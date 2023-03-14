News
Detained Tajik Journalist Charged With Calling For Change To Constitutional Order
PANJAKENT, Tajikistan -- Tajik journalist Khurshed Fozilov, who was arrested last week in the Central Asian country's northeastern city of Panjakent, has been charged with public calls to forcibly change Tajikistan's constitutional order.
Fozilov's brother, Khushbakht, told RFE/RL on March 13 that the journalist has rejected the charge and maintains his innocence.
Panjakent city authorities and law enforcement officials have not been available for comment on the situation concerning Fozilov.
The 37-year-old father of three is a freelance journalist who has cooperated with several independent media outlets, including the independent website Akhbor, which is based outside the country.
He often covers social issues and problems faced by ordinary people in the region and was critical of the local government. He has been active on social media networks, as well.
Fozilov was arrested on March 6. No information on his arrest was given when he was taken into custody.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Last year, Tajik courts sentenced seven journalists and bloggers to prison terms ranging from seven to 21 years on charges of spreading false information, involvement into activities of extremist groups, and cooperation with banned organizations. The journalists, their supporters, and human rights groups have called the charges trumped up and politically motivated.
International human rights groups, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the U.S. government, and EU states have called on the Tajik government to drop all charges against the journalists and release them.
Tajikistan was ranked 152nd in Reporters Without Borders' 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and designated "not free" in Freedom House's 2022 Global Freedom Status, with a score of 8/100.
Belarusian KGB Adds Russian National Sofia Sapega To Terrorist Registry
MINSK -- Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who is serving a six-year prison term in Belarus on charges related to the civil disturbances that followed a disputed 2020 presidential election, has been added to the Belarusian KGB's registry of terrorists.
The names of 10 Belarusian activists appeared along with Sapega in the updated list of terrorists that the KGB made public on March 14.
Sapega and her then-boyfriend, dissident blogger Raman Pratasevich, were immediately detained after their commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk in May 2021.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on Telegram that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces. She was sentenced in May 2022.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain the two.
Pratasevich, who had fled Belarus in 2019, worked as an editor at the Poland-based Nexta Live channel on Telegram that extensively covered the violent crackdown on the unprecedented protests in Belarus following an August 2020 presidential poll that the opposition and Western governments say was stolen by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has run the country with an iron fist since 1994.
Pratasevich is currently on trial. His two co-defenders, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, are being tried in absentia.
The three are charged with forming and leading an extremist group, insulting Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass disorders, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed at undermining national security.
Pratasevich made several appearances on Belarusian state television in 2021 that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka's regime of extracting video confessions under torture. They also called for his and Sapega's immediate release.
Lukashenka has denied stealing the election and has since cracked down hard on the opposition, whose leading members were either jailed or forced to flee the country in fear of their safety.
Hungary To Delay Vote On NATO Membership For Sweden, Finland
A long-delayed vote in Hungary's parliament on ratifying the NATO accession bids of Sweden and Finland will likely be postponed again following a proposal from a senior government official. In a letter published on March 14 by Hungarian news website hvg.hu, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen requested that a parliamentary session scheduled to begin on March 20 -- during which lawmakers were expected to vote on the two Nordic countries joining the alliance -- be postponed to a week later. Semjen cited ongoing negotiations with the European Union's executive branch over Budapest's alleged breaches of the bloc's rule-of-law requirements as the reason for the delay. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Radical Groups In Georgia Burn EU Flag, Demand Referendum On 'Foreign Agents' Law
Activists from two radical political groups in Georgia, Alt-Info and Conservative Movement, burned a European Union flag near the Georgian parliament and removed an EU flag from a flag pole next to the building on March 14. Police returned the flag hours later, saying an administrative probe had been launched into the incident. Earlier in the day, the activists marched in Tbilisi demanding a referendum on a controversial "foreign agents" bill. Last week, Georgian lawmakers, under heavy pressure from the West, dropped the bill, which would have severely restricted the activity of civil society groups. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Russian Journalist Not Allowed To Reenter Georgia After 10-Day Trip To Latvia
Aleksandra Shvedchenko, a Russian journalist for the independent Dozhd TV channel who has lived in Tbilisi for the last year, has not been allowed to reenter Georgia after she took a 10-day trip to Latvia. Dozhd TV and its journalist Anna Mongait said on March 14 that Shvedchenko was informed at the Tbilisi airport that she is not allowed to reenter the country for unspecified reasons. Shvedchenko then boarded a plane en route back to Riga. Several Russian journalists and activists have been banned from reentering Georgia in recent months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakhstan's Supreme Court Exonerates Jailed Activist
