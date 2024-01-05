News
Tajikistan's Media Landscape In Its 'Worse State' Since Independence, Watchdog Says
The media landscape in Tajikistan is in its "worst state” since the Central Asian nation’s civil war in the 1990s as the country’s authoritarian president, Emomali Rahmon, establishes himself as an “absolute power with no tolerance for dissent,” a media watchdog said.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on its annual report released on January 4 that seven journalists in Tajikistan were sentenced to lengthy prison terms on dubious charges in 2022 and 2023 as the government’s crackdown on the media intensified.
Four journalists – Abdullo Ghurbati, Zavqibek Saidamini, Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda, and Khurshed Fozilov – received sentences of seven to 7 1/2 years; while Khushom Ghulom received eight years; Daler Imomali 10 years; and Ulfatkhonim Mamadshoeva 20 years in prison – developments seen by many as a deeply chilling escalation in the years-long constriction of Tajikistan's independent media, the report said.
The cases against the journalists have been widely seen as government retaliation for their work, according to the report, titled In Tajikistan, Independent Media Throttled By State Repression.
The CPJ said that Tajikistan’s media environment was relatively diverse more than a decade ago, when authorities allowed some criticism and debate, as long as local media avoided reporting on the president and his family.
Now, only two significant independent media voices remain in Tajikistan: the privately owned news agency Asia-Plus and Radio Ozodi, as the Tajik Service of the congressionally funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is known, the report said.
Both Asia-Plus and Radio Ozodi face harassment and threats, and their websites have long been subjected to partial shutdowns, it added. Asia-Plus has been forced to reduce its political coverage following a threat from authorities to close down its operation.
Four RFE/RL journalists were attacked in Dushanbe after interviewing Mamadshoeva immediately before her arrest, and the authorities’ threat of closure against Asia-Plus was issued over its coverage of anti-government protests in the restive Gorno-Badakhshan region in the country’s east.
Other media outlets either avoid political topics entirely in fear of the government or barely function due to a lack of funding, the report stated.
The government uses various levers – such as the tax authorities or law enforcement agencies -- to put pressure on the media, the CPJ said, citing local sources.
One journalist who wished to remain anonymous was quoted by the CPJ as saying that the authorities “can make it known to a [financially] struggling outlet that it will be hit with huge tax fines, or its management will face criminal charges, and it’s advisable just to lay things down.”
Speaking on condition of anonymity, several local journalists also told the CPJ that they often opt for self-censorship to avoid possible retaliation from the authorities.
They also noted that Tajik journalists have become “demoralized” following the government’s intensified attacks on the media in 2022. There’s been an uptick in Tajik journalists fleeing their country or leaving the profession, while young people are reluctant to choose journalism as a career, they added.
More News
Nepal Halts Work Permits For Russia, Ukraine After Soldiers Killed
Nepal has stopped issuing permits to its citizens to work in Russia and Ukraine until further notice, an official said on January 5, after at least 10 Nepali soldiers were killed while serving in the Russian Army. Nepal has asked Russia not to recruit its citizens into the Russian Army and to immediately send all Nepali soldiers back to the Himalayan nation and compensate the families of those killed. The government has said that up to 200 Nepali citizens were estimated to be working in the Russian Army.
Pakistan's Senate Approves Move To Delay National Elections
Pakistan's Senate on January 5 approved a resolution to further delay national elections, which had been scheduled to take place on February 8, the chairman of the Senate said. Elections in the politically and economically troubled South Asian nation were originally due to be held in November, 90 days after the dissolution of the lower house of parliament in August, but were first delayed to February due to the fresh demarcation of constituencies under a new census. The resolution passed by the Ssenate, however, is not binding and does not necessarily mean elections will be further delayed.
