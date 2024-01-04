News
Tajik Farm Chief Sent To Prison For 5 Years After Watching Opposition Media Outlet
The chairman of a farm in the Tajik district of Dosti was sentenced to five years in prison for "cooperating" with Islah TV, a website close to the government opposition. The Khatlon Regional Court on January 4 handed down the sentence to 60-year-old Mahmudjon Bobomurodov after finding him guilty of watching and promoting the programs and materials of Islah TV, and of sending a letter to the station where he complained about the lack of water in the Dosti district. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service click here.
In Kosovo, Cameron Pledges U.K. Support For Broader Recognition And Place In 'Family Of Nations'
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron emphasized the need for stability in the Balkans and pledged U.K. support for partly recognized Kosovo's recognition "as a full sovereign country" during a visit to Pristina on January 4 that includes meetings with the Kosovar president and its prime minister. At a press conference alongside Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, Cameron said, "We are a huge supporter of Kosovo’s independence, sovereignty, and Kosovo’s right to be recognized by others as a full sovereign country and member of the family of nations." Regional powerhouse Serbia has not recognized the independence of its former province. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By AP
Taliban Arrest Women For 'Bad Hijab' In First Dress-Code Crackdown Since Return To Power
The Taliban have arrested women in the Afghan capital for observing “bad hijab,” a spokesman for the Islamist group's Vice and Virtue Ministry said on January 4. It’s the first official confirmation of a crackdown on women who don’t follow the dress code imposed by the Taliban since they returned to power in 2021 and is reminiscent of neighboring Iran, which has enforced the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, for decades. The development is the latest blow to Afghan women and girls, who are already reeling from bans on education, employment, and access to public spaces.
NATO Calls Meeting Of New Ukraine Council Amid Massive Russian Attacks
NATO will hold a meeting with diplomats and officials from the alliance's members and Ukraine on January 10 to address the situation surrounding a wave of deadly Russian aerial attacks on Kyiv and other cities across the country. The military alliance's press chief, Dylan White, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 4 that Ukraine had requested the meeting through the format of the recently established NATO-Ukraine Council. In one attack on December 29, 32 people in Kyiv alone were killed by Russian missiles and drones.
Another Uzbek Social Media User Sentenced To Prison For Posts Critical Of President
A 38-year-old social media user who accused Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev of supporting Russia's war against Ukraine has been sentenced to 5 years and 1 month in prison. The Kattakurgan District Court in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan handed down the sentence on January 4 to Bunyodjon Boboniyozov, for "insulting or slandering the president of Uzbekistan in public." Boboniyozov wrote the posts on Facebook under the name "Boboniyaz Ahmad." Several Uzbeks have been convicted in the past year under a criminal clause on insulting or slandering the president. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kazakh Activists Detained After Protesting Jailing Of Colleagues
Three activists from the Oyan, Qazaqstan (Wake Up, Kazakhstan) movement were arrested in Almaty on January 3 after they held a protest against the jailing on December 16 of three of their colleagues who had called for the commemoration of victims of the 1986 Kazakh youth uprising against the Kremlin and January 2022 anti-government protests. The activists detained on January 3 have been charged with holding an "illegal action." The December 16 protesters were sentenced to 25 days in jail. Their appeal of the case was rejected by the Almaty City Court. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Hackers Were Inside Ukraine Telecoms Giant For Months, Says Cyberespionage Chief
Russian hackers were inside Ukrainian telecoms giant Kyivstar's system from at least May last year in a cyberattack that should serve as a "big warning" to the West, Ukraine's cyberespionage chief told Reuters. The hack, one of the most dramatic since Russia's full-scale invasion nearly two years ago, knocked out services provided by Ukraine's biggest telecoms operator for some 24 million users for days from December 12. In an interview, Illya Vityuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) cybersecurity department, said the hack caused "disastrous" destruction and aimed to land a psychological blow and gather intelligence.