The Supreme Court of Kazakhstan on March 14 exonerated activist Zhanmurat Ashtaev, who was sentenced to more than three years in prison in July on a charge of participating in unrest in January 2022. The court also ruled that a mass amnesty announced for participants in the anti-government protests, which turned deadly, must be applied to another activist, Lazzat Dosmambetova, who was sentenced along with Ashtaev on the same charge. A third activist jailed in the case last year, Qairat Sultanbek, was released earlier due to the amnesty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
More Prison Terms Handed Down In Belarus Over 2020 Anti-Lukashenka Protests
Belarusian culturologist Aksana Zaretskaya and businessman Bahdan Karavets were sentenced in Minsk on March 14 to 1 1/2 and two years in prison, respectively, on charges of "taking part in activities that blatantly disrupt social order." The charges stem from the defendants' participation in nationwide protests that followed a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed a sixth term in office to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Many Belarusian activists, independent journalists, and rights defenders have been handed prison terms since the disputed poll that opposition and Western governments have said was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Journalists Protest Possible Criminalization Of Defamation In Republika Srpska
Bosnian Serb journalists have staged a spontaneous demonstration outside the parliament of Republika Srpska in Banja Luka against amendments being debated by lawmakers that would criminalize defamation in the media of the Serbian entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Media watchdogs and international organizations have appealed to the Bosnian Serb authorities to drop the amendments, warning that they threaten media freedom and freedom of expression.
Protesting journalists on March 14 stuck pieces of adhesive tape over their mouths and broke pencils ahead of the start of a parliamentary debate on draft amendments to the entity’s Criminal Code, introducing high penalties for defamation.
"We're here to send a clear message. Writing news will be mission impossible, investigative journalism will no longer exist, and every citizen will feel it on their own skin," said Sinisa Vukelic, the president of the Banja Luka Journalists' Club.
Vukelic added that the journalists present outside the parliament building were appealing to the lawmakers' conscience, urging them to vote against criminalizing defamation.
"Vote according to your conscience and not according to party affiliation," Vukelic said. "We will make public the names of all deputies who raise their hands to support the amendments."
A similar protest was announced at noon in Banja Luka by an association of labor unions.
"Voting for amendments to the Criminal Code of Republika Srpska in this form would mean putting chains on our feet and glue on our mouths, because we will not be able to express our dissatisfaction in any way," said the association when announcing the protest.
The amendments would introduce criminal charges for offenses against someone’s honor and reputation, for insult, for defamation, as well as for “disclosure of personal and family circumstances” that would bring fines ranging from 2,500 euros ($2,680) to 25,000 euros ($26,800) in one of Europe's poorest countries.
Incarceration is not mentioned in the amendments.
The offense "against someone’s honor and reputation” was removed from Republika Srpska's Criminal Code in 2002 at the order of the then-high representative of the international community, Paddy Ashdown.
The Council of Europe, the OSCE's mission to Bosnia, and an EU delegation all called for the amendments to be dropped, pointing out that they were against international recommendations.
The U.S. Embassy in Bosnia said repressive authorities use such laws to the detriment of journalists.
Russian Duma OKs Bill On Punishment For 'Discrediting' Russian Forces
The Russian parliament's lower chamber has approved a bill expanding Russia's wartime censorship measures to include punishment for anyone considered to have discredited "volunteer" forces such as so-called private military groups involved in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The bill increases the maximum prison term for those who are found to have repeatedly discredited Russian forces in Ukraine from three years to five years, while the punishment for discrediting actions that lead to death or mass disorder rises from five years to seven years in prison. Authorities have used the laws to hand down lengthy jail sentences to longtime Kremlin critics.
Kazakh Victims Of Police Torture After Protests Demand Justice
Three men from Kazakhstan's southeastern city of Taldyqorghan who survived torture after they were arrested during anti-government protests in January last year, have demanded the police officers who assaulted them face justice. Azamat Batyrbaev, Askhat Aqashev, and Zhaqsylyq Sovetbekov told reporters in Almaty on March 14 that none of the law enforcement officers who tortured them had been held responsible. Kazakh authorities have admitted that some of the thousands of persons arrested during unrest were tortured in custody. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Several Injured In Clashes Between Pakistani Police And Ex-PM Khan's Supporters
Pakistani police and supporters of Imran Khan fought pitched battles on March 14 outside the former prime minister's home in the eastern city of Lahore, injuring several on both sides, ahead of his possible arrest, a government spokesman and witnesses said. The police charged the supporters with batons and lobbed tear-gas shells. Government spokesman Amir Mir told Reuters that workers from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started the violence, which injured several police officials, adding, "If Imran Khan ensures his presence in the court, it will be good, otherwise the law will take its course."
Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Leads Rally, Ignores Arrest Warrants
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan rallied thousands of supporters in eastern Pakistan on March 13 as courts in the capital, Islamabad, issued two more arrest warrants for him over his failure to appear before judges in graft and terrorism cases, officials said. Since his ouster last April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan has routinely ignored arrest warrants and court summons in a string of cases against him, claiming they are a plot by the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to discredit his campaign. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kazakhstan Impounds Property Of Russian Cosmodrome Operator In Baikonur
Kazakh authorities have impounded the property of Russia's main operator of spacecraft launching sites in Baikonur (Baiqonyr) in the Central Asian nation's southern region of Qyzylorda.
Kazakhstan’s bailiff service banned Russia's Space Infrastructure Center from transferring its assets and property out of the country and ordered the entity's leader to remain in Kazakhstan, The Moscow Times newspaper reported on March 14.
According to the media outlet, the decision was made due to the Russian state company's debt of 13.5 billion tenges ($29.7 million) to the Baiterek Kazakh-Russian joint venture for work related to estimating ecological damage caused by Souyz-5 rockets.
Baiterek was created in 2005 to secure the gradual move of launches to ecologically safe rockets while abolishing Proton rockets that use highly toxic heptyl fuel.
Kazakhstan’s move to impound the space company's property came days after the chief of Russia's Roskosmos space agency, Yury Borisov, publicly criticized Kazakh Communications Minister Baghdat Musin for his team's decision to postpone the construction of a new spacecraft launch area at Baikonur.
Musin called Borisov's criticism " a diplomatic miscalculation."
Baikonur space complex was built in the 1950s as a test range for the Soviet Union’s first intercontinental ballistic missile, the R-7.
The testing range was subsequently transformed into a spaceport, with the world’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik, launched from the facility on October 4, 1957.
The world's first manned space mission by Yuri Gagarin was launched from Baikonur on April 12, 1961.
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia has continued to use the Baikonur space complex, leasing the site from Kazakhstan since 1994.
Trying to reduce its dependence on the Baikonur Cosmodrome for manned rocket launches, Russia started constructing the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Far Eastern Amur region near the Chinese border in 2012.
But that project has been dogged by reports of corruption, with dozens of people involved in the planning and construction of the facility arrested on embezzlement and fraud charges in recent years.
With reporting by the Moscow Times and KZ24
Activist Says Russia Is Sending Female Prisoners To Ukraine
Russia is sending female prison inmates to work in occupied regions of eastern Ukraine, a Russian rights activist said.
The comments on March 13 by Olga Romanova, the head of a Russian prisoner advocacy organization, corroborate other reports from Ukrainian military officials who have also reported female inmates showing up in parts of Ukraine.
The Russian government has not commented on the reports.
The use of prison convicts by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine -- now in its 13th month -- has been well-documented. Many of the soldiers fighting for the Wagner private mercenary company are inmates who were offered amnesty or reduced sentences in exchange for agreeing to fight in Ukraine.
Wagner says it stopped recruiting inmates last month, while the Defense Ministry has itself reportedly begun its own recruiting campaign in Russian prisons.
But the extent to which female inmates were being sent to Ukraine is still unclear, and what exactly they are being sent to do.
On March 13, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily update that a train with prison inmates had been spotted in the Donetsk region. One of the train cars was designated for women, it said.
In comments to the investigative news site IStories, Romanova said she heard about such measures late last year, with female inmates being taken from prison facilities in southern Russia. About 100 women in all were sent to Ukraine, she was quoted as saying.
Romanova earlier said that the Russian Defense Ministry's recruiting of inmates was taking place in at least two prison facilities – in the central Volgograd and southern Kemerovo regions. It’s unclear if those inmates are mainly men or include some women.
In December, Wagner’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, released a letter addressed to him from a regional lawmaker in the central Sverdlovsk region. The lawmaker said a group of female inmates had asked to be sent to Ukraine to work as medics or signal workers -- for trains or other needs.
