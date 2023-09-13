News
Former Aide To Imprisoned Tajik Judge Released From Prison In Amnesty
Aziza Haidarova, a former aide to imprisoned Judge Rustam Saidahmadzoda, told RFE/RL on September 12 that she had been released from prison through an amnesty after she covered all "financial damages" caused by her activities after being found guilty of fraud, embezzlement, and forgery. Haidarova was imprisoned in December to 10 years in the case, which gained notoriety after her relatives said she was framed for refusing to testify against her former boss, who was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in April on several charges, including abuse of office and fraud. His sentence was later cut by 18 months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
More News
Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Leave Russian Market
The U.S.-based company that owns clothing brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger has become the latest Western business to exit the Russian market amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. PVH, formerly known as Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, in mid-August transferred its division in Russia to the local division's CEO, Kommersant reported on September 13. The company in Russia changed its name to Retail Excellence and will operate more than 150 of its local outlets, the Russian daily said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Romania Says New Elements Of Possible Russian Drone Found On Its Territory
Romania's Defense Ministry said elements of what could be a drone were identified on Romanian territory after a Russian strike early on September 13 damaged port infrastructure in the Izmayil district of southern Ukraine, just across the border from Romania. Earlier in September, Romania reported two occasions when fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian military were found on Romanian soil. Romania is a NATO member and shares a border with Ukraine, where grain-export infrastructure is being targeted by Russian attacks.
U.S. Ambassador To Russia To Visit Whelan In Notorious Prison
The U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, will visit Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia over what the United States calls bogus espionage charges, for the first time in four months.
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said in a statement that Tracy will meet with Whelan on September 13 at the prison in Mordovia -- a Russian region 350 kilometers southeast of Moscow, notorious since Soviet times for its prisons -- where he is serving a 16-year sentence.
Arrested in 2018 in Russia, Whelan was convicted on spying charges in 2020. Both he and the U.S. government have denied the 53-year-old is a spy.
"The plight of U.S. citizens detained in Russia remains a top priority for the US government, and we reiterate our call for Paul's immediate release," the embassy said in the statement.
Tracy last visited Whelan in May, saying then that the U.S. government would continue to engage Russian authorities on his case "so Paul can come home as soon as possible."
Tracy has also made three visits in recent months to Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested in Russia in March and also faces spying charges that he denies.
The Biden administration has designated both men as "wrongfully detained" -- a term that effectively says the cases against them are politically motivated " and has called for their immediate release.
CNN reported in August that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Whelan, assuring him that the United States was doing everything it can to bring him home as soon as possible.
The Biden administration had hoped to secure Whelan's release during the negotiations on the prisoner exchange that eventually freed American basketball player Brittney Griner from a Russian prison in December 2022 in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Whelan's brother David has expressed "disappointment," saying that the former U.S. Marine was "left behind."
Whelan was last seen in a rare video broadcast in August by a Kremlin-backed news channel. The White House said it was "reassuring" to see him looking apparently "unbowed."
Whelan, a Michigan-based corporate security executive, was arrested in December 2018 on espionage charges while visiting Moscow for a friend's wedding. Russia claimed Whelan was caught with a computer flash drive containing classified information.
Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian, and Irish citizenship, said he was set up in a sting operation and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained vacation photos.
In June 2020, he was found guilty and sentenced to 16 years behind bars. He is currently in a high-security prison. The U.S. government said Russia produced no evidence to prove Whelan's guilt during a trial that it called "a mockery of justice."
Moscow holds other U.S. citizens, including Gershkovich, on charges of espionage, which he and his newspaper deny. Gershkovich was arrested in March and accused by the Federal Security Service (FSB) of collecting military secrets in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
Lawyers for the Wall Street Journal reporter asked the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on September 12 to issue an opinion quickly that would designate Gershkovich as being arbitrarily detained.
"Russia is not imprisoning Gershkovich because it legitimately believes its absurd claim that he is an American spy," the newspaper said in its request.
