar with the investigation told RFE/RL that they were charged with “intentionally inflicting of grievous bodily harm” and “abuse of official powers.”

Despite the allegations, the sources – who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter -- said that none of the officers has been formally charged with torture.

Authorities have not announced when the trial will begin. At least two of the six officers are being held in pretrial detention, the sources said.

Calls by RFE/RL to the Interior Ministry’s Sino district department -- the agency that conducted Saidov’s arrest and transfer to Dushanbe -- went unanswered. The Prosecutor-General’s Office also did not respond to requests for comment.

In Tajikistan, prosecutors generally refrain from providing information about ongoing investigations.

Skepticism About Accountability

Deaths and allegations of ill-treatment in custody are periodically reported in Tajikistan, but criminal prosecutions of law-enforcement officers remain uncommon.

According to Tajikistan’s Justice Ministry, only 13 people were convicted on torture-related charges between 2018 and 2025, despite more than 100 formal complaints being filed over the conduct of security and law enforcement officers during that period.

Human rights groups and some observers say allegations of beatings and mistreatment in custody remain widespread, even if few cases reach court.

Relatives of at least two men who have been arrested in recent years told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity that severe beatings of detainees in jails is commonplace. One family member said that “not everyone files a formal complaint or even if they do, their complaints don’t get anywhere.”

Lawyers say the gap between complaints and convictions has contributed to widespread skepticism about accountability. Even when cases reach court, outcomes have often fallen short of what victims or their relatives expect.

Lawyers also note that, even when officers are charged, convictions can prove fragile.

In one 2012 case, a police officer in the southeastern district of Yovon had initially been sentenced to prison for torturing a teenager, in a case that was initially applauded as a major departure from standard practice in Tajikistan.

However, the officer later had his verdict overturned and the case reopened at the request of Tajikistan’s Supreme Court, highlighting how difficult it can be to secure lasting accountability in cases involving law enforcement abuse.

The prosecution of the six police officers comes amid renewed international scrutiny of Tajikistan’s detention practices.

In its latest review of the country on May 1, the UN Committee against Torture expressed concern about allegations of deaths in custody reportedly linked to torture or ill-treatment. It urged Tajik authorities to ensure that all such cases are investigated “promptly, thoroughly, and impartially” by independent bodies.