Kazakh TV Operator Stops Broadcasts Of Several Russian Stations
Kazakh television operator TVCOM says it has stopped broadcasting several stations launched by Russian state-run Channel One in a move to reduce the share of foreign news channels on the local market. TVCOM said the move was also due to the fact that its subscribers are "more media literate, they get news from social networks." The Central Asian country has taken several moves to rein in Russian media. In November last year, it blocked the Sputnik24 Internet portal that broadcast Russian TV channels. In August, the Russian website "Tsargrad" was blocked for what the government called "signs of extremism." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
U.S. Says Reports It Wants Ukraine To Change War Strategy 'Not True'
The U.S. State Department says reports that Washington wants Ukraine to change its strategy in the full-scale war against Russia are untrue. "No. This is not true," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on January 3, answering a question about whether Washington wants Ukraine to change its strategy. Politico last month quoted an unnamed Biden administration official and a European diplomat as saying that U.S. and European officials were shifting their focus from supporting Ukraine's goal of total victory to improving its position in possible negotiations to end the war. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Lukashenka Signs Law Putting New Curbs On Religious Groupings In Belarus
Authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has signed a law tightening the activities of religious organizations by forcing re-registration and restricting associations to older groups with nationwide presences, his office said January 3. The legislation requires compliance within a year and sets guidelines for religious organizations' activities to help addicts and provide social services for the elderly and disabled. The final text has not been published, but the draft version barred those deemed to have participated in extremist activities from leading religious groups. Lukashenka has clamped down on dissent since protests after a 2020 presidential election the opposition said was fraudulent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Death Toll Rises To 32 From Russia's Deadliest Attack On Kyiv Since War Began
The Kyiv City Military Administration said overnight on January 3-4 that criminal investigators examining the scene of the deadliest air attack on the capital so far in the 22-month-old full-scale Russian invasion discovered two more bodies, raising the death toll to 32. More than two dozen more were injured in Kyiv in the December 29 bombardment in which 158 missiles and drones targeted military and infrastructure and major population centers all over the country. More than 40 people died in total, and Russia launched another major bombardment on January 2. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iran Blames Israel And U.S., Vows Response After Scores Killed In Blasts, U.S. Dismisses Accusation
An aide to Iran's president has blamed Israel and the United States for the explosions that killed at least 84 people on January 3 during commemorations for a former Iranian commander slain four years ago in a U.S. airstrike, although the U.S. State Department has said there was no U.S. involvement and no reason to suspect an Israeli role in the twin blasts.
The incident has intensified fears of widening conflict in the region as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Yemeni-based Huthi rebels also allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping.
Iranian state news agency IRNA on January 4 quoted the head of the National Medical Emergency Organization, Jafar Miadfar, as revising the death toll downward for a second time since the explosions, in the southeastern city of Kerman, from 95 to 84 killed and 284 injured.
Iranian authorities declared January 4 a day of mourning for the victims of the blasts.
The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) dismissed reports in Iranian media and echoed by an international news agency that shooting broke out in Kerman on January 4.
The previous day's explosions struck as mourners were marking the anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds force.
No group has claimed responsibility.
The United States rejected suggestions that either Israel or Washington was behind the blasts.
"The United States was not involved in any way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. "We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion," he added.
But Mohammad Jamshidi, a political deputy to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, said later that the United States and Israel bore "responsibility" for the tragedy.
"Washington says USA and Israel had no role in terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran. Really? A fox smells its own lair first," Jamshidi said on X, formerly Twitter.
"Make no mistake," he added. "The responsibility for this crime lies with the U.S. and Zionist regimes [Israel] and terrorism is just a tool."
Jamshidi did not cite any evidence for the claim.
Raisi had said in a statement that "Undoubtedly, the perpetrators...of this cowardly act will soon be identified and punished for their heinous act by the capable security and law enforcement forces."