"Instead, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using Gershkovich as a pawn, holding him hostage in order to gain leverage over -- and extract a ransom from -- the United States, just as he has done with other American citizens whom he has wrongfully detained."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Moldova Expels Director Of Russia's Sputnik State News Agency
Moldovan authorities have expelled the director of Russia's Sputnik state news agency in Moldova, Vitaly Denisov, saying he poses a national security threat. Denisov told the RIA Novosti news agency on September 13 that he was also barred from entering Moldova for 10 years. Immediately after Russia launched its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Chisinau blocked the Sputnik Moldova television channel, citing national security concerns. The European Union banned operations of Sputnik and its umbrella company RT in March over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Government Critic's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention Rejected
A Bishkek court on September 13 rejected an appeal filed by noted government critic and journalist Oljobai Shakir (aka Egemberdiev), against his pretrial arrest on a charge of calling online for mass disorder. Shakir was detained on August 23 and one day later sent to pretrial detention until at least October 23. Days before his arrest, Shakir criticized the government's decision to hand four spa facilities near Lake Issyk-Kul to Uzbekistan and called on President Sadyr Japarov and the State Committee of National Security chief Kamchybek Tashiev to participate in public debates with him. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Ukraine Making 'Great Strides' But More Hard Work Before Accession, EU Says
Ukraine has made "great strides" to join the European Union since being granted candidate status in 2022, but full accession is a merit-based process and hard work lies ahead, the head of the bloc's executive said in her annual speech on September 13.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the European Parliament as the 27-member bloc starts debating whether to grant Kyiv in December the next milestone on its way toward Western integration -- a formal start of membership negotiations.
The start of such talks would be a geopolitical bargain as Ukraine fights against a Russian invasion.
Von der Leyen added that the European Commission will propose extending temporary protection to Ukrainian refugees.
Ukrainians fleeing the war are exempt from lengthy asylum procedures usually required by EU member countries.
Instead they are immediately entitled to social benefits, a work permit and access to education and housing.
With reporting by Reuters
- By Mike Eckel
'Merchant Of Death' Viktor Bout Wins Seat In Local Russian Legislature
Viktor Bout, the convicted gun runner who spent nearly a decade in a U.S. prison before being sent back to Russia in a prisoner swap, has won a seat in a regional legislature, officials said.
Bout's election makes him the second Russian who served time in a U.S. prison to be elected to a Russian legislative body, after Maria Butina, who was elected to the national parliament in 2021.
The Ulyanovsk regional election commission said in a statement that Bout won a seat on the regional assembly as a result of party-list voting. Bout is a member of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia.
A former Russian intelligence officer who gained notoriety by transporting weapons and other contraband around the world in the 1990s and 2000s -- earning him the monikers "merchant of death" or "lord of war" -- Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008.
He was subsequently extradited to the United States, where he was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens.
During his time serving a 25-year sentence in a U.S. prison, Bout was the focus of repeated efforts by Russian officials to swap him for Americans held in Russian prisons.
In December 2022, Bout was exchanged for WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner, who had pleaded guilty to illegal drug possession and was serving a nine-year prison sentence.
Since returning to Russia, Bout has kept a relatively low profile, doing only a handful of media interviews and avoiding the public spotlight.
Earlier this year, the Liberal Democratic Party, a nationalist-leaning political bloc that is nominally in opposition to the ruling party, tapped him to join the party's list of candidates in the Ulyanovsk region, which is about 900 kilometers east of Moscow.
In an interview last week with the American sports network ESPN, Bout said he identified in some ways with Griner and what she might have gone through at the time
"Of course, I feel, you know, bad or sorry for any person who's going to be used as a pawn, despite whether they committed something or not," he said.
"Publicity is a, like, multiplying factor which can really kill you if you are not strong enough to handle it," he was quoted as saying.
Butina was a political activist who was convicted in the United States in 2018 of working as an unregistered foreign agent, for her efforts to build relationships with the Republican Party and conservative activists.
The Senate Intelligence Committee later concluded she attempted to infiltrate President Donald Trump's election campaign in 2016 to establish backchannel communications with Russian officials.
After serving about five months in a U.S. prison, she was released and deported to Russia. Two years later, she was elected to the State Duma as a member of the United Russia ruling party.
Other Russians who have won elected positions in Russia after gaining notoriety in the West for alleged criminal acts include Andrei Lugovoi, who was implicated in the killing of former Russian intelligence agent Aleksandr Litvinenko in London in 2006.
Like Bout, Lugovoi is also a member of the Liberal Democratic Party.
Russia held regional and local elections across dozens of regions across the country on September 8-10, for governors, local legislatures, city councils, and a handful of national elected positions.
