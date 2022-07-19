News
Tajik Authorities Say Detained Journalist Charged With Extremism
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities say journalist Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda, who has been kept incommunicado since his arrest 10 days ago, has been charged with "public calls for extremist activities."
Shodi Hafizzoda, a senior official at the Interior Ministry, told reporters on July 19 that, if convicted, Pirmuhammadzoda faces up to five years in prison.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that Pirmuhammadzoda was detained on July 9 for disobeying police.
Last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Tajikistan to fully disclose information on the whereabouts of Pirmuhammadzoda and another journalist, Zavqibek Saidamini, who was also arrested earlier in July. Tajik authorities have not revealed any information on the charges he faces or where he is being held.
Both Saidamini and Pirmuhammadzoda worked with journalists Daler Imomali and Abdullo Ghurbati, who were detained in mid-June, and have published calls for their release.
Relatives of Saidamini and Pirmuhammadzoda have told RFE/RL that neither journalist appears to have been given access to a lawyer.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Kazakh Supreme Court Exonerates Journalist, Son Years After They Serve Prison Terms
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Supreme Court has fully exonerated the chairman of the Union of Kazakhstan's Journalists and his son, the director-general of KazTAG news agency, who served prison terms for tax evasion and embezzlement several years ago.
The Supreme Court ruled on July 19 that the conviction and imprisonment of Seitqazy Mataev and his son, Aset Mataev, by a court in Nur-Sultan, the capital, in 2016 was incorrect, as there were "no elements of a crime" having been committed.
It also ruled that the two men deserve compensation for the judicial mistake. There was no immediate word from the two on whether they would seek compensation from the state.
Seitqazy and Aset Mataev were arrested in February 2016 and subsequently sentenced to six and five years in prison, respectively, on convictions of tax evasion and embezzlement.
They rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
In December 2017, Seitqazy Mataev was released from prison after his sentence was reduced under a 2016 mass amnesty marking the 25th anniversary of Kazakh independence.
https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-journalist-released-from-prison/28896465.html
Aset Mataev served his full prison term.
With reporting by KazTAG and Tengrinews
Russia's Sberbank, Kremlin-Backed Biker Club Added To EU Sanctions List
The European Union is due to add Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, and the pro-Kremlin bikers club Night Wolves to its list of individuals and companies under sanctions for supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, says a draft document seen by RFE/RL.
The 48 new additions also include Andrei Kozitsyn, the head of the giant zinc and copper firm UMMC; Sergei Korolev, the deputy head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB); as well as commanders and members of Russia's National Guard, actors, politicians, and family members of sanctioned oligarchs.
Kozitsyn is being added to the blacklist because as a leading Russian businessman he is deemed to be "involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government," the document says.
The inclusion of Sberbank on the sanctions list would freeze its assets in the West and block all its transactions with the exception of financial operations for trade in food and fertilizer, according to an unnamed EU official.
Sberbank has already been excluded from the SWIFT bank-messaging system, seriously impeding its ability to conduct business.
Pavel Ezoubov, a cousin of Kremlin-connected billionaire Oleg Deripaska, has also been included on the list. The document says Deripaska, who is already subject to Western sanctions, "has transferred large assets" to Ezoubov, including several properties in France and a hotel in Austria.
The list also includes Adam Delimkhanov, a member of Russia's lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, who according to the document is responsible for "establishing Chechen forces" in eastern Ukraine since March and for leading the siege on the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Delimkhanov "has personally been involved in preparing the attacks since the beginning of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the document says.
The new additions, expected to be adopted on July 20, would bring the total number of individuals listed by the EU over the war in Ukraine to 1,229 and would increase to 110 the number of listed companies.
With reporting by Reuters
Hijab Confrontation Lands Iranian Woman In Police Custody
A woman has been arrested after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral.
The woman, identified as Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist, was confronted by a woman who warned her she would send video to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) showing Rashno riding the bus without the mandatory hijab.
As the argument escalates, the veiled woman is forced by other passengers to get off the bus.
Arash Sadeghi, a civil activist and former political prisoner, confirmed the news on Twitter on July 18, saying Rashno was arrested two days earlier.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, also confirmed a woman protesting the mandatory hijab had been arrested.
News of the arrest comes amid recent reports that authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
The notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress.
Following the order, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
In response, activists have launched a social-media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Another Crimean Tatar Handed Lengthy Prison Term In Russia On Extremism Charge
A court in Russia has sentenced Crimean Tatar activist Azamat Eyupov to a lengthy prison term after convicting him of organizing the activities of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on the ethnic group that has been critical of Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea.