During a visit to a hospital treating some of the injured, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said "a very strong retaliation will be handed to [the perpetrators] on the hands of the soldiers of Soleimani."
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said earlier on X that Tehran was acting through the United Nations but he did not provide details.
"Based on the initial information obtained from official sources, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started its legal and international urgent actions through the United Nations," Amir-Abdollahian said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who boosted relations with Iran through a 25-year cooperation agreement three years ago, offered condolences via Raisi to Iranians, saying he was "shocked to learn of the serious terrorist attack."
Chinese state television said Xi "stressed that the Chinese side opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks and firmly supports Iran's efforts to maintain national security and stability."
The Mizan news agency, which is close to Iran's judicial system, reported that the January 3 blasts occurred in the city of Kerman near Soleimani's grave site. Soleimani was from the city.
The Fars news agency first reported that a "terrible explosion" was heard in one of the roads leading to Kerman's Martyrs' Gulzar, while the Mehr news agency reported that a "second explosion" was also heard.
Video from the area showed the blasts occurred about 15 minutes apart.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the blasts, while the U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the United States was closely following developments.
"And while information is still coming in, as we would anywhere, we mourn any loss of civilian life. We’ll continue to closely monitor the situation," the envoy, Abram Paley, said.
Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.
During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.
Considered at the time to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region, Soleimani was killed in what the United States called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport early on January 3, 2020.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of the IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
With reporting by dpa
Ukraine Says 'No Plan B' On Assistance, As It Warns Of Low Ammunition For Air Defenses
Ukraine has expressed confidence in its hopes for ongoing international aid to help beat back the 22-month-old Russian full-scale invasion despite talk in the West of Ukraine fatigue and Kyiv's dwindling ammunition for air defenses, saying there's no "Plan B" and calling military and other assistance an "investment" in transatlantic security.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN on January 3 when asked about U.S. lawmakers' rejection so far of billions more in aid that "We don't have a Plan B. We are confident in Plan A."
"Ukraine will always fight with the resources given to it. And...what is given to Ukraine is not charity. It's an investment in the protection of NATO and in the protection of the prosperity of the American people."
The remarks coincide with a warning from the commander of Ukrainian joint forces, Serhiy Nayev, following two massive Russian bombardments of Ukrainian cities and other targets that his country will soon struggle to withstand such attacks with its present supply of air defense ammunition.
"The current situation with man-portable air defense systems for mobile air-defense groups is that there is enough ammunition to withstand the next few powerful attacks," Nayev said.
Russian hypersonic and other missile attacks combined with drone strikes blanketed Ukraine on December 29 and again on January 2, killing more than 40 people and injuring dozens more.
U.S. President Joe Biden has argued that continuing aid to Ukraine is essential to U.S. and Western security against an increasingly aggressive Russia three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The State Department on January 3 denied as "not true" a report suggesting that Washington and European officials want Kyiv to adopt a new strategy focused on talks to end the war rather than the total victory that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pledged.
Pressure mounted after the commander of Ukrainian forces, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said in The Economist on November 1 that "the level of technology" had put the conflict with Russia "into a stalemate."
Zelenskiy responded that, "We cannot afford any stalemate," spurring talk of a growing rift between the wartime president and his generals.
Some European leaders have pledged to boost Ukraine aid, but a U.S. congressional deadlock and the ongoing war between Israel and the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip have highlighted potentially shifting priorities.
In his remarks to CNN, Foreign Minister Kuleba rejected the idea that Ukraine was in an "attention war" with the Israeli conflict in Gaza, adding that "every war is a tragedy by definition wherever it takes place."
Kuleba cited media and journalists' focus but said "We don't feel any lack of attention when it comes to officials, when it comes to our negotiations with partners."
He downplayed fears that what's been dubbed Ukraine fatigue would end, rather than slow or complicate, efforts by the United States and other allies to provide military and other aid to his country.
"As far as we see it from here, from Kyiv, the debate is centered on the domestic issue of border in the United States, and therefore we understand that support to Ukraine is not being questioned as such," Kuleba said.