- By Reuters
Ukraine 'Ready For Winter Loads' After Repairs To Energy System
Ukraine has nearly completed repairs to its power systems following Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure last winter, and is ready for the coming winter, a senior energy official said on September 13. "We have installed all the equipment we planned and we are ready for the winter loads," Volodymyr Kudrytskiy, head of the state-owned Ukrenerho power grid operator, told national television. Russia's campaign of frequent missile and drone attacks resulted in power cuts and scheduled blackouts to limit energy use, leaving towns and cities in darkness for hours at a time over winter. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kim Tells Putin That Russia Has North Korea's 'Full And Unconditional Support'
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks on September 13 with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who offered his country's "full and unconditional support" to defend what he said was Russia's security interests, in an apparent reference to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kim also called North Korea's relations with Russia "the first priority," after talks at a remote Siberian rocket-launch facility.
Washington has expressed concern that Putin would use the meeting to press Kim on weapons shipments to resupply dwindling Russian stockpiles. The two leaders are aligning in the face of their countries' separate, intensifying confrontations with the West.
The meeting came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea, South Korean officials reported.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The two men began their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome after a tour of the complex, including two launch pads, Russian state media reported. The talks lasted four to five hours, after which Kim left, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.
North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian Army in Ukraine, analysts say.
Asked whether Russia will help North Korea build satellites, Putin was quoted by Russian state media as saying, "that's why we have come here." Asked about military cooperation, Putin said: "we will talk about all issues without a rush. There is time."
Official photos showed that Kim was accompanied by Pak Thae Song, chairman of North Korea's space science and technology committee, and navy Admiral Kim Myong Sik. Both are reported to be linked to North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic-missile submarines, according to South Korea's Unification Ministry.
Also part of the North Korean delegation appears to be Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who joined him on recent tours of factories producing artillery shells and missiles, according to South Korea.
Kim had been expected to seek economic aid as well as military technology. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said Russia may discuss humanitarian aid with the North Korean delegation, according to Russian news agencies.
An arms deal would violate international sanctions that Russia supported in the past.
"No UN member state should violate Security Council sanctions against North Korea by engaging in an illegal trade of arms, and must certainly not engage in military cooperation with North Korea that undermines the peace and stability of the international community," South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Lim Soo-suk said.
But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on September 13 that Moscow and Beijing will cancel sanctions against North Korea imposed on it to curb its nuclear program.
Lavrov said that the sanctions against Pyongyang had been approved by Russia and China in "an absolutely different geopolitical situation." International sanctions against North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear program were imposed after its first nuclear test in 2006.
Beijing has yet to comment on Lavrov's statement.
The United States earlier accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials denied such claims.
"We urge the [North Korea] to abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia," White House National Security Council spokesman Adrienne Watson said in a statement earlier.
Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported that after the talks with Putin, Kim departed.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, RIA Novosti,and dpa
Romania, Kosovo Euro Qualifier Interrupted By Pro-Serbia Chants
The Romanian and Kosovar national soccer teams were taken off the field by an interruption of their European Championship qualifier in Bucharest on September 12 after fans targeted the visiting Kosovo players with a pro-Serbia banner and chants of "Kosovo is Serbia." European soccer governing body UEFA announced the suspension on its website. Kosovo is a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008 and is recognized by more than 100 countries. After a 45-minute delay, UEFA announced that "The match has resumed after play was suspended due to discriminatory behavior from some supporters." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Ukrainian Pilots Could Be Flying F-16s In Three Months, U.S. Air National Guard Head Says
The United States could have the first Ukrainian pilots trained on F-16 fighter jets before the end of the year, though it will be longer than that before they are flying combat missions, Lieutenant General Michael Loh, director of the U.S. Air National Guard, said at the annual Air Force Association convention in Maryland on September 12. The Ukrainian pilots are expected to arrive at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, by October. Ukraine is seeking up to 50 F-16 fighter jets; in August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was set to receive 42 of them. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Admits Two Warships Damaged In Apparent Ukrainian Attack On Occupied Crimea
Two Russian military vessels have been damaged in an apparent large-scale Ukrainian strike on a ship-repair base in Russian-occupied Crimea as Kyiv reported another barrage of Russian drones had struck port infrastructure in the Odesa region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the shipyard in Sevastopol, which serves as the main base for Russia's Black Sea Fleet, was targeted by 10 cruise missiles and three unmanned drones.