The human rights group Crimean Solidarity said on July 19 that Russia's Southern District Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don sentenced the activist to 17 years in prison.
According to the group, the court ruled that Eyupov, who pleaded not guilty, must serve the first three years of his term in prison, while the rest of his term is to be served in a maximum-security penal colony.
Eyupov was arrested in February along with several other Crimean Tatar activists after their homes in Crimea were searched by the Russian-imposed authorities. They were later charged with being members of Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea, who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries, including the United States and most European states.
Eyupov's sentence was pronounced as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24.
Gazprom, Iran Sign Tentative Energy Deal Worth $40 Billion
The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom have signed a memorandum of understanding worth around $40 billion, according to the Iranian Oil Ministry's news service, SHANA.
The deal, agreed on July 19, coincides with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Tehran for a summit with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts.
SHANA reported that Gazprom will offer its support to NIOC in the development of the Kish and North Pars offshore gas fields and also six oil fields.
It said that Gazprom will also be involved in the completion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and construction of gas-export pipelines.
Iran has the world's second-largest gas reserves after Russia, but U.S. sanctions have prevented access to extraction technology and slowed development of gas exports.
Based on reporting by Reuters and SHANA
Russian Opera Singer Jailed For 10 Years Over 2020 Rally Against COVID Restrictions
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced opera singer Vadim Cheldiyev to 10 years in prison for his role in organizing a massive rally against anti-coronavirus restrictions in the entertainer's native North Ossetia region in 2020.
The Rostov regional court on July 19 also sentenced co-defendants Ramis Chirkinov and Arsen Besolov to eight and 8 1/2 years in prison, respectively.
Cheldiyev was found guilty of the distribution of false information about the pandemic, extremism, hooliganism, organization of mass disorder, and attacking a law enforcement officer.
His co-defendants were convicted of organizing an unsanctioned rally and mass disorder.
The trio went on trial in October 2021. All three pleaded not guilty.
On April 20, 2020, police in Russia's North Caucasus region of North Ossetia detained dozens of protesters when about 2,000 people gathered in the central square of the regional capital, Vladikavkaz, demanding the resignation of then-regional leader Vyacheslav Bitarov, accusing him of "unnecessary anti-COVID restrictions."
The rally was violently dispersed by police.
The protest was initiated online by Cheldiyev, who was living in St. Petersburg at the time.
Cheldiyev was detained in St. Petersburg after the rally in Vladikavkaz and brought to North Ossetia, where he was arrested and charged.
Dozens of participants in the 2020 protest have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms at separate trials since last year.
Ukraine's Parliament Approves Firing Of Top Prosecutor, Head Of Security Service
Ukraine's parliament has approved a proposal by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to fire Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova, two days after he announced he was removing her and another top security official from their posts over dozens of alleged cases of collaboration with Russia by officials at agencies they supervise.
Lawmaker David Arakhamia confirmed on Telegram the July 19 vote in the Verkhovna Rada to support Zelenskiy's move, which has put a spotlight on Kyiv's battle to purge its powerful security agencies of collaborators and Russian agents after Moscow launched a war against Ukraine on February 24.
Two other lawmakers said Ivan Bakanov, the head of the Security Service (SBU) and a lifelong friend of the president's, also had been removed from his post.
Venediktova has said she will not comment on the substance of her suspension now but will give a comprehensive statement later after the current situation regarding her status is settled.
Arakhamia said Venediktova was still part of Zelenskiy's team and that with her experience she "will serve the state in a new place that needs to be strengthened by professional managers and lawyers."
In announcing the moves on July 17, Zelenskiy said 651 cases had been opened into suspected treason and collaboration by prosecutors and law enforcement officials, and that more than 60 people from Bakanov's and Venediktova's agencies were now working against Kyiv in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
In a related move, the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) said in a statement on July 19 that the former chief of the SBU's directorate for Crimea, Oleh Kulinich, had been placed in pretrial detention on a charge of high treason. He will remain in custody until at least September 13.
Kulinich, who led the SBU's directorate for Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea from October 2020 until March this year, was arrested on July 16 on suspicion of collaboration with Russian secret services. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Iranian Judiciary Says Filmmaker Panahi Must Serve Six-Year Sentence For Supporting Protests
A court in Tehran says acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi must serve a six-year sentence he was handed more than a decade ago for supporting anti-government demonstrations.
"Panahi was sentenced in 2010 to a total of six years in prison...and therefore he was entered into the Evin detention center to serve his sentence," judiciary spokesman Masud Setayeshi told reporters on July 19.