He called the recent massive missile-and-drone bombardments by Russia "an alarm, a reminder to everyone that something unprecedented is happening in this part of the world, that this war is not frozen, the war is not forgotten, and the aid should be provided as soon as possible."
Ukraine's Mobile Air Defenses Have Ammo To Withstand A 'Few More Attacks,' Says Commander
Kyiv's mobile air defenses have enough ammunition to withstand a few more powerful attacks but then will need more Western aid, Serhiy Nayev, the commander of Ukraine's joint forces, said on January 3. Late last year, Russia launched its largest missile and drone attacks since the early days of the invasion. It then bombarded the capital and Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, on January 2, killing five and injuring dozens. "The current situation with man-portable air defense systems for mobile air-defense groups is that there is enough ammunition to withstand the next few powerful attacks," Nayev told the AFP news agency.
Atomic Watchdog Says Experts Blocked From Some Reactor Halls At Zaporizhzhya Plant
The UN's nuclear watchdog said on January 3 that its experts had recently been blocked for the first time from inspecting the reactor halls of three units of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya power plant. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts "for the past two weeks...have not been allowed to access the reactor halls of units 1, 2 and 6," IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement. The nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces in 2022, and both sides have accused each other of compromising its safety.
Norway To Send Two F-16s To Denmark For Ukrainian Pilot Training
Norway's government said on January 3 that it would send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to help train Ukrainian pilots in the use of the planes, which are highly anticipated by Kyiv. Last year, Norway, along with countries such as Denmark and the Netherlands, said it would donate F-16s that had been retired to Ukraine. "Allied partners and states will work day and night with the goal of establishing a lasting and modern air force for Ukraine," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in a statement. The Scandinavian country is already supplying training personnel.
Polish Farmers To Resume Blockade Of Ukraine Border Crossing
Polish farmers will resume their blockade of the Medyka border crossing with Ukraine from January 4, protest leaders told the state-run news agency PAP, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk attempted to defuse the dispute. The farmers suspended their protest, which aims to secure government subsidies for corn and prevent tax hikes, on December 24. Polish truck drivers have been blocking border crossings with Ukraine since November. A leader of the protest in Medyka, Roman Kondrow, said that, although Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski had provided a note telling farmers their demands would be met, the prime minister had not signed a declaration. Polish truck drivers have also been blocking border crossings with Ukraine since November.
Full Results Give Serbia's Ruling Party Election Win
Full election results on January 3 handed Serbia's ruling party a major victory in the parliamentary and local votes held on December 17, amid demonstrations that triggered thousands to protest alleged fraud. President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won 46.75 percent of ballots, while the main opposition Serbia Against Violence (SPN) secured 23.66 percent, according to the country's electoral commission. Opposition groups have contested the results, and SPN has demanded an international independent investigation by the European Union. Among other alleged irregularities, they claimed that ethnic Serb voters from neighboring Bosnia were bused in to cast ballots illegally.
'Go Away, Don't Beg!': Kazakh President Has Message For Predecessor, Makes Claims About Origins Of 'Bloody January'
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has given a lengthy interview in which he discusses what he sees as the origins of the "Bloody January" protests of 2022 as well as the threat of dual power systems.
Speaking to the state-run Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper, which published the interview on January 3, Toqaev said the protests that began in the southwestern town Zhanaozen on January 2, 2022, following a sharp rise in fuel prices and which quickly spread to other cities, including Almaty, were instigated by an unidentified "rogue group."
Toqaev's shoot-to-kill order to quell the unrest led to the deaths of more than 230 protesters, and the Kazakh president has been criticized for not living up to his promise to the public to answer questions about the incident.
The Kazakh authorities have prosecuted several high-ranking officials on charges that they attempted to seize power during the protests, with some removed from office or sentenced to prison, and others acquitted.