The ministry said its air defenses shot down seven of the missiles and that the patrol ship Vasily Bykov had destroyed all the boats.
But Russian officials confirmed two ships had been damaged and the Moscow-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said at least 24 people were injured.
"All emergency services are working on the site, there is no danger to civilian objects in the city," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
The strategic shipyard on the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, builds and repairs ships and submarines of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The fleet has launched numerous drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.
Razvozhayev posted a nighttime photo of flames engulfing what appeared to be port infrastructure. Russian Telegram channels posted videos and more photos of massive flames at a facility alongside the water.
The strike on Sevastopol comes after Ukraine claimed on September 11 that it recaptured strategic gas and oil drilling platforms in the Black Sea that Russia seized in 2015. Russia had used the platforms to stage weapons and launch helicopters, and Ukraine said they would help it retake Crimea.
Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, wrote on Telegram: "While the occupiers are still recovering from the night-time bombardment in Sevastopol, I would like to thank the pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force for their excellent combat work! To be continued...."
Elsewhere, Ukrainian port infrastructure in Izmayil was also damaged on September 13 in another Russian drone attack, said Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region.
"Unfortunately, there were hits. Damage to port and other civilian infrastructure was reported," Kiper wrote on Telegram, adding that six people had been injured, three of them seriously.
The Ukrainian Air Force later said it intercepted 32 of 44 Shahed-type drones over Ukraine overnight, with most of them launched toward the southern parts of the Odesa region.
Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's grain-export infrastructure amid talks about the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal, which would allow unhindered exports of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Russia quit the deal in July -- a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Bosnian Police Arrest Five Ex-Serb Troops Suspected Of Participating In 1995 Srebrenica Massacre
Bosnian police on September 12 arrested five people suspected of participating in the July 1995 genocide in Srebrenica, a town where Bosnian Serb troops killed over 8,000 men and boys during the Balkan country's interethnic war. Officers also conducted searches and confiscations during their operation in several towns in Republika Srpska, a Serb-run entity comprising roughly one-half of Bosnia's territory, said a statement by Bosnia's State Investigation and Protection Agency. The statement gave no other details. Bosnian news portal Klix said the people arrested were former Bosnian Serb army officers and soldiers. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Baffled Montenegro Authorities Seek Answers After Tunnel Found Under Courthouse
Prosecutors in Montenegro say they are investigating a tunnel dug between the High Court building and a nearby apartment in Podgorica after its discovery by authorities probing an apparent burglary attempt. The High Court's president, Boris Savic, said on September 12 that "almost nothing is missing" from the evidence-storage depot at the terminus of the tunnel. He said it was "in a well-hidden place" and "had to have been built over a long period of time." But he said "the most important thing for us is that we closed something that posed a danger." Montenegrin authorities have grappled with organized crime and lawlessness for decades. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Iranian Writer's Assets Seized By Tehran After Media Interviews Abroad
An Iranian court has ordered the confiscation of an apartment belonging to writer Soroush Mozaffar Moghadam, who is currently in Germany, citing his "propaganda activities against the system" as part of recent nationwide protests, in a move underscoring the Islamic republic's clampdown on dissent.
Hossein Yazdankhah, the judge of the Special Court, said on September 12 that he based his decision on a "request of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order to seize Mozaffar Moghadam's assets."
The judgment referred to a "report from the General Directorate of Intelligence of Khorasan Razavi" about the writer's interviews with Persian-language media outlets abroad, labeling them as "extensive propaganda activities against the system in cyberspace and hostile media."
The Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO), an organization under the direct control of Iran's supreme leader, was established from properties confiscated after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
A Reuters probe revealed an extensive empire held by EIKO that was built on seizing properties from ordinary Iranians, religious minorities, business figures, and expatriates, often under false claims of abandonment.
The verdict against Mozaffar Moghadam highlights the writer's departure from Iran in November 2022, his subsequent residence in Germany, and his failure to show up in court as reasons for the "confiscation of his assets."
A section of the ruling stated that the power of attorney granted by the writer to his mother a day before he left as insufficient in preventing the confiscation of his "apartment" in Mashhad, northeastern Iran.
Mozaffar Moghadam, a member of the Iranian Writers' Association, had been summoned several times by the Islamic Republic's security agencies following interviews with Persian-language networks abroad during the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests sparked by the September 16, 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody.