Eccentric Kyrgyz Opposition Politician Dies In Pretrial Custody
Eccentric Kyrgyz opposition politician Arstanbek Abdyldaev has died while in a pretrial detention facility, his lawyer said on January 5. After Abdyldaev's lawyer broke the news, prison authorities said he was found hanged in a jail cell. Abdyldaev was detained on December 15 on suspicion of “inciting religious hatred.” Authorities said he was diagnosed last week with a “personality disorder, heart disease, and high blood pressure.” Abdyldaev’s lawyer called for a probe into his death. Abdyldaev, who ran for president several times, was known for making bizarre comments, such as declaring himself a savior of the nation and predicting in 2011 that there would be no winter that year. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Air-Raid Sirens Blare In Sevastopol Amid Ukrainian Campaign In Russia-Occupied Crimea
Air-raid sirens blasted through the city of Sevastopol in Crimea as Ukraine appears to be continuing its campaign in the Russia-occupied region, one day after Kyiv said it hit a Russian military command post and a military unit in separate strikes on the peninsula.
"Attention, everyone! An air raid alert!" Russia-installed Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
There were no immediate reports of any aerial strikes.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Overnight, the Russian city of Belgorod also was targeted by another round of Ukrainian shelling, officials said, hours after schools in the region were ordered to extend their holiday closures due to the risk of further attacks.
Ukrainian forces were engaged in 59 close-quarters clashes over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily update on January 5, adding that its troops had repelled multiple Russian attacks in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhya regions.
Kyiv seeks to reclaim Crimea, which Russia seized and illegally annexed in 2014. It has staged a string of damaging attacks on the peninsula during the war, including on warships, the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, and the bridge that connects the peninsula to southern Russia.
The attacks on Crimea come after an intensification of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine.
Russian hypersonic and other missile attacks combined with drone strikes blanketed Ukraine on December 29 and again on January 2, killing more than 40 people and injuring dozens more. Ukraine hit back with attacks in southern Russia on December 30. Authorities in the Belgorod region said 25 people were killed.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House on January 4 that recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic-missile launchers and several ballistic missiles.
Russian forces fired at least one of those missiles into Ukraine on December 30, and it landed in an open field in the Zaporizhzhya region, Kirby said. Russia also launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles on January 2 as part of an overnight attack, he added.
Kirby also said Russia is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran. A deal has not been completed, but the United States is concerned that negotiations "are actively advancing.”
With Russia ramping up its missile and drone attacks, Ukraine has been pleading with its Western allies to keep supplying it with air-defense weapons.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 3 expressed confidence that Ukraine will continue to receive the international aid it needs.
"Ukraine will always fight with the resources given to it," Kuleba told CNN. "What is given to Ukraine is not charity. It's an investment in the protection of NATO and in the protection of the prosperity of the American people."
The remarks coincided with a warning by the commander of Ukrainian joint forces. Serhiy Nayev, that after the recent massive Russian bombardments, his country will soon struggle to withstand such attacks with its present supply of air-defense ammunition.
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a national security spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, but it has been blocked by Republican lawmakers who insist Biden and his fellow Democrats in Congress address U.S. border security.
With reporting by CNN and AFP
U.S. Puts Baku On Religious Freedom Watch List As Commission Takes Dim View Of Belarus Law
The United States has put Azerbaijan and three other countries on a watch list for engaging in or tolerating “severe violations of religious freedom” after Baku took over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on January 4 that Azerbaijan joins the list along with the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam.
The designation comes after the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) pointed to concerns about the preservation of Christian religious sites in Nagorno-Karabakh. The takeover by Azerbaijan in September prompted virtually the entire population of 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee to Armenia.
The commission also voiced alarm over regulations on religious practice in the Muslim-majority country under President Ilham Aliyev, including a requirement that all religious groups be registered and their literature approved by an official body.
Blinken said in addition to the State Department's “special watch list,” there are 12 “countries of particular concern” -- Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. There was no change in this list from the year before.
In a separate statement on January 4, the USCIRF, which makes recommendations but does not set U.S. policy, complained about a setback to religious freedom in Belarus.