Many were seen to be allies of Toqaev's predecessor, long-serving Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbaev.
When asked what caused the unrest, Toqaev initially cited "socio-economic problems accumulated over the years," which had led to stagnation and undermined faith in the government.
However, Toqaev then suggested that "some influential people" did not like the changes to the country's political scene after he was appointed as acting president by Nazarbaev in 2019 and later that year elected as president.
Toqaev said the unknown people perceived the change "as a threat" to the power structure after decades of rule by Nazarbaev, and then "decided to turn back the face of reform and destroy everything in order to return to the old situation that was convenient for them."
"This group of high-ranking officials had a huge influence on the power structures and the criminal world," Toqaev alleged. "That's why they decided to seize power by force."
Toqaev, citing investigations by the Prosecutor-General's Office, said the unidentified group began "preparations" about six months before the nationwide demonstrations in January 2022, when the government made what he called "an ill-conceived, illegal decision to sharply increase the price of liquefied gas."
From there, Toqaev alleged, "extremists, criminal groups, and religious extremists" worked together to stage a coup. When the protests broke out in January 2022, Toqaev claimed that 20,000 "terrorists" had entered the country.
Experts have widely dismissed suggestions of foreign involvement in the mass protests.
Aside from about 10 members of the fundamentalist Islamic group Yakyn Inkar -- which is considered a banned extremist group in Kazakhstan -- who were arrested in connection with the protests, no religious groups have been singled out for alleged involvement in the protests.
The goal of the alleged coup plotters, Toqaev said, was to set up a dual power structure that would compete with the government.
"I openly told Nazarbaev that the political arrogance of his close associates almost destroyed the country," Toqaev said, without expounding on who the associates might be.
Toqaev had not previously mentioned speaking with Nazarbaev about the mass protests.
Toqaev also suggested that Kazakhstan, which has come under criticism for its imprisonment of journalists and civil and political activists, does not have any political prisoners.
When asked about political prisoners, Toqaev said only that "our legislation does not contain a single decree, a single law, a single regulatory document that provides a basis for prosecuting citizens for their political views."
For there to be political persecution, according to Toqaev, there would need to be "censorship, special laws, and punitive bodies" in place.
Toqaev also appeared to subtly criticize Nazarbaev, who became head of Soviet Kazakhstan in 1990 and became Kazakhstan's first president after the country became independent in 1991.
Nazarbaev served as president until he resigned in 2019, although he held the title of "Leader of the Nation" from 2010 to 2020 and also served as chairman of the Security Council from 1991 to 2022. Nazarbaev has since been stripped of those roles and titles.
While discussing Nazarbaev, Toqaev said that "everyone knows his contribution to the formation of an independent state of Kazakhstan. He is a person who deserves a fair historical evaluation."
But the current Kazakh president also said that "there should be no senior or junior president in the country."
"Go away, don't beg!" Toqaev said. "Citizens who will be in charge of the country in the future should learn from this situation and stay away from such things and think only about the interests of the state and the prosperity of society."
Iran Vows Response After Explosions Kill Nearly 100 During Ceremony For Slain General
At least 95 people died and more than 200 others were injured in two explosions set off during commemorations of the fourth anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani, a former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force killed in January 2020 in an air strike by U.S. forces near Baghdad.
The death toll from the blasts was revised downward after officials realized that some names had been repeated on a list of victims, Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi told state TV. Many of the wounded are in critical condition, however, so the death toll could rise.
The Mizan news agency, which is close to Iran's judicial system, reported on January 3 that the blasts occurred in the city of Kerman, near Soleimani's grave site. Soleimani was from the city.
The Fars news agency first reported that a "terrible explosion" was heard in one of the roads leading to Kerman's Martyrs' Gulzar, while the Mehr news agency reported that a "second explosion" also was heard.
Video from the area showed the blasts occurred about 15 minutes apart.
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, said the first explosion was 700 meters from a shrine for Soleimani. The second explosion was 1 kilometer away from the shrine and was outside the pilgrims' path and inspection gates, it added.
