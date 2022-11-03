News
Prosecutor Seeks Lengthy Prison Term For Tajik Journalist Charged With Extremism
DUSHANBE -- A prosecutor has asked a court in Dushanbe to convict and sentence noted Tajik journalist Zavqibek Saidamini to a lengthy prison term for allegedly cooperating with two banned opposition groups.
A source close to the probe against Saidamini told RFE/RL that the prosecutor made a request on November 3 for the journalist to be sentenced to 7 1/2 years. According to the source, the defendant reiterated his innocence during the trial.
Saidamini was arrested in July and charged with having links with the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) and the opposition Group 24 movement. He has rejected the allegations, saying he has nothing to do with the two groups.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in Tajikistan in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Group 24 was founded by well-known businessman and opposition politician Umarali Quvatov in 2012.
In 2014, Tajikistan's Supreme Court found the group extremist and banned it from the country. Dozens of the group's members and supporters have been arrested and many of them sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
In March 2015, Quvatov was assassinated in Istanbul.
Currently, Tajik journalists and bloggers Ulfatkhonim Mamadshoeva, Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda, and Hushom Gulyuam are in custody waiting for their trials on extremism charges that human rights groups call politically motivated.
Earlier this year, journalists Abdullo Ghurbati, Mamadsulton Mavlonazarov, and Daleri Imomali were sentenced to prison terms of between seven and 10 years on extremism charges.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the country for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Court In Minsk Hands Prison Terms To Leaders Of Belarusian Opposition Party
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has handed prison terms to the leader of the Belarusian opposition United Civic Party (AHP) and two associates after finding them guilty of participating in a protest march days after a disputed August 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power, despite widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
Judge Anastasia Kulik of the Pershamayski district court on November 3 sentenced AHP leader Mikalay Kazlou to 30 months in prison; the leader of the AHP's branch in Minsk, Aksana Alyakseyeva, to 18 months in prison; and human rights defender Antanina Kavalyova to one year in prison.
The trio was arrested in late July and charged with taking part in actions that disrupted civil order. Their trial started on November 1. Kazlou pleaded not guilty, Kavalyova pleaded partially guilty, and Alyakseyeva pleaded guilty.
On October 31, another court in Minsk sentenced three other AHP members -- Andrus Asmalouski, Dziyana Charnushina, and Artur Smalyakou -- to prison terms of between two and three years on the same charges.
The crimes in both cases stem from a rally on August 23, 2020, that was attended by at least 100,000 people who were challenging the results of the presidential poll and a brutal police crackdown that started shortly after Lukashenka was declared the winner.
Security forces used sometimes deadly force as they violently detained tens of thousands of people.
Much of the opposition leadership since the election has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed, and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown ordered by officials.
The AHP is one of the oldest opposition political parties in Belarus and has been in operation since 1995.
Germany Calls On Balkan Leaders To Overcome Regional Differences
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Balkan leaders to overcome regional conflicts as they look to make progress down the path to European Union membership amid Russia's war against Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting of six Balkan leaders in Berlin on November 3, Scholz said EU membership for Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Albania is in the interest of the bloc, as well as the aspirants.
“Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine forces us to stand together to preserve Europe's freedom and security.... It is high time to overcome regional conflicts that have continued for far too long -- conflicts that divide you and hold your countries back on your European path," he said.
"That's why regional conflicts must be resolved. So, for example, the normalization process of Serbia and Kosovo must progress," Scholz said, amid simmering tensions between Belgrade and Pristina this week over a plan to phase out old vehicle license plates and documents issued by Serbia for the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska in Kosovo.
Kosovo and Serbia fought a bloody war in the late 1990s, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Belgrade -- as well as Russia, China, and five EU member states -- has not recognized its former province's independence and accuses Pristina of suppressing the rights of minority Serbs, who account for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is 90 percent Albanian.
Leaders from the six Balkan countries are expected to sign three agreements related to freedom of movement, recognition of university degrees, and professional qualifications between the nations.
Scholz said the EU is also pushing them to address the "challenges" of irregular migration, corruption, and organized crime.
Serbia in particular has been pushed to tighten its entry policies as an increasing number of migrants have tried to reach wealthier Western European countries via the Balkans in recent months.