Panahi, 62, was arrested earlier this month as part of a renewed crackdown by the Iranian authorities on dissent as antiestablishment sentiment and near-daily protests across the Islamic republic rattle the government.
Days prior to his arrest, Panahi was among more than 300 Iranian filmmakers and cultural activists who issued a statement condemning the arrests of activist cinematographers Mohammad Rasulof and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Panahi originally served two months in prison after his 2010 conviction before being granted a conditional release that was revocable. As part of his release, he was banned from directing or writing screenplays, and from traveling abroad.
The filmmaker has won a number of international awards for films critiquing modern Iran, including the top prize in Berlin for Taxi in 2015, and best screenplay at Cannes for his film Three Faces in 2018.
Rasulof won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2020 with his film There Is No Evil.
In 'Historic' Step, EU Opens Membership Talks With Albania, North Macedonia
The European Union has launched membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, a move described as a "historic moment" by the bloc's executive chief, Ursula von der Leyen.
"This is what your citizens have been waiting for so long and have been working for so hard, and this is what they deserve," von der Leyen said in Brussels on July 19, congratulating Edi Rama and Dimitar Kovachevski, the prime ministers of Albania and North Macedonia.
"This historic moment is your success. The result of your hard work," von der Leyen tweeted separately.
"The @EU_Commission has supported you all the way. We will continue to do so," she said.
On July 18, the bloc's 27 member states agreed to open accession talks with the two Western Balkan countries after North Macedonia resolved a long dispute with its EU neighbor, Bulgaria.
Bulgaria had until recently blocked any progress for accession talks because of a dispute between the countries over a long list of linguistic and historical issues.
But on July 17 the two countries signed an agreement in Sofia a day after North Macedonia's parliament approved a French-proposed compromise to lift Bulgaria's veto of Skopje's EU accession bid.
Bulgaria, which has been an EU member since 2007, had insisted that North Macedonia formally recognize that its language had Bulgarian roots, acknowledge in its constitution a Bulgarian minority, and renounce what it said was "hate speech" against Bulgaria.
The compromise envisages an effort to amend North Macedonia's constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority but leaves other previous sticking points to be worked out between Skopje and Sofia. It reportedly leaves open Bulgarian recognition of the Macedonian language.
Nationalists in both countries had opposed the compromise, claiming that their government had conceded too much to the other side.
The dispute between the two countries had underscored regional resentments and risked a further erosion of Balkan faith in the European Union.
North Macedonia was designated as a candidate for EU membership nearly 20 years ago. It already worked through big differences with Greece in order to join NATO in March 2020.
Albania was awarded candidate status by the EU in 2014.
The strategic importance of the Western Balkans to the EU has increased since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, with fears over Moscow's influence in the region.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Odesa Hit By Russian Missiles As Zelenskiy Says Battlefield Balance Being Changed By Western Weapons
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Ukraine is now capable of inflicting "significant losses" on the Russian invaders thanks to an influx of modern Western weapons that is slowly shifting the battlefield balance, as officials reported missile strikes on the port city of Odesa wounded a number of civilians.
Zelenskiy announced in his nightly video message late on July 18 that 1,028 settlements in Ukraine had been liberated from Russian forces, and another 2,621 were still under Russian control.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces "have been able to inflict significant logistical losses on the occupiers," making it increasingly difficult for the Russian Army to hold positions on captured territory.
"Step by step, we advance, disrupt supplies for the occupiers, identify and neutralize collaborators. The prospect is obvious: the Ukrainian flag will be in all our towns and villages. The only question is time," he said.
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the Ukrainian military's top commander, said the "timely arrival" of longer-range artillery such as the U.S.-made HIMARS system was helping to change the situation on the battlefield.
"We managed to stabilize the situation. It is complex, intense, but completely controlled," Zaluzhniy said.
"An important factor contributing to our retention of defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of M142 HIMARS, which deliver surgical strikes on enemy control posts, ammunition and fuel-storage depots," CNN quoted Zaluzhniy as saying.
Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said on TV that "today, we really have a completely different situation than it was a month ago. Now, thanks to the fact that we receive enough weapons from our partners, we have established a certain parity in certain positions."
Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said on July 19 that "Western weapons work not at 100 percent but at 200 percent because [Russian] warehouses are blown up. Command posts are also blown up."
Russian missiles, meanwhile, struck the port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, wounding at least six people, including a child, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman of the Odesa military administration, said in a Telegram post on July 19.