One local official called the blasts, which come at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East over the ongoing war between Israel and Iran-supported Hamas, a "terroristic" attack, but gave no evidence to back up the claim. Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said most of the victims died in the second explosion and that authorities would react "quickly and forcefully" to the bombings.
"Our police forces are vigilant and will bring those who committed this crime to justice," he said on state television.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the blasts.
"Undoubtedly, the perpetrators...of this cowardly act will soon be identified and punished for their heinous act by the capable security and law enforcement forces," said Raisi in a statement.
"The enemies of the nation should know that such actions can never disrupt the solid determination of the Iranian nation."
The United States rejected suggestions that either Israel or Washington was behind the blasts.
"The United States was not involved in any way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. "We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion," he added.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the twin blasts, while the U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the United States is closely following developments.
"And while information is still coming in, as we would anywhere, we mourn any loss of civilian life. We’ll continue to closely monitor the situation," the envoy, Abram Paley, said.
Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.
During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.
Considered at the time one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region, Soleimani was killed in a drone strike while traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport early on January 3, 2020.
The U.S. military said it carried out the "defensive" strike to prevent Soleimani from orchestrating further attacks against U.S. interests in the region.
The assassination of Soleimani was a significant blow to the clerical regime, which was already reeling from biting U.S. sanctions, a free-falling economy, and anti-government protests.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of Iran's IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Trial Of 14 Suspects In The Murder Of Tajik Banker Begins Behind Closed Doors
The trial of 14 people accused in the murder of Shohrat Ismattuloev, deputy chairman of Tajikistan’s Orienbank, has started. According to information obtained by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, the trial is taking place in a temporary detention center behind closed doors. Ismattuloev’s body was found on August 15, two months after his abduction from Dushanbe. Security video showed the 49-year-old banker was forced into a car in early June by unidentified people. Two former top-ranked police officers are among the accused. Orienbank is one of Tajikistan's leading banks and has links to the family of President Emomali Rahmon. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
EU Sanctions Russia's Largest Diamond Producer
The European Union on January 3 imposed sanctions on Russia's state-run diamond giant Alrosa and its CEO as part of a ban on imports of the precious stones over the Ukraine war. The EU in December agreed to prohibit diamonds exported from Russia as it tightens sanctions to further sap the Kremlin's coffers. The 27-nation bloc added Alrosa, the world's largest diamond-mining company, and its chief executive, Pavel Marinychev, to a blacklist subject to a visa ban and asset freeze in the EU. Alrosa accounts for 90 percent of Russia's diamond production, which totaled around $4 billion in 2022.
Ukraine, Russia Swap Hundreds Of POWs In U.A.E.-Mediated Deal
Amid the trading of heavy aerial attacks, Russia and Ukraine have completed an exchange of hundreds of prisoners of war under a deal sponsored by the United Arab Emirates.
Authorities in Kyiv said on January 3 that 230 Ukrainian nationals were returned from Russian captivity, while Russia's Defense Ministry said 248 Russians were freed by Ukraine. The ministry said the return of Russians "became possible thanks to the humanitarian mediation participation of the United Arab Emirates."
The U.A.E. Foreign Ministry acknowledged its role, saying in a statement that the swap was made possible by its "strong friendly relations" with both Moscow and Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was "grateful to everyone who achieved this result" but did not mention the U.A.E. or any other countries involved in the negotiations.
A video he issued showed the prisoners being greeted by fellow soldiers and loved ones as they stepped off a bus. Some of them wrapped themselves in the Ukrainian flag.
"Initially, there was no information about some of them being held captive. They were considered missing in action. It is critical to keep hope alive," Zelenskiy said.
He said that, while prisoner swaps have been on hold for a long time, "negotiations have not ceased for a single moment."