Kyrgyz Journalist Placed Under House Arrest On Extremism Charge
A Bishkek court placed Kyrgyz journalist Semetei Talas-uulu under house arrest on November 3, two days after he was detained on a charge of preparing and disseminating extremist materials. Talas-uulu, who insists he is innocent, told journalists that the charge against him stems from a post he shared last year from a website close to the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Kyrgyzstan. The 41-year-old investigative journalist’s detainment came days after he covered a mass rally on October 23 protesting the nation's handing of a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border deal. To read the original story from RFE/RL’ Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Explosion Kills Five Miners In Central Kazakhstan
Five miners have been killed in an explosion caused by a methane gas leak in a mine in Kazakhstan’s central Qaraghandy region. The Emergencies Ministry said four people were injured and one remains missing after the blast ripped through the Lenin mine in the town of Shakhtinsk at around 3 a.m. on November 3. President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has expressed condolences to the deceased miners’ relatives. Deadly accidents in the region’s mines are frequent. In 2006, a similar blast at the Lenin mine killed 41 miners. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, click here.
'Position Of Strength, Not Concession' Prompted Moscow's Return To Grain Deal, Ukraine Says
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on November 3 that Kyiv had not made any commitments that go beyond the terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreed in July to persuade Moscow to resume its participation in the deal.
Russia suspended participation in the UN-brokered deal on October 29 after what it said was an attack on vessels from its Black Sea fleet, but resumed its participation on November 2.
In announcing Russia rejoining the grain deal, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had received assurances that Ukraine would not use the humanitarian corridors to attack Russian forces.
Putin warned that Russia reserves the right to withdraw again if Kyiv breaks its word.
In a November 3 statement on Facebook, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko made clear Kyiv had offered nothing new to Russia to ensure it returned to the deal, which is intended to free up Ukrainian food exports following Russia's February 24 invasion.
"Our state has not undertaken any new commitments that go beyond those already existing in the grain agreement," Nikolenko said. "Moscow has returned to the grain deal thanks to the active diplomacy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In coordination with Ukraine, they found words that Putin understood. It was a position of strength, not a concession.
"Recall that within this agreement [in July] the parties committed to guarantee a safe and reliable functioning environment for the grain corridor. Ukraine has never put a grain route in danger."
He said Ukraine was clearly adhering to the terms of the agreement.
"Ukraine did not use and did not plan to use the grain corridor for military purposes," Nikolenko said.
Separately, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said that seven ships carrying agricultural products left Ukrainian Black Sea ports on November 3.
The vessels were loaded with 290,000 tons of food products and were headed toward European and Asian countries, the ministry said in a statement, without elaborating.
In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on November 3 that Russia has not yet decided whether to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which expires on November 19.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungary's Parliament Will Decide Timing Of Debate On Finland, Sweden Joining NATO
Hungary's parliament will decide on when to schedule a debate on the ratification of Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a press conference on November 3. Szijjarto said the government has done its job by submitting the relevant bill to parliament. Hungary and Turkey are the only members not to have ratified the applications. Finland and Sweden did not pursue NATO membership for decades but were prompted to do so by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russia Launches Fresh Strikes, Presses Offensive In East, Ukrainian Military Says
Ukrainian forces are facing Russian attacks in multiple locations, where heavy shelling and air strikes damaged infrastructure as Moscow stepped up its offensive, the Ukrainian military said on November 3.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was again disconnected from the power grid after shelling damaged the remaining high voltage lines, leaving it with just diesel generators, Ukraine's nuclear firm Enerhoatom said.
Enerhoatom said it believes Russia will soon try to repair and connect Europe's largest nuclear station toward the Russia-occupied Crimea and Donbas regions.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said in its November 3 briefing that heavy fighting was under way in the east, with Russian troops conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivka areas of the Donetsk region.
Russia launched attacks on 12 settlements in Donetsk and the neighboring Luhansk region. Ukrainian forces repelled the attacks, the military said.
In Luhansk, the Ukrainian military accused Russian forces are using civilians as human shields. The claim could not be independently confirmed.
Russian strikes were also reported in the central area of Kryviy Rih and in the northeast in Sumy and Kharkiv.
"The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the defense forces in certain areas," Ukraine's military said.