It said a law signed on January 3 by authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka tightening the activities of religious organizations retains the most regressive provisions of the country’s 2002 religion law and imposes more undue restrictions on religious communities.
The legislation requires compliance within a year and sets guidelines for religious organizations' activities to help those with addictions and provide social services for the elderly and disabled.
“Instead of repealing its highly restrictive religion law enacted over two decades ago, which did not meet international human rights standards, Belarusian officials have doubled down and implemented a more repressive religion law that grants the government unbridled control over religious communities and their affairs,” said USCIRF Chairman Abraham Cooper.
The final text has not been published, but the draft version bars people deemed to have participated in extremist activities from leading religious groups.
Cooper said the restrictions mean religious communities “will face the daunting choice of practicing their religion or belief ‘illegally’ or submitting to a brutal regime that uses indiscriminate force and intimidation against its own people.”
Blinken said advancing the freedom of religion “has been a core objective of U.S. foreign policy ever since Congress passed and enacted the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998.”
He said governments must end abuses such as attacks on members of religious minority communities and their places of worship. He also called for an end to lengthy imprisonment for peaceful expression and calls to violence against religious communities.
With reporting by AFP
Putin Signs Citizenship Decree To Attract Foreigners To Fight For Russia
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree expediting Russian citizenship to foreigners who sign at least one-year contracts to serve in the military or in "military formations." The offer to foreigners also extends to the immediate family members of those who volunteer. The move comes as Russia struggles to replenish units fighting in Ukraine, where more than 300,000 Russians are estimated to have been killed or wounded since February 2022. Putin on January 4 also signed a separate decree simplifying citizenship procedures for Ukrainian citizens who were born and permanently reside in Crimea before 2014, the year that Russia forcibly annexed the Ukrainian peninsula. To see the original story by Current Time, click here. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Amid Regional Tensions, Serbian Defense Ministry Proposes Compulsory Military Service
Serbia's Defense Ministry has proposed reintroducing compulsory military service to shore up its armed forces amid rising tensions in the region.
The General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces said on January 4 that it was making the proposal of compulsory service for up to four months to President Aleksandar Vucic "after an in-depth analysis of the general security situation and contemporary challenges facing the Republic of Serbia."
The ministry has long eyed bringing back compulsory military service -- abolished on January 1, 2011 -- but previous proposals have been shelved for reasons such as its high cost.
Tensions have been on the rise yet again in the Balkans in recent months, fueled in part by Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik, who has threatened to rip the country apart and wreak new havoc on the Balkans if the international community further strengthens multiethnic institutions.
Since a 1995 peace deal known as the Dayton agreement ended intense ethnically fueled fighting in the former Yugoslavia, Bosnia-Herzegovina has been administered under a Bosniak-Croat federation and a mostly Serb-populated entity known as Republika Srpska.
Dodik has spent the past two years trying to erode central Bosnian authority and establishing parallel institutions to further his longtime threats to divide the country for good.
Many groups cling fiercely to ethnic divisions despite decades of international mediation to settle grievances among Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, and other former parts of Yugoslavia. Serbs are the most numerous of the ethno-national groups in the region.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron emphasized the need for stability in the Balkans and pledged the U.K.'s support for broader recognition of Kosovo "as a full sovereign country" during a visit to Pristina on January 4.
Serbia has not recognized the independence of its former province, and violence has flared between ethnic Serbs and Kosovars several times.
Tens of thousands of ethnic Serbs who live in northern Kosovo do not recognize central Kosovar institutions, and they have often clashed with Kosovar police and international peacekeepers. In May, violence erupted when Kosovar authorities tried to install mayors in some Serb-majority towns.
More recently, four people -- a Kosovar police sergeant and three attackers -- were killed in an attack at a 14th-century Orthodox monastery in northern Kosovo in September when some 30 gunmen led by a Kosovar Serb politician stormed the monastery, sparking a gunbattle with Kosovar police.