Bratchuk said Odesa was targeted by seven Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea, and six of them evaded Ukrainian air defenses and hit areas with a "civilian population."
Russian missile strikes also hit the center of Kramatorsk, one of the last Ukrainian-controlled towns in the eastern region of Donbas.
Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko wrote on Telegram on July 19 that "there are victims" from the attack, though he gave no further details.
"Explosion experts, rescue teams are working at the site," he wrote.
Earlier, Russian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian city of Toretsk on July 18 killed six people, according to emergency services in the town. Toretsk, a town with an estimated population of 30,000 people, is located some 50 kilometers south of Kramatorsk, one of the last Ukrainian-controlled towns in the industrial east.
Ukrainian and U.S. defense officials discussed the situation on the ground on July 18 ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group scheduled to take place later this week.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter that he had a telephone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the framework of the upcoming meeting.
"We agreed on the agenda, shared information on the control of arms arriving to Ukraine etc. Also, @SecDef (Austin) has some very good news, but details will come a little later," Reznikov said.
The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will take place on July 20. At the group's last meeting in May, a total of 47 countries took part and 20 of them announced security assistance packages for Ukraine.
The British Ministry of Defense said on July 19 in its daily intelligence bulletin that Russia's "stated" immediate goal is to fully capture the eastern region of Donetsk.
The Ukrainian military also said that Moscow was preparing for the next stage of its offensive with the goal of fully capturing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
However, British intelligence said that while Russians may still occupy more territory, "their operational tempo and rate of advance is likely to be very slow without a significant operational pause for reorganization and refit."
Kyiv has said in recent days that its forces are themselves preparing for a massive counteroffensive to reclaim land previously lost, especially in the south.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and TASS
Russian Spy Chief Visits Armenia Three Days After CIA Director
The head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Yerevan on July 18, three days after CIA Director William Burns made an unexpected visit to Armenia.
The Armenian government's press office said Sergei Naryshkin discussed "international and regional security" and the "processes taking place in the South Caucasus" with Pashinian. It did not elaborate.
The office used the same words in a statement on Pashinian's meeting with Burns on July 15. It said they also touched upon "the fight against terrorism."
Neither the CIA nor the U.S. State Department has commented on what was the first-ever publicized visit to Armenia by a CIA director.
"My visit to Yerevan is definitely not connected with the arrival of my American colleague," the state-run Russian news agency Sputnik quoted Naryshkin as saying. "But I don't exclude that his visit is on the contrary connected with mine."
Sputnik reported that Burns' stay in Armenia was to last for several hours.
Tigran Grigorian, an Armenian political analyst, told RFE/RL on July 15 that U.S. and Russian security "experts" arrived in Yerevan in recent days for confidential discussions focusing on the war in Ukraine.
Burns, 66, is a former career diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2005 to 2008. He visited Moscow in his current capacity in November 2021 and reportedly warned the Kremlin against invading Ukraine.
Pashinian's press office implied that Russian-Armenian relations were also on the agenda of his talks with Naryshkin. The press office quoted the Russian intelligence chief as praising the "high-level political dialogue between Russia and Armenia."
Naryshkin told Russian media outlets after the talks that Russia and Armenia have a "great deal of common tasks which need to be accomplished." He also touted Russian-led alliances of former Soviet republics of which Armenia is a member.
"Besides, the Russian Federation has enough strength and resources to protect allies and friends in difficult times," Naryshkin added.
Pashinian spoke with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by phone earlier in the day. According to the Russian government's readout of the call, they discussed Russian-Armenian trade and the "implementation of large joint projects."
EU Pledges More Military Aid To Ukraine While Urging Continued Unity Among Members
EU foreign ministers have pledged another 500 million euros ($504 million) in military aid to Ukraine as the bloc's foreign policy chief called on member states not to waver in their commitment to sanctions against Russia.
The European Union has now pledged a total of 2.5 billion euros to Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter he was grateful for the new funds but still urged the EU's 27 members to provide more.
He said his key message in an address to the foreign ministers on July 18 was "weapons to Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, and accountability for Russia are the three ways to restore peace, enhance security, and protect stability in Europe."
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis agreed that weapons deliveries must continue, saying it was also essential to secure the port of Odesa to ensure grain shipments can resume.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell agreed that Ukraine needs more arms as he sought to show that the EU was not giving up and would remain united.
Speaking at a news conference, Borrell also lashed out at critics claiming that sanctions were counterproductive and hurt the EU more than Russia.
