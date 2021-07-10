Five Killed As Earthquake Rocks Tajikistan

Five people have been killed in an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 in eastern Tajikistan, the country’s Committee of Emergency Situations said.

The committee said about 20 houses had been destroyed as the result of the earthquake, which shook the country early on July 10.

The earthquake struck 27 kilometers east of Rasht, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 kilometers and was also about 153 kilometers southeast of Khujand, according to the EMSC.

With reporting by Reuters