Kosovo has accused Serbia of being behind the attack, an accusation that Belgrade has denied, but Belgrade has also ruled out the extradition to Kosovo of Milan Radoicic, the leader of the attack who fled to Serbia.
- By AP
U.S.: Russia Has Used North Korean Ballistic Missiles In Ukraine, Is Seeking Iranian Missiles
The White House on January 4 said U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran for use in its war in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles. Russian forces fired at least one of those ballistic missiles into Ukraine on December 30, Kirby said, adding that a Russia-Iran deal on ballistic missiles had not been completed but is “actively advancing.”
In Kosovo, Cameron Pledges U.K. Support For Broader Recognition
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron emphasized the need for stability in the Balkans and pledged U.K. support for partly recognized Kosovo's recognition "as a full sovereign country" during a visit to Pristina on January 4 that includes meetings with the Kosovar president and its prime minister. At a press conference alongside Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, Cameron said, "We are a huge supporter of Kosovo’s independence, sovereignty, and Kosovo’s right to be recognized by others as a full sovereign country and member of the family of nations." Regional powerhouse Serbia has not recognized the independence of its former province. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Taliban Arrests Scores Of Women In Dress-Code Crackdown
Afghanistan's Taliban-led government has arrested dozens of women for failing to observe its strict dress code, which requires women to wear head-to-toe coverings, including over their faces.
Several eyewitnesses and some of the women detained told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that officials from the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice have been making the arrests in various neighborhoods of the capital, Kabul, since January 1.
“There have been several incidents today in which the Taliban detained several women and took them to an unknown destination,” one eyewitness who requested anonymity said on January 3.
In May 2022, a decree by the Taliban, who seized power in August 2020 as international troops were withdrawing from the country, called on Afghan women to only show their eyes in public.
The order reinstated restrictions during the Taliban’s previous rule between 1996 and 2001. It is even stricter than neighboring Iran, where authorities have enforced the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, for decades, prompting widespread unrest.
The AP quoted the country's Vice and Virtue Ministry as saying women are being arrested for wearing "bad hijab," the first official confirmation of a crackdown on women who don’t follow the dress code.
A young woman who witnessed some detentions in Kabul said she managed to escape arrest after an older man intervened.
“He told me to run to run towards my house because the Taliban had just arrested several women in the neighborhood of Dasht-e Barchi in western Kabul,” she told Radio Azadi.
Some of the women detained were released on bail, while others are still being held by the Taliban.
The crackdown is the latest blow to women and girls in Afghanistan, who are already being marginalized in the country by Taliban bans on education, employment, and restrictions in access to public spaces.
Ruqiya Saee, a women's rights activist, said Afghan women are no longer able to dress the way they like.
“The situation in Afghanistan is becoming dire daily," she told Radio Azadi.
The arrests come days after the UN Security Council called for a special envoy to engage with the Taliban, especially on gender and human rights.
The Taliban, however, criticized the idea, saying that special envoys have “complicated situations further via the imposition of external solutions.”
On January 3, the United States supported the new UN special envoy for Afghanistan.
Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. State Department, said Washington remained concerned about the Taliban’s “repressive edicts against women and girls and its unwillingness to foster inclusive governance."
He added that the decisions made by the Taliban risk irreparable damage to Afghan society and move the Taliban further away from normalizing relations with the international community.
With reporting by the Associated Press
NATO Calls Meeting Of New Ukraine Council Amid Massive Russian Attacks
NATO will hold a meeting with diplomats and officials from the alliance's members and Ukraine on January 10 to address the situation surrounding a wave of deadly Russian aerial attacks on Kyiv and other cities across the country. The military alliance's press chief, Dylan White, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 4 that Ukraine had requested the meeting through the format of the recently established NATO-Ukraine Council. In one attack on December 29, 32 people in Kyiv alone were killed by Russian missiles and drones.