"Some European leaders have been saying that the sanctions were an error, were a mistake," Borrell said in an apparent reference to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who last week claimed the EU had not only shot itself in the foot but also in the lungs by implementing six packages of sanctions.
"There is a big debate about 'are the sanctions effective? Are the sanctions affecting us more than Russia.'" Pointing to economic figures showing that the impact on Russia was bigger than on the EU, Borrell asked rhetorically: "They don't have eyes? They don’t look to the graphs? They don't consider figures?"
The unprecedented sanctions include a partial ban on imports of Russian oil, a ban on transactions with Russia's central bank, and a halt to new investments in Russia.
The sanctions, which are meant to cripple Russia's ability to fund the war, come at a time of surging inflation and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting a challenge to the bloc's ability to hold firm.
But Borrell said European countries cannot afford fatigue.
"They took the decisions on restrictive measures on the Russian economy, and they have to stick to it," he said.
Borrell added that he expected EU ambassadors to approve a new EU import ban on Russian gold later this week in a seventh sanctions package.
Gold is Moscow's second-largest export industry after energy. The Group of Seven (G7) leading industrial economies last month committed to a gold ban, arguing that Russia has used its gold to back up its currency to circumvent the impact of sanctions.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, paid a visit to Washington, where blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags and U.S. flags flew on a main street in central Washington as Zelenska headed for a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Though Zelenska is not traveling as an official representative of the Ukrainian government, she is scheduled to meet first lady Jill Biden on July 19 and speak to lawmakers in an auditorium in the Capitol on July 20.
Zelenska in an interview with Time magazine this month said the war had forced her to shelter away from Zelenskiy along with their two children, who since the start of the war have largely only seen their father in nightly video addresses.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Relatives Say Two Tajiks Held In Kyrgyzstan On Charges Related To Border Dispute Freed
BATKEN, Kyrgyzstan -- Two Tajik men have been released from Kyrgyz custody after being held on charges of robbery and crossing the border illegally amid an ongoing border dispute, according to the men's relatives.
Kyrgyz and Tajik officials have yet to officially confirm the release of Amonjon Bobojonov and Ayubjon Urunov.
Their families told RFE/RL on July 18 that the two men were released last week.
The two men, along with another Tajik man, Akmaljon Isoev, were sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison each last year over their participation in exchanges of gunfire along a disputed segment of the border in the spring of 2021 that left 36 Kyrgyz and 19 Tajik citizens dead. Isoev, who was also found guilty of vandalism, remains in prison.
The reported release of the two Tajiks comes nearly three months after the chief prosecutors of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on the exchange of citizens detained for illegal border crossing.
Earlier in July, two Kyrgyz citizens told RFE/RL that they, along with nine other Kyrgyz men, were released from Tajik custody after spending months in prisons and detention centers there.
Officials in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have not yet commented on the reported release of the 11 Kyrgyz men.
On June 3, a court in the Batken region released 11 Tajik citizens who had been held in Kyrgyzstan on the same charges.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, which leads to frequent clashes and shootings that sometimes turn deadly.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
Tap Water Switched Off In Turkmen Capital Amid Extremely Hot Weather
Residents of the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, say that tap water has been switched off amid a heat wave that has pushed temperatures to more than 40 degrees Celsius in the shade.
Residents of Ashgabat's Parakhat district told RFE/RL on July 18 that the tap water in their homes had been switched off since 8 a.m.
In recent years, the drinking water situation in the extremely isolated Central Asian country has worsened, forcing water rations to be introduced in remote regions during summer.
Since last summer, tap water started being rationed in the capital as well, and last month authorities in Ashgabat reintroduced the measure.
The drinking water situation in remote regions where the average temperature in summer might reach up to 50 degrees Celsius is even worse.
In June, drinking water has been available in some regions only for about one hour in the morning and less than two hours in the evening.
On June 8, President Serdar Berdymukhammedov suggested the creation of a system that would allow the desalination of water from the Caspian Sea and its direct delivery to Ashgabat.
The extremely hot weather has also affected electricity supply to some regions, local residents told RFE/RL.
Kazakh Court Denies Appeals Of Two Russia Critics Against Prison Sentences
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan's largest city has denied the appeals of two Kazakh bloggers known for their criticism of Moscow, including Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, against their prison sentences.
The Almaty district court not only rejected the appeal filed by Marghulan Boranbai, but added two more months to his five-year prison term, and upheld the five-year prison term for Danat Namazbaev.
Lawyer Bauyrzhan Azanov told RFE/RL that the ruling will be appealed again.