The writer has said he felt compelled to leave Iran because of safety concerns.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former World No. 1 Halep Banned From Tennis For Four Years For Doping; Romanian Vows Appeal
Former world tennis No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been suspended from the sport for four years over two alleged doping violations by the Romanian 31-year-old.
She has continued to proclaim her innocence and has vowed to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the suspension on September 12 after a decision by an independent tribunal established by Sports Resolutions.
Halep had already been provisionally suspended from pro tennis since testing positive for roxadustat at the U.S. Open in 2022. The ITIA said Halep had given evidence personally during the tribunal's hearings in late June.
She was found to have violated the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP) on two occasions in 2022.
In one case, roxadustat was detected in a urine sample collected at Flushing Meadows in New York in August 2022, where she lost in the first round.
The ITIA said blood samples the same year also detected "use of a prohibited substance or method."
"The tribunal accepted Halep’s argument that they had taken a contaminated supplement, but determined the volume the player ingested could not have resulted in the concentration of roxadustat found in the positive sample," the ITIA said.
Halep is a former Wimbledon and French Open singles champion who in 2019 became the first Romanian to attain the WTA's world No. 1 ranking.
Halep was quoted by Reuters as saying after the ITIA announcement that she "refused to accept their (ITIA) decision of a four-year ban."
"I intend to appeal this decision to The Court of Arbitration for Sport and pursue all legal remedies against the supplement company in question," it quoted her as saying.
"I am continuing to train and do everything in my power to clear my name of these false allegations and return to the court," Halep said.
The ITIA is the delegated third party, under the World Anti-Doping Code of the International Tennis Federation, the international governing body for the sport of tennis, according to its website.
The suspension is due to end in early October of 2026.
With additional reporting by Reuters
Russian Court Rejects Request By Anti-Putin Shaman For Transfer To Less Restrictive Psychiatric Clinic
USSURIISK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has refused to transfer to a less restrictive psychiatric clinic a Yakut shaman who became known across the country for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.
Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, said on September 12 that the Ussuriisk district court did not give any reasons for its ruling.
Earlier in July, the Primorye regional court in Vladivostok canceled the Ussuriisk district court's previous decision to transfer Gabyshev to "a psychiatric clinic of a general type," a less restrictive medical institution.
Pryanishnikov said earlier that while in a restrictive psychiatric clinic, his client had been forcibly treated with haloperidol -- an antipsychotic medication used in the treatment of schizophrenia and related illnesses. Gabyshev had never previously been diagnosed with any psychiatric disorder.
Gabyshev, who has been stopped several times by Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office, was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July 2021 after a court found him "mentally unfit."
During the hearing, the court accused him of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in January 2021.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
Gabyshev first made headlines in March 2019 when he called Putin "evil" and announced that he had started a march to Moscow to drive the Russian president out of office.
He then walked more than 2,000 kilometers, speaking with Russians along the way.
As his notoriety rose, videos of his conversations with people were posted on social media and attracted millions of views.
In July that year, when Gabyshev reached the city of Chita, he led a rally in front of hundreds of people under the slogan "Russia Without Putin."
At the time, Gabyshev said, "God told me that Putin is not human but a demon and has ordered me to drive him out."
His march was first halted when he was detained in the region of Buryatia later and initially placed in a psychiatric clinic in Yakutia for several months against his will.
Shamans have served as healers and diviners in Siberia for centuries. During the Soviet era, the mystics were harshly repressed. But in isolated parts of Siberia, they are now regaining prominence.
Dodik Tries To Bar Bosnia's International Envoy From Meetings In Republika Srpska's Presidency
Freshly indicted Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has tried to banish Bosnia-Herzegovina's international overseer from official meetings in the presidential headquarters in Banja Luka of the majority-Serb entity that along with a Bosniak and Croat federation makes up Bosnia.
The secretary-general of Dodik's office signed the order barring High Representative Christian Schmidt hours before the UN-backed envoy was to attend a meeting there on September 12.
It is the latest escalation in a long-running feud and comes a day after confirmation that Dodik and an ally were indicted by a state court for political crimes in connection with his secessionism and rejection of state authority.
But Republika Srpska Vice President Camil Durakovic told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service that Schmidt’s office canceled a meeting with him scheduled for September 12.
The Office of the High Representative for Bosnia said in a statement that Schmidt "consciously decided not to participate in an orchestrated theatrical performance, taking into account the interests of all citizens" of Bosnia.