Tajik Farm Chief Sent To Prison For 5 Years After Watching Opposition Media Outlet
The chairman of a farm in the Tajik district of Dosti was sentenced to five years in prison for "cooperating" with Islah TV, a website close to the government opposition. The Khatlon Regional Court on January 4 handed down the sentence to 60-year-old Mahmudjon Bobomurodov after finding him guilty of watching and promoting the programs and materials of Islah TV, and of sending a letter to the station where he complained about the lack of water in the Dosti district. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service click here.
Another Uzbek Social Media User Sentenced To Prison For Posts Critical Of President
A 38-year-old social media user who accused Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev of supporting Russia's war against Ukraine has been sentenced to 5 years and 1 month in prison. The Kattakurgan District Court in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan handed down the sentence on January 4 to Bunyodjon Boboniyozov, for "insulting or slandering the president of Uzbekistan in public." Boboniyozov wrote the posts on Facebook under the name "Boboniyaz Ahmad." Several Uzbeks have been convicted in the past year under a criminal clause on insulting or slandering the president. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kazakh Activists Detained After Protesting Jailing Of Colleagues
Three activists from the Wake Up, Kazakhstan movement were arrested in Almaty on January 3 after they held a protest against the jailing on December 16 of three of their colleagues who had called for the commemoration of victims of the 1986 Kazakh youth uprising against the Kremlin and January 2022 anti-government protests. The activists detained on January 3 have been charged with holding an "illegal action." The December 16 protesters were sentenced to 25 days in jail. Their appeal of the case was rejected by the Almaty City Court. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Hackers Were Inside Ukraine Telecoms Giant For Months, Says Cyberespionage Chief
Russian hackers were inside Ukrainian telecoms giant Kyivstar's system from at least May last year in a cyberattack that should serve as a "big warning" to the West, Ukraine's cyberespionage chief told Reuters. The hack, one of the most dramatic since Russia's full-scale invasion nearly two years ago, knocked out services provided by Ukraine's biggest telecoms operator for some 24 million users for days from December 12. In an interview, Illya Vityuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) cybersecurity department, said the hack caused "disastrous" destruction and aimed to land a psychological blow and gather intelligence.
Kazakh TV Operator Stops Broadcasts Of Several Russian Stations
Kazakh television operator TVCOM says it has stopped broadcasting several stations launched by Russian state-run Channel One in a move to reduce the share of foreign news channels on the local market. TVCOM said the move was also due to the fact that its subscribers are "more media literate, they get news from social networks." The Central Asian country has taken several moves to rein in Russian media. In November last year, it blocked the Sputnik24 Internet portal that broadcast Russian TV channels. In August, the Russian website "Tsargrad" was blocked for what the government called "signs of extremism." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
U.S. Says Reports It Wants Ukraine To Change War Strategy 'Not True'
The U.S. State Department says reports that Washington wants Ukraine to change its strategy in the full-scale war against Russia are untrue. "No. This is not true," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on January 3, answering a question about whether Washington wants Ukraine to change its strategy. Politico last month quoted an unnamed Biden administration official and a European diplomat as saying that U.S. and European officials were shifting their focus from supporting Ukraine's goal of total victory to improving its position in possible negotiations to end the war. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Lukashenka Signs Law Putting New Curbs On Religious Groupings In Belarus
Authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has signed a law tightening the activities of religious organizations by forcing re-registration and restricting associations to older groups with nationwide presences, his office said January 3. The legislation requires compliance within a year and sets guidelines for religious organizations' activities to help addicts and provide social services for the elderly and disabled. The final text has not been published, but the draft version barred those deemed to have participated in extremist activities from leading religious groups. Lukashenka has clamped down on dissent since protests after a 2020 presidential election the opposition said was fraudulent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Death Toll Rises To 32 From Russia's Deadliest Attack On Kyiv Since War Began
The Kyiv City Military Administration said overnight on January 3-4 that criminal investigators examining the scene of the deadliest air attack on the capital so far in the 22-month-old full-scale Russian invasion discovered two more bodies, raising the death toll to 32. More than two dozen more were injured in Kyiv in the December 29 bombardment in which 158 missiles and drones targeted military and infrastructure and major population centers all over the country. More than 40 people died in total, and Russia launched another major bombardment on January 2. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Islamic State Claims Its Suicide Bombers Were Responsible For Deadly Blasts In Iran
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for a pair of explosions in Iran that killed at least 84 people during commemorations for a former Iranian commander slain four years ago in a U.S. airstrike.