Boranbai and Namazbaev were both sentenced to five years in prison on March 14 after a court found them guilty of inciting hatred between Kazakhs and Russians.
Boranbai, who is also known for his articles criticizing corruption among top officials in Kazakhstan, was also found guilty of calling for the illegal seizure of power.
The defendants pleaded not guilty.
The bloggers have criticized Russia's policies, including its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, as well as its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
They have also been critical of Russia's policies toward its neighbors, including Kazakhstan and Ukraine, calling on the Kazakh authorities to avoid any moves to integrate with Russia.
The probe against Boranbai and Namazbaev was launched in 2019 over their posts in Facebook.
Russian Court Fines Google $370 Million Over 'Fake' Coverage Of Ukraine Invasion
A court in Moscow has ordered Google to pay a fine of 21.77 billion rubles ($373 million) over information distributed about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on its YouTube video-sharing platform.
The Magistrate court of the Taganka district in the Russian capital pronounced the ruling on July 18. It said Google "systemically" failed to delete as instructed what authorities had determined was banned content.
It was the second conviction for Google and the fine was 1/10 of all the profit the U.S. Internet giant and groups associated with it earn in Russia, the court said.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, said on June 22 that it filed a lawsuit against Google accusing it of repeated failure to comply with the Russian authorities' demands.
Roskomnadzor's complaints about YouTube date back to March when it demanded that Google stop the spread of videos on YouTube that it said were "threatening Russian citizens."
In April, Roskomnadzor issued the first fine, a considerably lower 11 million rubles ($188,500), saying YouTube "turned into one of the key platforms spreading fake news" about the war.
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered media across the country to publish only information about the war in Ukraine provided by official sources.
It has also forbidden describing what several Western governments have called an "unjustified and unprovoked" attack on Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting it be called a "special military operation."
Over the past year, Russia has intensified its crackdown on any dissent, forcing the closure of most independent media outlets and limiting the free flow of information.
President Vladimir Putin in March signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, the BBC, and other independent media outlets have been blocked over what Russian regulators claim is erroneous reporting.
Some Russian journalists have left Russia after their companies had to stop or suspend operations following the criminalization of the coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Several have since started up their own streams on YouTube to cover and discuss the ongoing war.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Putin, Erdogan To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss Ukrainian grain exports at their meeting on July 19 in Tehran, an adviser to Putin has said.
Putin is scheduled to travel to Tehran to meet Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as part of the so-called Astana format of talks related to Syria, the Kremlin said last week.
Putin will also meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his visit, the first trip by the Russian leader to a country outside the former Soviet Union since he launched the ongoing invasion of Ukraine on February 24. It will be Putin's fifth meeting with Khamenei.
"The contact with Khamenei is very important," Yury Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, told reporters in Moscow. "A trusting dialogue has developed between them on the most important issues on the bilateral and international agenda."
He said on most issues the positions of the two countries are "close or identical."
Ushakov also said Putin’s discussions with Erdogan would include a plan to unblock shipments of Ukrainian grain.
"The issue of Ukrainian grain shipment will be discussed with Erdogan.... We are ready to continue work on this track," Russian news agencies quoted Ushakov as saying.
Russia has captured some Black Sea ports and bombarded others, including Odesa, while Ukraine has mined the approaches to some of its ports to protect them from a Russian amphibious assault.
Negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations are reportedly close to a deal to allow shipments of grain to begin moving through the ports.
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are scheduled to meet UN and Turkish diplomats in Istanbul on July 20 to discuss the possible agreement.
The Russian Defense Ministry indicated on July 15 that a final document on the subject would soon be ready to release the blocked grain exports as well as those of Russian grain and fertilizer.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed that "an agreement in principle...has been found" between Ukraine and Russia to establish a secure sea corridor allowing grain transport.
According to Ushakov, a coordination center is to be opened in Istanbul allowing routing of the exports via the Black Sea.
Diplomats have said the plan being discussed includes having Ukrainian vessels guide grain ships in and out of port waters that its forces have mined. The negotiators hope the solution would empty the silos in time for upcoming harvest in Ukraine.
The impasse over grain exports has helped send global food prices soaring and raised concerns about hunger among people in Africa and the Middle East who depend on shipments of Ukrainian grain.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned that the blockade of Ukrainian ports threatens supplies to countless thousands vulnerable to starvation.
Borrell dubbed the issue "one of life and death for many human beings."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Owner Of Illegal Nursing Home In Siberia Jailed Over Deadly Fire
The owner of an illegal nursing home in Western Siberia has been sentenced to six years in prison over a January 2021 fire that killed seven people.