Russia has targeted Ukrainian civilian and energy infrastructure in recent weeks, prompting power and water outages and causing casualties among civilians.
Russia keeps denying targeting civilians, though the conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, and razed some Ukrainian cities to the ground.
In the south, Ukraine's counteroffensive has left Russian forces fighting to hold their ground around the city of Kherson, on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
Moscow-installed authorities are urging residents to evacuate, the Ukrainian military said.
Residents of the town of Nova Zburiyvka had been given three days to leave and were told that evacuation would be obligatory from November 5, it said.
Russian authorities have repeatedly said Ukraine could be preparing to attack the massive Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper and flood the region. Kyiv denies that.
Russia and Ukraine will each hand over 107 captured fighters on November 3 in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, said in a post on his Telegram channel. He said 65 of those released by Ukraine will be separatist fighters from Donetsk and Luhansk.
Seven ships carrying agricultural products left Ukrainian Black Sea ports on November 3, a day after the resumption of a grain deal aimed at delivering Ukrainian food to foreign markets, the Infrastructure Ministry said.
The vessels were loaded with 290,000 tons of food products and were headed toward European and Asian countries, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.
The British ambassador arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on November 3, Reuters reported, after she was summoned to discuss Moscow's claims that Britain was involved in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
WATCH: RFE/RL asked people in Moscow how they thought the war in Ukraine -- which Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains is a "special military operation" -- is going.
Russia's Defense Ministry has said the attack was carried out under the guidance and leadership of British Navy specialists, an assertion Britain has dismissed as false.
Meanwhile, two U.S. officials told CBS News on November 2 that senior Russian military leaders discussed last month how and when they might use nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin was not involved in the talks, they told CBS News.
The White House said it has grown "increasingly concerned" about the potential use of nuclear weapons in the past few months. But it stressed Washington saw no signs of Russia preparing for such use.
In September, Putin escalated his nuclear and anti-Western rhetoric, mentioning that Russia could use all means at its disposal to protect itself and the occupied Ukrainian territories.
With reporting by Reuters and BBC
U.S. Wants To Oust Iran From UN Women's Commission
The United States will try to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) over the government's denial of women's rights and its brutal crackdown on protests, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on November 2. "The United States believes that no nation that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights," Harris said in a statement. Iran is just starting a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Security Council Rejects Russian Call For Biological Weapons Probe
The UN Security Council on November 2 overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia only got support from China in the vote, with the United States, Britain, and France opposing the Russian resolution and the 10 other council nations abstaining. To read the full AP story, click here.
UN Security Council Extends EUFOR's Mandate In Bosnia
The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the European Union's peacekeeping and security mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina for another year. The resolution was adopted unanimously on November 2 at a Security Council session in New York. Known as EUFOR, the mission made up of about 1,100 soldiers from 20 countries has been deployed in Bosnia since 2004 and its mandate must be renewed every year. This year's mandate was set to expire on November 3. High Representative to Bosnia Christian Schmidt said EUFOR continues to play a vital role in preserving peace and security in Bosnia. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russian Invasion Has Uprooted 14 Million Ukrainians, UN Says
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven some 14 million Ukrainians from their homes in “the fastest, largest displacement witnessed in decades,” sparking an increase in the number of refugees and displaced people worldwide to more than 103 million, the UN refugee chief said on November 2. Filippo Grandi, who heads the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told the UN Security Council that Ukrainians are about to face “one of the world’s harshest winters in extremely difficult circumstances,” including the continuing destruction of civilian infrastructure that is “quickly making the humanitarian response look like a drop in the ocean of needs.” To read the original story from AP, click here.