"The high representative continues to carry out his mandate on the entire territory of Bosnia-Herzegovina as provided for in the Dayton peace agreement," it said.
It added that Schmidt spoke with Durakovic and they both decided “to meet soon."
A day earlier, the highest judicial body in Bosnia confirmed a criminal indictment against Dodik over his push to ignore decisions by Schmidt.
Dodik and Milos Lukic, who heads the Bosnian Serbs' official legal gazette, were charged with criminal offenses in connection with efforts to ignore decisions by Bosnia's Constitutional Court and to block the publication of Schmidt's decisions.
The legislation at the center of the case was approved by Republika Srpska lawmakers in June and signed by Dodik on July 7, before being published in the gazette run by Lukic. The changes effectively allow Republika Srpska to disregard decisions made by the envoy.
Dodik said on September 12 that “it will not be a problem” for him to appear before the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina. In remarks to journalists, he again criticized Schmidt’s role and said that “the shameful imposition of laws and decisions should absolutely be rejected.”
Dodik has questioned Schmidt's legitimacy since Moscow and Beijing opposed his appointment through their roles on the UN Security Council.
Last week, Dodik vowed to ban Schmidt from entering Republika Srpska. The United States called the threat “yet another deliberate attack” on the Dayton Agreements that ended the Bosnian War in 1995, following the breakup of Yugoslavia.
The agreement tasks the international envoy with overseeing the civilian aspects of the accord and he has vast powers, including to fire officials and impose laws.
Dodik is under sanctions by the U.S Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control over alleged corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia.
He has also been designated for sanctions by the U.K. government because of his attempts to push for “de facto secession of Republic of Srpska.”
Father Of Mahsa Amini Summoned By Iranian Authorities, Warned Not To Commemorate Anniversary
Amjad Amini, the father of Mahsa Amini, the female student whose death in Iranian morality-police custody nearly a year ago sparked massive protests, was summoned by intelligence officials on September 11 and interrogated for an hour, RFE/RL's Radio Farda has learned.
One of Amini's relatives said authorities pressured him not to hold a memorial for his daughter on the first anniversary of her death on September 16.
The source said they also demanded that Amini deny that he and Mahsa Amini's mother had issued a statement earlier saying they would hold a ceremony to commemorate their 22-year-old daughter's death.
The relative also said the intelligence officials repeated threats that had emerged in recent months in which they vowed to arrest Amiini's other child, son Ashkan, in case of any "activity, interview, or speech" from him or any other family members regarding the anniversary.
Iran's clerical leadership has led a brutal crackdown since Amini's death in a Tehran hospital on September 16, 2022, days after eyewitnesses reported seeing her beaten during her detention by the so-called Guidance Patrol for allegedly falling afoul of the country's strict women's dress code.
Her death sparked defiant protests across the country and a stubborn women's rights battle that has resonated around the world.
Skeptics dismissed an official report blaming her death on sudden heart failure possibly brought on by a long-term condition.
Despite signs of a further clampdown ahead of the anniversary, Amini's family reportedly published a text announcing a "traditional and religious ceremony" at Mahsa Amini's gravesite in her northwestern hometown of Saghez to honor her "martyrdom."
The notice was addressed to "compatriots" and "brothers and sisters."
Security and intelligence agencies have since beefed up their presence around the cemetery.
Amini's brother Askhan last week confirmed that one of her uncles, Safa Aeli, had been arrested in Saghez on September 5.
Authorities also threatened to shut down several university student associations as part of the sweeping crackdown on dissent within academic circles last week ahead of the anniversary.
The public anger at Amini's death has widely been seen as one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
At least 500 people have been killed around the country since authorities began the current crackdown on her sympathizers, with thousands more detained or harassed.
Tehran Names Five Iranians For Looming Prisoner Swap With U.S., Says Americans 'In Full Health'
Iranian officials have identified five individuals in U.S. custody whom Tehran would like handed over as part of a possible 10-person, $6 billion prisoner swap initially said to have been mapped out last month between the longtime foes.
They include three Iranians -- Mehrdad Ansari, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, and Kambiz Attar Kashani -- charged with illegally obtaining advanced or potentially dual-use technology thought to be bound for Iran that has been under tightly reimposed U.S. sanctions since 2018. Two others -- Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi and Amin Hasanzadeh -- were jailed for failing to register as a foreign agent and stealing engineering plans on behalf of Iran, respectively.