The Tyumen district court sentenced Olga Vilyamson on July 18 after finding her guilty of manslaughter and violating safety regulations.
Investigators say Vilyamson ran an unregistered private nursing home for elderly people in her three-story house in the town of Borovsky in 2019. Vilyamson had no legal contracts with the relatives of the elderly people she took care of.
When a fire broke out in the building in the middle of the night on January 9, 2021, Vilyamson did not tell firefighters that there were elderly people inside.
She and two elderly people managed to escape the house, while four men and three women died. All of the victims were over the age of 70.
Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin said at the time that he had taken the probe into the incident under his personal control.
Deadly fires caused by violations of safety regulations or faulty wiring are common in Russia.
Director Shot Dead At Psychiatric Facility In Russia's North Caucasus
A masked man in a police uniform has entered an early treatment psychiatric facility in the Russian region of Kabardino-Balkaria and shot dead the director and the chief of security.
The Investigative Committee's directorate in the region said the attack occurred on July 18, when the gunman entered the director's office, shot the two men there, and fled the scene.
The statement said that a probe into the deadly attack has been launched and the gunman was being sought.
Local media identified the director as Murat Balov and the security chief as Boris Khurzokov.
With reporting by Baza, VChK-OGPU, and MashGor
Iranian Political Prisoner Put In Isolation
Relatives of Manuchehr Bakhtiari have warned that the Iranian political prisoner's health is deteriorating due to him being on a hunger strike and in solitary confinement.
In an interview with Radio Farda on July 18, a relative who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals from authorities, said that Bakhtiari, whose 27-year-old son Pouya Bakhtiari was killed in a crackdown on protests in Iran in November 2019, is on hunger strike and his family is not allowed to contact him.
In November 2019 thousands of citizens protested in more than 100 Iranian cities and towns against the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian clerical establishment and its leaders.
The Iranian Human Rights Organization has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in these protests, but Reuters estimated that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
Iranian authorities have not held anyone to account for the killings.
Security agents on July 11 raided and arrested a number of family members of victims of the November 2019 protests, the day before a planned protest against the mandatory wearing by women of the hijab, or head scarves.
From prison, Bakhtiari condemned the police raids in an audio address, calling for nationwide protest to condemn this "barbaric act." Following this, he was moved to isolation.
The families of other victims of the 2019 crackdown have reportedly also faced pressure. Mahboobeh Ramezani, the mother of Pejman Gholipur, who was killed in the November 2019 protests, has been sentenced to 100 lashes.
Peyman Gholipur, Pejman's brother, announced the news on Instagram on July 17, and said that his mother's sentence was probably related to the campaign against the mandatory hijab that was held on July 12.
He also called his mother's only crime "seeking justice" and said, "The biggest reason why they fear her is that she shouts the truth" Gholipur said. "They are afraid of her because she does not put down Pejman's picture for a minute."
The charges against those arrested on July 11 have not been officially announced.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Sports Club Forced To Close After Video Of Mixed Yoga Class Goes Viral
A popular sports club in Iran has been forced to close after a video of men and women exercising together went viral, angering Iranian authorities.
The video from the event, which was filmed on July 16, shows several people of both sexes doing yoga at the Iran Mall Sports Complex in the capital city of Tehran.
Nader Moradi, a senior Iranian security police officer, called such a mixed-sex event "a violation of norms," adding that the two alleged organizers had been arrested.
Iran Mall is a sprawling business center in Tehran, including shops, a movie theater, and an amusement park, as well as a sports complex and hotel.
News of the sports club's closure comes amid recent reports that authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
In recent weeks, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
The notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Blocked In Russia, Independent Online TV Station Dozhd Starts Broadcasting From Latvia
The independent Russian television station Dozhd, which was forced to suspend operations in March amid pressure linked to its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, says it will start broadcasting some of its programs from Latvia.
Natalya Sindeyeva, Dozhd's director general and owner, said on July 18 that the channel was restarting its evening programs online and several other programs later that day.
Sindeyeva added that "the big, serious" relaunch of the television channel is planned for this fall, when the station’s studio should be fully equipped and furnished.
Latvia's National Council on Electronic Media said in early June that it had granted Dozhd TV a broadcast license.
In March, shortly after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Sindeyeva said the online television channel was suspending operations indefinitely due to "new conditions" in Russia.
Sindeyeva's announcement came a day after Dozhd's chief editor, Tikhon Dzyadko, said that he and several other Dozhd journalists had left Russia due to safety concerns.