U.K. Imposes Sanctions On Four Russian Businessmen
The British government has imposed economic sanctions on four Russian businessmen, banning them from entering the U.K. and freezing any assets they hold in Britain. A British government statement refers to the four men -- Aleksandr Frolov, Aleksandr Abramov, Airat Shaimiev, and Albert Shigabutdinov -- as oligarchs and says they have allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to mobilize Russian industry to support the war in Ukraine. “By pursuing these people, we are increasing the economic pressure on Putin and will continue to do so until Ukraine wins," said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Nord Stream 1 Operator Says It Found Craters At Damaged Pipeline Site
The Swiss-based operator of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline says it found craters on the seabed more than 200 meters apart in its initial data gathering at the location of damage to the Baltic Sea pipeline. The section of the pipe between the craters is destroyed, Nord Stream AG said. Nord Stream 1 and 2 -- pipelines built to deliver Russian natural gas to Germany -- were damaged in September. The Russian Defense Ministry said the British Navy blew up the pipelines, a claim the U.K. said was false. Sweden and Denmark concluded that four leaks on the pipelines were caused by explosions but have not said who might be responsible. NATO called the damage an act of sabotage. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Accuses North Korea Of Covertly Shipping Artillery Shells To Russia
The White House has accused North Korea of covertly shipping a “significant number” of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on November 2 that the United States believes North Korea is “trying to make it appear as though they’re being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa.” He declined to provide a specific estimate on the quantity of ammunition being sent to bolster the Russian effort. To read the original story from AP, click here.
More Protests In Several Iranian Cities In Defiance Of Government's Warning
Iranian cities were again the scene of anti-government protests and at least one strike on November 2, despite a warning from authorities to end the demonstrations.
Videos published on social media show protests in different cities as the outcry that erupted in mid-September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody continues.
Local sources reported gatherings in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, where people chanted, "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Meanwhile, Kolbarnews, a group that monitors the Kurdish-inhabited areas of western Iran where Amini was from, reported on November 2 that shopkeepers from Sanandaj had started a general strike.
The protests took place despite a warning from the commander of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, who told Iranians that October 29 was “the last day of the riots."
Since Amini’s death on September 16, thousands have been demonstrating across the country against the clerical establishment.
Videos continue to emerge on social media showing evidence of the government’s violent response to the protests -- a crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has left at least 277 people, including 40 children, dead.
On November 1, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network and Hengaw, two groups that monitor the human rights situation in Kurdistan Province, published a video from CCTV cameras in the western Iranian city of Baneh that shows the moment a citizen was shot at by armed security forces.
Kurdistan Human Rights Network and Hengaw say that these videos are related to the killing of Mutalib Saeid Piro, who died of a gunshot wound on October 27.
In the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, lawyer Mustafa Nili announced the arrest of several fellow lawyers who represented people detained during the recent protests.
Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmoud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian are among the detained lawyers.
Earlier in May, the Shiraz Revolutionary Prosecutor filed a court case against Taravatroy and Salari for defending members of the Baha'i community and issued a summons for trial against them on charges of assembly and collusion against national security.
Meanwhile, the family of Iranian activist Hossein Ronaghi expressed concern over the civil rights leader's health condition.
On November 1, Hossein Ronaghi's father announced that he had managed to meet his son after 38 days in prison. In a video, Ronaghi says that his son is on a hunger strike and that his health is deteriorating.
He also says that the interrogator of the case spoke to him insultingly and threatened three times to kill his son.
Videos of the security forces' presence in two neighborhoods of Tehran -- Ekbatan and Chitgar -- in the west of the Iranian capital have been published showing agents using loudspeakers to threaten residents.
In one of the videos, security officers use sexual profanities in response to the chanting of women.
In another video, one of the security agents tells the residents through the loudspeaker that they are ready to behead their own women and children in defense of the state.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prosecutor Seeks Up To 30 Months In Prison For Belarusian Opposition Party Leader
MINSK -- The prosecutor at the trial of the leader of the Belarusian opposition United Civic Party (AHP), Mikalay Kazlou, has asked a court in Minsk to sentence him to 30 months in prison for participating in a protest march days after an August 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power, despite the widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
Prosecutor Ina Zubko on November 2 also asked Judge Anastasia Kulik of the Pershamayski district court to convict and sentence the leader of the AHP's branch in Minsk, Aksana Alyakseyeva, to 18 months in prison, and human rights defender Antanina Kavalyova to one year in prison.
Kazlou, Alyakseyeva, and Kavalyova were arrested in late July and charged with taking part in actions that disrupt civil order. Their trial started on November 1, and their verdicts and sentences are expected to be pronounced on November 3.
Two days earlier, another court in Minsk sentenced the AHP's three other members -- Andrus Asmalouski, Dziyana Charnushina, and Artur Smalyakou -- to prison terms of between two and three years for the same charges.