AP said Ali Karimi Magham, a spokesman for the Iranian mission to the United Nations, confirmed the five men's identities after the Al-Monitor website published their names.
The U.S. State Department has not officially commented on the Iranian list.
Previous reporting has identified three of the five individuals that the U.S. side wants in an exchange as two Iranian-American businessmen accused by Tehran of spying, Siamak Namazi and Emad Sharghi, along with similarly accused British-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on September 12 that the five U.S. citizens in Iranian custody who are expected to be part of the swap are "in full health," according to NBC as quoted by Reuters.
"They are very healthy and, according to our latest information, they are in full health," Raisi told Lester Holt of NBC Nightly News in an interview taped in Tehran on September 12, the U.S. television network said.
U.S. officials on September 11 confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had signed off on a sanctions waiver to allow billions in frozen Iranian assets to be transferred from South Korea to Qatar, presumably as part of the swap, and informed Congress of the plan.
Tehran had indicated earlier that it believed a swap was imminent, although it sought to decouple the asset handover from the prisoner deal.
The Biden administration has insisted in the face of Republican and other criticism that the assets involved are neither U.S. taxpayer dollars nor a ransom.
Critics argue that the freed-up assets could throw a lifeline to an Iranian economy buffeted by U.S. sanctions with Tehran continuing its belligerent behavior in the region.
"The money can only be used for humanitarian purposes and we will remain vigilant in watching the spending of those funds and have the ability to freeze them again if we need to," Reuters quoted State Department spokesman Matthew Miller as saying on September 12.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
Republican President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from a three-year-old deal between world powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
Aside from the diplomatic and economic fallout, observers since then have attributed a series of ship seizures and attacks in the crucial Strait of Hormuz region to Tehran.
The Pentagon is said to be weighing a plan to put U.S. troops aboard commercial ships in the region, which is a conduit for around one-fifth of all global oil shipments.
Tehran has also cooperated with Russia in the Middle East in addition to supplying Moscow with crucial attack drones to further the Kremlin's war plans in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Iranian Activist Says She Was Assaulted By Prison Guards Over Hijab
Jailed Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has allegedly been assaulted by prison officials at Evin prison after she refused to adhere to the mandatory hijab.
An Instagram account linked to Mohammadi on September 11 detailed the incident, saying that following the second suicide attempt in three days by one of her cellmates, Mohammadi went to the prison infirmary where she encountered what was described as the "deliberate and brutal" behavior of a nurse.
Mohammadi, who has been classified as a political prisoner by rights groups, was allegedly threatened with "vulgar and insulting" language for not observing the mandatory hijab. The situation escalated, with prison officials resorting to violence, leaving "bruises and marks" on her body.
The post says "men from the Intelligence Ministry and prison officials" later transported her back to her cell via an ambulance.
The Evin prison -- and many other penal institutions in Iran -- has a long history of poor conditions.
In March 2022, hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali, which claims to work inside Iran to expose the "true face of the regime," released video footage highlighting inhumane conditions at the country's most-notorious prison.
The footage, provided exclusively to RFE/RL's Radio Farda by Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice), showed prisoners lying wall to wall on floors and stacked three-high on metal bunk beds. As the camera moves from open cell to open cell, each equipped with beds for about 30 inmates, it reveals rooms filled with up to 50 inmates.
Previous videos, which were hacked from CCTV cameras and published by Radio Farda among other media outlets in 2021, have shown prison guards assaulting detainees and inhumane conditions at the facility.
Over the past months, Mohammadi has been vocal about the prison conditions, publishing numerous letters highlighting the state of prisons, the violence against inmates, and those detained during nationwide protests.
Last year, in a letter addressed to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Mohammadi described the "assault on women during arrest and in detention centers" as part of the Islamic republic's "suppression program" against protesting and activist women.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Supreme Court Of Chechnya Mitigates Prison Sentence Of Opposition Bloggers' Mother
GROZNY, Russia -- The Supreme Court of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya has mitigated the prison sentence of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists.
The court ruled on September 12 to shorten the 5 1/2 year prison term Musayeva was handed in July by six months and said Musayeva must serve her term at a colony settlement instead of a penal colony of common regime.