Dozhd's website was blocked in Russia on March 1 after such action was demanded by the Prosecutor-General's Office.
Russia has further tightened its grip on media freedom in Russia after launching its full-scale attack on February 24.
President Vladimir Putin signed a law in March imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally fake news about the Russian military.
Media regulator Roskomnadzor has forbidden media outlets from calling Russia’s military aggression a war or invasion, demanding they call it a "special military operation."
The media watchdog has blocked some social-media platforms, including the websites of RFE/RL's Russian, Kazakh, Turkmen, and Tajik Services, as well as Current Time, Voice of America, and Deustche Welle.
In the first few weeks of the war, several major international broadcasters suspended their operations inside Russia, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, German ARD and ZDF. The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
Russian University Official Charged With Drug Dealing Found Dead In Police Custody
Zalim Kerefov, the deputy rector of the Russian Customs Academy who had been arrested on charges of alleged drug dealing, has been found dead in police custody.
Olga Vrady, a spokeswoman for the powerful Investigative Committee, did not disclose that it had been Kerefov, only saying on July 18 that a person charged with dealing drugs in large amounts had been found dead "with bodily harm" two days earlier in a cell at a detention center in the city of Noginsk, near Moscow.
Vrady added that a probe had been launched against guards at the facility for negligence.
Kerefov’s lawyer Aleksei Tsyganov confirmed to the state-run TASS news agency that it was his client who had been found dead at the detention center. He also cast doubt on some reports suggesting Kerefov may have died by suicide.
"He had plans for the future and little children. He is not a person who could [commit suicide]," Tsyganov said.
Kerefov was arrested on July 5 and charged with selling two kilograms of an unspecified drug via a darknet site.
Tsyganov said earlier that Kerefov had pleaded guilty.
The Russian Customs Academy is based in Moscow and has branches across Russia. It is run by the Federal Custom Service to train custom officers not only from Russia but elsewhere, mostly former Soviet republics.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Agenda For Contact Group Meeting Agreed As Ukrainian Forces Claim Successful Use Of HIMARS
Ukrainian and U.S. defense officials have discussed the situation on the ground ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group scheduled to take place later this week.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter that he had a telephone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the framework of the upcoming meeting.
"We agreed on the agenda, shared information on the control of arms arriving to Ukraine etc. Also, @SecDef (Austin) has some very good news, but details will come a little later," Reznikov said.
The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will take place on July 20. At the group's last meeting in May, a total of 47 countries took part and 20 of them announced security assistance packages for Ukraine.
Russian shelling of a town in eastern Ukraine early on July 18 killed six people, according to emergency services in the town. Rescue workers dug through debris and cleared rubble from a collapsed two-story building in the town of Toretsk that was struck by Russian artillery.
Toretsk, a town with an estimated population of 30,000 people, is located some 50 kilometers south of Kramatorsk, one of the last Ukrainian-controlled towns in the industrial east.
The head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, said last week that ammunition depots and armored vehicles had been placed at a school in Toretsk, according to TASS.
Moscow-backed separatists claimed later on July 18 that Siversk, a town about 8 kilometers west of the front line, was under their control.
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, said earlier that his forces managed to stabilize the situation along the front line.
Zaluzhniy said on Facebook that in a conversation with U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he explained that the timely arrival of U.S.-supplied high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) had been a factor in Ukrainian forces maintaining their defensive lines.
"We managed to stabilize the situation. It is complex, intense, but completely controlled," Zaluzhniy said on Facebook.
"The HIMARS delivered targeted strikes on enemy control points, ammunition, and fuel-storage warehouses," Zaluzhniy wrote.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced in his nightly video message that 1,028 settlements in Ukraine had been liberated from Russian forces, and another 2,621 were still under Russian control.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces "have been able to inflict significant logistical losses on the occupiers," making it increasingly difficult for the Russian army to hold positions on captured territory.
"Step by step, we advance, disrupt supplies for the occupiers, identify and neutralize collaborators. The prospect is obvious: the Ukrainian flag will be in all our towns and villages. The only question is time," he said.
Neither side's claims could not be independently verified.
A Ukrainian military official said on July 17 that Russia was preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine following orders from Moscow to step up military operations with the goal of fully capturing Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which make up the Donbas, but with attacks in the central, northeast, and south of Ukraine as well.
"It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," said Vadym Skibitskiy, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line."
Preparations are clearly under way for the next stage of the offensive, Skibitskiy said.
Kyiv has said in recent days that its forces are themselves preparing for a massive counteroffensive to reclaim land previously lost, especially in the south.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and TASS