The charges in both cases stem from a rally on August 23, 2020, that was attended by at least 100,000 people who challenged the results of the presidential poll and a brutal police crackdown that started shortly after Lukashenka was declared the winner.
Security forces dealt with the protests with the sometimes violent detention of tens of thousands of people.
Much of the opposition leadership since the election has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
Fears Mount Over Health Of Jailed Iranian Rapper
Family members of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi say they are concerned about his health after he was arrested during the ongoing protests rocking the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.
On November 1, state-affiliated media published a video of Salehi, who was arrested last week, that some Iranians on social media say shows signs of possible torture.
Salehi is seen blindfolded and appears to be in fear or distress.
Iranian authorities have a history of broadcasting what former political prisoners say are frequently forced confessions following torture and other abuse.
The state judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted Isfahan prosecutor Seyyed Mohammad Musaviyan as saying Salehi was arrested on charges of "propaganda activity against the regime, cooperation with hostile governments, and forming an illegal group with the intention of disrupting the security of the country."
Salehi's uncle told the BBC that his nephew was injured during his arrest and the family has not heard from him since.
Agents have also reportedly prevented Salehi from receiving money or clothes in prison.
Salehi gained notoriety for lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Officials in Iran routinely target artists and intellectuals who don’t follow the official line and touch on topics deemed as sensitive.
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the anti-government protests that have occurred daily since Amini's death on September 16.
Most Iranian rappers publish their music without approval from Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the branch of the regime that regulates artistic work and enforces strict censorship rules.
Several rappers have been detained in recent years, and others have chosen to live abroad.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Karachais In Russia's North Caucasus Honor Victims of 1943 Deportations
Karachais in Russia's North Caucasus region of Karachai-Cherkessia have honored victims of mass deportations to Central Asia by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin in 1943. Prayers in the region's mosques on November 2 were dedicated to those who died during the Karachais' deportation. Between November 2-5, 1943, some 70,000 Karachais were deported in cattle train cars to Central Asia by Moscow, which accused them of collaborating with Nazi Germany. About a quarter of those deported perished during the journey. Those who survived deportation were allowed to return back to the North Caucasus in 1957. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Opposition Politician Transferred To House Arrest
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- The jailed leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, Zhanbolat Mamai, has been transferred to house arrest.
Mamai's relatives, colleagues, and supporters greeted him on November 2 at the gates of a detention center in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city. He was then brought home by police.
Also on November 2, the Bostandyq district court in Almaty set November 7 as the date of Mamai's trial.
The 34-year-old Mamai was arrested in late February. He faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during protests in January, which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
In August, the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) called on Kazakh authorities to release Mamai and other political prisoners and stop the criminal prosecution of those who died during unrest in the Central Asian nation in January.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have urged Kazakh authorities to release Mamai and drop all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich nation's political scene following the deadly anti-government protests in January.
The unrest, which started over a fuel-price hike, quickly spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the dispersal of the protests by security forces and police.
Several participants in the protests have been handed lengthy prison terms across the country in recent months on charges of organizing mass disturbances and riots.
Mamai's transfer to house arrest comes hours after Toqaev signed a decree granting mass amnesty to hundreds of people charged and imprisoned in connection with the January protests.
Rights activists have said that the mass amnesty was initiated to help law enforcement officers who opened fire at unarmed demonstrators evade accountability.
Kazakh Authorities Detain Journalist From Russia's Buryatia
Kazakh authorities have detained journalist Yevgenia Baltatarova who is wanted in her native Republic of Buryatia in Russia for alleged distribution of false information about Russia's armed forces. Baltatarova wrote on Telegram on November 2 that she was detained at the Almaty airport on her way to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Baltatarova added that the charges against her in Buryatia stem from her reposting online reports about Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine. A Russian law passed in March criminalizes the dissemination of "fake" reports that "discredit the armed forces." To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Finnish President Believes Helsinki 'Can Count On Hungary' For NATO Ratification
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on November 2 that after a telephone call with Hungarian President Viktor Orban, he believes Helsinki "can count on Hungary in our NATO ratification" process. Hungary and Turkey are the only remaining countries in NATO who have not yet approved the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership. Finland and Sweden did not pursue NATO membership for decades but were prompted to do so by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Also on November 2, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom predicted Hungary would ratify his country's membership bid, too, based on a "quite positive conversation" with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Iranian Foreign Minister Plans EU, IAEA Talks On Nuclear Issues
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has announced plans to speak soon with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about stalled efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said a delegation from Tehran will travel to Vienna to meet with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The two-pronged diplomatic effort comes amid a stalemate since Iran responded in September to an EU "final draft" to salvage the hobbled 7-year-old deal that exchanges nuclear curbs for sanctions relief. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kazakh President Grants Mass Amnesty Over January Unrest, Including Security Forces
ASTANA -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has signed a decree granting amnesty to hundreds of people charged and imprisoned in connection with violence amid anti-government protests in January that claimed at least 238 lives.