The letter has not been confirmed.
Western officials have said that the Wagner Group has used prison inmates in its ongoing campaign to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Ukrainian soldiers have reported encountering waves of head-on infantry assaults on their positions, and Western officials have said tens of thousands of prison inmates may have been killed in the Russian effort.
With reporting by Current Time
Russian University Lecturer Fired After Students Report Her Anti-War Comments
A mathematics and IT lecturer at the Pyatigorsk State University in Russia's southwestern region of Stavropol Krai has been fired after students reported to police that she criticized Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine during one of her classes. Yelena Kabakova's name was removed from the university’s website on March 14. Days earlier, a local court fined her for discrediting Russia's armed forces. Kabakova rejected the claim by several of her students who said she condemned Russia's war against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Father Of Bosnian Student Whose Death Sparked Protests Sues Republika Srpska
The father of a Bosnian student whose unresolved death sparked months of protests in Republika Srpska has sued Bosnia's predominantly Serb entity, which he accuses of discrimination.
David Dragicevic, a 21-year-old technology student from Banja Luka, was found dead in a local river a week after going missing in March 2018.
Police said at the time that Dragicevic had been caught up in a fight at a cafe and that they found alcohol and drugs in his system.
The victim's family has accused police of involvement, saying their son was abducted, tortured, and murdered.
David's father, Davor Dragicevic, said on March 14 that he has sued Republika Srpska's Interior Ministry and the entity's judicial institutions for discriminating against him and the "Justice for David" group that he created.
The case was called a drowning and originally ruled a suicide.
David's family has accused authorities of putting pressure on them and their supporters.
In April 2021, the central Prosecutor's Office for Bosnia-Herzegovina took over the case from the Banja Luka Prosecutor's Office.
In March 2019, David's body was exhumed and his parents moved his remains from Banja Luka to the Austrian town of Wiener Neustadt, near Vienna.
Dragicevic led months of anti-government protests by demanding answers about his son's death. Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, has called the protests “politically motivated” and denied any wrongdoing by police.
"Since day one, [there was] continuous monitoring and discrimination [by authorities]," Dragicevic said on March 14, adding that the aim of his lawsuit is to obtain a legal document that will officially prove "that the institutions of Republika Srpska have committed acts of discrimination."
Davor Dragicevic's move against Republika Srpska was the second related to the case.
In December 2020, a Banja Luka court ruled in favor of the "Justice for David" group, who had also sued the Serb entity for discrimination. The court ordered that compensation must be paid to them.
With reporting by AP
Lithuanian Lawmakers Designate Russia's Wagner Group As 'Terrorist Organization'
Lithuania's parliament -- the Seimas -- has designated the Russian armed group Wagner PMC, which is fighting in Ukraine, as a "terrorist organization." The resolution approved on March 14 said fighters from Wagner "pose a threat to state and public security." The parliamentary resolution alleges that since the beginning of the war Wagner troops have been committing "numerous crimes," including killing and torturing civilians and hitting civilian targets -- which could be equated with terrorism. The document calls for other countries to follow Lithuania's example. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Aremian PM Says His Country's External Security Remains 'Unresolved'
YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says the issue of his country’s external security remains "unresolved," calling the situation "a major challenge for the country."
Pashinian told a press conference in Yerevan on March 14 that an ongoing exchange of peace proposals between Armenia and Azerbaijan indicates some progress in the Yerevan-Baku peace talks, but stressed that the "further we move, the more fundamental problems we face."
"Azerbaijan is trying to outline territorial demands and intentions toward Armenia, which is a red line for us," Pashinian said, emphasizing that the possibility of military escalation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh is very high.
"The implementation of the future peace deal must be guaranteed. Proposals that may solve the issue are possible,” Pashinian added.
Pashinian said that during his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin he stressed that "there are problems" in the part of Nagorno-Karabakh that is under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
The peacekeepers were deployed in the disputed region after Baku, as a result of a 2020 war, regained control over a large chunk of the breakaway region and seven districts around it that were under ethnic Armenian control for three decades.
Pashinian's press conference came eight days after the latest deadly clashes between Nagorno-Karabakh separatists and Azerbaijani troops. Several lives were lost on both sides.
Talking about Yerevan's decision last week not to seek the post of the deputy Secretary General of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which also comprises Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, Pashinian said Armenia continues to work with the group.