A colony settlement is a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees. The Supreme Court reasoned that Musayeva's medical condition, diabetes, warranted the change in sentence.
Musayeva is the mother of Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev, all of whom have fled the country citing harassment from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov.
Chechen police and security officers seized Musayeva in January last year in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, and forcibly returned her to Grozny.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Abubakar Yangulbayev has accused Kadyrov's law enforcement and security officers of "lawlessness on a daily basis in Chechnya" and said the case against his mother is Kadyrov's retaliation for his activities.
Ibragim and Abubakar have said they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Many of their relatives have been similarly harassed in Chechnya and even deprived of their homes since Kadyrov and his people vowed to kill them and their family.
The activists' father, retired federal judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and a sister fled Russia in January 2022, following the threats.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
With reporting by SOTA
Hundreds Arrested In New Pakistani Crackdown On Afghan Refugees
Police in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh have arrested more than 250 Afghan refugees and migrants as part of a new crackdown aimed at repatriating undocumented Afghans.
Most of the arrests and detentions have occurred in Karachi since September 11. The seaport is the capital of Sindh and also serves as the key industrial and trade hub for the Muslim nation.
"The government has directed the police and other [law enforcement] organizations to arrest Afghans living illegally in Sindh and elsewhere in the country," Kamran Tissori, the governor of Sindh, told journalists on September 11.
Afghan refugees and Pakistani human rights campaigners say the arrests are aimed at harassing mostly impoverished Afghans who cannot return to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan because of security fears or economic reasons.
"The mass arrest of Afghan refugees is based on their racial profiling," Muniza Kakar, a lawyer who has voluntarily represented Afghan refugees arrested in Karachi, wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Kakar said that many of the detained Afghans possessed cards issued by the Pakistani government identifying them as Afghans.
"Urgent action needed to protect refugee rights," she wrote.
Afghan refugees in Pakistan complain of harassment and a lack of information and help in completing the paperwork needed for extending their stay in the country.
“After my Pakistani visa ended in July, I repeatedly applied to extend it but the government, unfortunately, has not processed it,” said one such refugee, who said his name was Ahmad.
“The Pakistani government announcement has created huge pressure and most of us now face mental health problems,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
The Pakistani government issued Proof of Registration cards for more than 1 million Afghans that expired on June 30.
Qaisar Afridi, a spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told Radio Mashaal that Islamabad has so far refused to extend the deadline.
"I am extremely afraid of being arrested whenever I go to the market to buy groceries," said Aimal Habibi, an Afghan refugee in Sindh.
Since the early 1980s, Pakistan has hosted one of the largest refugee populations in the world.
But it has not signed the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. It also is not a signatory of the 1967 protocol, which broadens the definition of who can be considered a refugee.
Islamabad currently hosts about 1.4 million documented Afghan refugees. An equal number of undocumented Afghans are estimated to also be living in the country.
Police Round Up Migrants In Serbia, Find Weapons In Raid Of Border Area With Hungary
Police in Serbia said they rounded up hundreds of migrants and found automatic weapons during a raid on September 12 along the border with Hungary, the location of frequently reported clashes between groups of smugglers exploiting the hardship of people trying to reach Western Europe. Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia travel along the land route that leads west from Turkey and through the Balkans. Earlier, Serbian state TV network RTS reported that one person died and three were wounded during an armed clash near the border with Hungary. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Divided G20 Statement Angers Kyiv As New Drone Fragments Found In Romania2
Guard At One Of Putin's Palaces Flees To Ecuador, Criticizes War And Kremlin Leader3
Ukraine Reacts Angrily To Revelation That Musk Blocked Attack On Russia's Black Sea Fleet4
Putin Calls Soviet Invasions Of Budapest And Prague A 'Mistake' He Claims West Is Repeating In Ukraine5
Armenia Kicks Off Joint Military Exercises With U.S. Despite Russian Opposition6
'Moscow Is Not Russia': A Schoolteacher Reflects On Her Year Living In Siberia7
Karabakh Separatist Leaders Say Deal Reached With Azerbaijan On Transport Corridors8
Israeli Spy Chief Says Iran's Attempts To Supply Russia With Missiles 'Foiled'9
Ukraine Claims Gains In East, South As 'Fierce Battles' Continue Near Bakhmut10
Champagne In Samarkand: When A French Expedition Explored Central Asia, 120 Years Ago
Subscribe