The November 2 mass amnesty affects more than 1,500 people who were arrested and charged over their involvement in the January 4-7 protests, as well as police and security forces who dispersed crowds and detained individuals.
Those who committed minor offenses will be released with all charges dropped, while those convicted of serious crimes will have their prison terms cut by half or three-quarters.
The decree does not apply to individuals found guilty of terrorism, extremism, high treason, corruption, or organizing mass disorder.
Toqaev announced the amnesty plan in early September as human rights groups and political activists in the Central Asian nation demanded a full investigation into the deadly dispersal of the protests.
Many people in Kazakhstan, including relatives of individuals who died during the unrest, have demanded an explanation from Toqaev on his decision to invite Russia-led troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to disperse the protests, as well as his public call for security forces to "shoot to kill without warning."
The unrest followed a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike that tapped into deep resentment against Kazakhstan's leadership, sparking widespread anti-government protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have shared evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Rights activists have said that the mass amnesty was initiated to allow law enforcement officers who opened fire at unarmed demonstrators to escape responsibility for their actions.
Georgian Court Upholds Prison Time For Opposition Journalist, Sparking U.S. Criticism
An appellate court in Tbilisi has rejected an appeal filed by Georgian journalist Nika Gvaramia against his conviction and imprisonment on a charge of abuse of power in a case decried by EU and U.S. officials.
The Tbilisi Court of Appeals ruled on November 2 that a decision by a lower court in May to sentence Gvaramia to 3 1/2 years in prison was correct and the journalist and founding director of the independent Mtavari Arkhi TV channel must serve out his sentence.
Some of those gathered in the courtroom for the ruling erupted into cries of "Slave!" in a reference to the panel of judges who heard the case.
Gvaramia, who has insisted that the case against him is politically motivated, said he will now turn to the European Court of Human Rights.
The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi immediately expressed its "deep concern" after the appellate ruling and cited "significant questions" from local and international rights defenders over the charges and their timing.
"At a time when Georgia’s commitment to an impartial judiciary and media pluralism is being closely reviewed, the continued imprisonment of Nika Gvaramia, the director-general of the main opposition TV channel, puts at risk the clear choice of the people of Georgia – and Georgian leaders’ stated goal – for a more secure, democratic European future," the embassy said.
Tbilisi accelerated its bid for EU membership after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in late February.
But unlike aspiring members Ukraine and Moldova, Georgia was not granted "candidate" status in June pending an EU checklist of required reforms related to democracy, media freedom, and the rule of law.
Earlier in June, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on "violations of media freedom and the safety of journalists in Georgia" that singled out Gvaramia's case and "deplored the significant deterioration of the media situation in Georgia, including cases of intimidation, threats and violence, and politically motivated criminal investigations into media workers and owners."
Gvaramia served as Georgia's justice minister in 2008 and education minister in 2008-09, both under then-President Mikheil Saakashvili.
He then served as director-general of Rustavi-2 before founding Mltavari Arkhi in 2019.
The Tbilisi City Court in May sentenced the 46-year-old journalist and lawyer to 3 1/2 years in prison after finding him guilty of abuse of power related to his activities atop Rustavi-2 in 2019.
It also found co-defendant Kakhaber Damenia, a former financial director of Rustavi-2, guilty of embezzlement and ordered him to pay a 50,000 lari ($18,000) fine. Another co-defendant, the director of the Inter Media Plus news agency, Zurab Iashvili, was acquitted of all charges.