Armenia has voiced dissatisfaction with the CSTO's unwillingness to intervene in what Yerevan claims have been several Azerbaijani incursions into Armenian territory since May 2021.
Azerbaijan denies the claims noting that there is an absence of delimitation and demarcation for the nearly 500-kilometer-long border between the two South Caucasus nations.
Pashinian said that Armenia is not moving toward quitting the CSTO, but instead it is the "CSTO that is quitting Armenia willingly or unwillingly."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Armenian Service
Russian Official Says Black Sea Grain Deal Extended For 60 Days
A Russian official says a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports has been extended for 60 days, though Kyiv said it would stick to a 120-day extension and Turkey said talks were ongoing. Since Russia and Ukraine signed the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative in Turkey on July 22, millions of tons of grain and other food products have been exported from Ukrainian ports. "Indeed, the deal has been extended -- it has been agreed that it has been extended for 60 days," TASS cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksander Grushko as saying on March 14. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Rights Group Calls For Sanctions On Iran For Sentencing Swedish-Iranian Dissident To Death
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) has urged the international community to sanction Iran for sentencing Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib Chaab to death after "luring" him to Turkey and taking him to Iran. Chaab was tried and condemned for leading a "terrorist group" and organizing and carrying out "numerous bombings and terrorist operations" in southwestern Iran. Chaab is a founder and former leader of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz separatist group. CHRI said in a statement that governments should impose "political and economic consequences" on Tehran for its "hostage-taking.”
Russia Invited To Participate In Central Asian Soccer Event
Russia has been invited to participate in the inaugural Central Asian Football Association Championships in June along with seven other national teams. Russian teams have been barred from European and FIFA competitions since the invasion of Ukraine in February of last year. But the Tajik Football Association announced on March 13 that a Russian team could join the new regional tournament along with former Soviet republics Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Afghanistan, Iran and another country, yet to be confirmed, will complete the lineup for the games expected to be hosted in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and Tashkent, Uzbekistan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Launches Deadly Missile Attack On Kramatorsk As Fighting Rages In East
Russia on has launched a deadly missile attack on the city of Kramatorsk as Ukrainian and Russian forces remained locked in a grinding battle for the control of Bakhmut farther east in the Donetsk region.
A Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, killing one civilian and wounding three others, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported on March 14. It added that six high-rise apartment buildings were damaged in the attack and that search-and-rescue operations were still under way.
Kramatorsk, some 50 kilometers from Bakhmut, was the scene last year of one of the worst attacks on civilians in the war, when 58 civilians were killed in April by a missile containing cluster bomblets, in what Human Rights Watch has said amounted to a war crime.
The Ukrainian military said in its daily report on March 14 that despite sustaining "significant" losses, Russian forces continued to mount waves of attacks on Bakhmut and other several locations around the city in the eastern region of Donetsk.
"Over the past day, our forces repelled 102 enemy attacks...In Bakhmut, the enemy has not paused in its attempts to capture the city," the General Staff of Ukraine's military said, adding that fierce battles were also taking palce in Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk.
Amid the monthslong fighting for the mining city, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's future is being decided on the eastern front and vowed that Kyiv's forces will prevail.
"It is very tough in the east, very painful," Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in his regular nightly video address.
"We must destroy the enemy's military power -- and we will destroy it. In Belohoryivka, Maryinka, Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Kamyianka, and all the other places where it is now being decided what our future will be. Where our future, of all Ukrainians, is being fought for," Zelenskiy said, adding that he is grateful to every fighter who is risking his life in these battles.
“I thank everyone who is defending their positions and fighting for Ukraine and their brothers,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who never lets down those who are next to them on the line.”
Ukrainian forces have been mounting robust resistance on the west side of Bakhmut against repeated breakthrough attempts by Russian mercenary fighters from the Wagner private firm.
On March 14, the Kremlin said Moscow's goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force.
"We have to achieve our goals. Right now this is only possible by military means due to the current position of the Kyiv regime," Russian state news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
Meanwhile, Reuters and The New York Times said sources told them that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is planning to seek the arrest of Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting the country's civilian infrastructure.
The ICC did not immediately comment on the report. If confirmed, they would be the first international war crimes cases arising from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
On the diplomatic front, Turkey said on March 14 that talks are continuing over the extension of an agreement that allows Ukraine to export grains on the Black Sea.