News of the swap came as Poland called for the West to respond to Russia after it launched two massive waves of deadly air attacks on Ukraine. Kyiv, meanwhile, responded with its own strikes on Russian border regions and in Russia-occupied Crimea on January 3.
At least five people were killed and dozens wounded in Russian drone and missiles strikes in and around Kyiv as well as Kharkiv on January 2 that Ukraine’s military said were similar in scale to a massive Russian attack just days earlier.
Those attacks came after an attack on the Ukrainian capital on December 29 that killed 30. The Kyiv City Military Administration announced the new, higher death toll on January 3, adding that 29 were injured. Russia fired 158 drones and missiles across Ukraine in the attack. The attacks killed 10 others across the country and injured scores.
As crews continued to clear widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure on January 3, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the West needs to respond to the attacks "in a language that [President Vladimir] Putin understands: tightening sanctions so that he cannot make new weapons with smuggled components and by giving Kyiv long-range missiles that will enable it to take out launch sites and command centers."
Putin has said in recent days his country would “intensify” its attacks on its neighbor, prompting Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to accuse Moscow of seeking to "annihilate" Ukraine.
Germany will "stand by the people in Ukraine for as long as they need us," she wrote on January 2 in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The increase in deadly attacks, many of which hit residential areas, prompted French UN Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere to say he is pessimistic about the course of events in Ukraine.
“The situation in Ukraine remains extremely dire,” he told a news conference as France assumed the UN Security Council’s rotating presidency. “I think it's not improving, I think it's deteriorating.”
Zelenskiy has vowed that Russia “will answer for every life [that it has] taken away.”
Early on January 3, Ukrainian drones attacked Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and two Russian regions neighboring Ukraine.
According to the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the situation in the region remains “tense,” while the governor of the Kursk region just north of Belgorod said power cuts had been caused by Ukrainian aerial attacks.
No casualties from the January 3 attacks were reported by Russian authorities. Last weekend, Belgorod officials said 25 people were killed by Ukrainian attacks.
Ukraine has been calling on its Western allies to accelerate supplies of air-defense systems, long-range missiles, and combat drones given the scope and intensity of Russia’s latest air attacks.
Zelenskiy has said a major focus of Ukrainian counterattacks going forward would be to diminish Russian forces' strength in Crimea, even as his military is struggling to defend cities in the east.
With reporting by Reuters
Death Toll Rises To 30 In Russia's Deadliest Attack On Kyiv
KYIV -- The death toll has risen from the deadliest missile attack on Kyiv since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The number of people killed in Russia's December 29 attack on the Ukrainian capital has risen to 30, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram on January 3.
"One person died in the hospital from injuries received as a result of shelling," the military administration said, adding that 29 were injured.
Russia fired 158 drones and missiles across Ukraine in the attack on December 29, killing more than 40 people and injuring more than 150.
WATCH: Ukrainian rescuers managed to pull a family's pet birds from the debris of their damaged apartment block after a massive Russian aerial assault hit Kyiv and Kharkiv on January 2. RFE/RL journalist Roksolana Bychai captured the family's emotional reunion with their beloved pets.
Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia's Belgorod, the governor of the region bordering Ukraine said on January 3, adding that several drones were destroyed on approach to the city of Belgorod, the administrative center of the region.
The Russian Defense Ministry later said on Telegram that Russia's air-defense systems destroyed a total of 12 Ukraine-launched launched missiles over the Belgorod region.
Presumed Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod on December 30 was reported to have killed more than two dozen people.
With reporting by Reuters
UN Human Rights Chief Urges De-Escalation Of Fighting Between Russia, Ukraine
UN human rights chief Volker Turk called on January 2 for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine0 as his office voiced alarm at the intensification of attacks. "Alarming escalation of hostilities, dozens of civilians killed in Ukraine and Russia. International humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks against civilian objects," the UN Human Rights Office said on X, formerly Twitter. "Volker Turk urges immediate steps to de-escalate, ensure protection of civilians & respect [international] law."