The pact brokered between Moscow and Kyiv in July by Turkey and the United Nations is scheduled to end on March 18 and can be extended only with Russia's agreement.
The Turkish Defense Ministry cited Russia as agreeing to back a 60-day extension to the deal, but Ukraine said the agreement only allows for a 120-day extension.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Woman Arrested For Spying In Albania Requests Asylum, Citing Fear Of Persecution In Russia
Svetlana Timofoeva, a Russian national who was arrested and charged with spying in Albania, requested asylum in the Western Balkan nation on March 13, saying she fears persecution should she return to Russia.
Timofoeva, 33, was arrested in August 2022 along with another Russian, 25-year-old Mikhail Zorin, and Ukrainian Fedir Mykhaylov, age unknown, after allegedly attempting to enter a military facility.
They were arrested inside or near the former military plant in Gramsh, 80 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana. The suspects had taken photos of the plant.
Timofoeva, a self-proclaimed blogger, said she was only attempting to photograph a closed former communist-era military facility, part of her efforts to document abandoned Cold War buildings.
Timofoeva is being held at a women's prison in Tirana. A hearing has been set for March 17.
"If I return to the Russian Federation, I will be persecuted because of my political beliefs," she claimed.
Her lawyer, Isuf Shehu, said the asylum application was filed with Albanian authorities because Timofoeva faces similar spying charges in Russia, also because of her blogging efforts to photograph Cold War sites, often military facilities. Moscow has requested her extradition.
"There is reason to think she will be subjected to persecution or discrimination or wild, inhuman, humiliating treatment or actions that constitute violations of fundamental human rights. The return of this citizen to Russia would be contrary to the prohibition of torture and inhuman and humiliating treatment," the asylum request stated.
Albanian judge Pajtime Fetahu, in an August 24 ruling, agreed with prosecutors’ request to detain the three amid allegations of “securing secret information of military or any other character in order to be supplied to a foreign power, which violates the country’s independence.”
The two other suspects also remain detained in Albania. They have also denied the allegations and reportedly have submitted appeals to the Supreme Court
The arrest of the three raised alarms in Albania, a member of NATO and a supporter of Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion of that country.
With reporting by Reuters
Uzbek National Gets Life In Prison For New York Bike Path Attack That Killed Eight
Sayfullo Saipov, the man convicted of killing eight people in an attack on a Manhattan bike path in 2017, was spared the death penalty after a federal jury on March 13 deadlocked on how he should be punished. The deadlock means Saipov will be sentenced to life in prison without parole. He will spend his sentence at Colorado's Supermax facility, the most secure U.S. federal prison. Saipov, a 35-year-old Uzbek national, was convicted in January of committing murder with a goal of joining Islamic State, which the United States has designated a terrorist organization. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
First Closed-Door Session Held In Treason Case Against Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza
In a closed-door session, a Moscow court on March 13 began to consider the treason case against jailed opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces nearly 25 years in prison for high treason after making comments critical of the Kremlin.
It wasn’t immediately clear what was discussed at the day’s session. The treason trial itself -- which Western governments and rights groups call politically motivated -- is scheduled for March 16.
Kara-Murza’s Twitter account said on March 13 that “the press and diplomats were not allowed beyond the courthouse entrance. The bailiff explained it by the fact that the case was ‘super-secret’ and that the press would eavesdrop at the door.”
In comments to RFE/RL, his wife, Yevgenia, said that the case against the activist “is an undisguised, naked hypocrisy.”
She said he has become subject to persecution because of his “public speeches against the policy of the current government, against repressions in the country, against the aggressive, monstrous war against Ukraine, of course, in the eyes of the current government, damage Russia and jeopardize its security.”
Vadim Prokhorov, one of his lawyers, told reporters on March 13 that "we have returned to Stalinist times. To enormous Stalinist sentences."
The Moscow court on March 6 extended Kara-Murza’s pretrial despite a physician's request to release him immediately due to his illness -- described as polyneuropathy, a disease affecting peripheral nerves.
Kara-Murza's lawyer said the jailed politician's illness was a result of two separate incidents in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- when he fell deathly ill with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Kara-Murza and his associates have said the Kremlin must have been behind his poisoning. The Kremlin has denied involvement.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April last year and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army for talks he held with lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
On March 3, the U.S. State Department and Treasury announced a new round of sanctions against those involved in what U.S. authorities called the "arbitrary detention" and "serious human rights abuses" of Kara-Murza.