In a statement on Telegram, the group said two of its members "activated their explosives vests" at a gathering marking the anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani, a former commander of the elite Quds Force.
The incident has intensified fears of widening conflict in the region as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Yemeni-based Huthi rebels also allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping.
Iranian state news agency IRNA on January 4 quoted the head of the National Medical Emergency Organization, Jafar Miadfar, as revising the death toll downward for a second time since the explosions, in the southeastern city of Kerman, from 95 to 84 killed and 284 injured.
Iranian authorities declared January 4 a day of mourning for the victims of the blasts.
The commander in chief of the IRGC, Hossein Salami, said at the funeral on January 5 for the victims that their deaths would be avenged.
Earlier on January 4, an aide to Iran's president blamed Israel and the United States for the explosions. The United States rejected suggestions that either Israel or Washington was behind the blasts.
President Ibrahim Raisi has vowed that the perpetrators "of this cowardly act will soon be identified and punished for their heinous act by the capable security and law enforcement forces."
During a visit to a hospital treating some of the injured, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said "a very strong retaliation will be handed to [the perpetrators] on the hands of the soldiers of Soleimani."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the blasts, while the UN Security Council said they were "reprehensible." A statement from the Security Council "condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in the city of Kerman."
Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.
During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.
Considered at the time to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region, Soleimani was killed in what the United States called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport early on January 3, 2020.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of the IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, and Reuters
Ukraine Says It Hit Russian Command Post, Military Unit On Crimea
Explosions were reported in the occupied Crimean Peninsula late on January 4 after Ukraine said that it hit a Russian military command post near Sevastopol and a military unit near the city of Yevpatoria in separate strikes on the peninsula.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the pilots and “everyone who planned the operation for perfect combat work," in a message posted on Telegram.
He also published a screenshot of a social media post showing smoke rising from an explosion near an area identified as Sevastopol.
The second round of explosions were heard near Sevastopol and the Kerch Strait. The Crimean Bridge, which Russia built after it annexed Crimea and which Ukraine has targeted multiple times since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, is reportedly closed.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces had foiled a Ukrainian attack, but it did not comment directly on the explosions in Yevpatoria. It said in a statement later in the day that its air-defense units had downed a total of 36 Ukrainian drones over Crimea.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol, said 10 Ukrainian missiles “were destroyed over the Crimean Peninsula by regular air defense means.”
Razyozhayev also said one person was injured as debris struck houses and fell into the streets. Rescue services were at the scene, he said, urging residents to remain calm.
It was not possible to verify the claims made by either side, but a correspondent with RFE/RL reported that about 10 explosions were heard in Sevastopol around 5:15 p.m. local time. Rocket launches were heard before the explosions, the correspondent reported.
Kyiv seeks to reclaim Crimea, which Russia seized and illegally annexed in 2014. It has staged a string of damaging attacks on the peninsula during the war, including on warships, the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, and the bridge that connects the peninsula to southern Russia.
The attack on Crimea comes after an intensification of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine. Russian hypersonic and other missile attacks combined with drone strikes blanketed Ukraine on December 29 and again on January 2, killing more than 40 people and injuring dozens more. Ukraine hit back with attacks in southern Russia on December 30. Authorities in the Belgorod region said 25 people were killed.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House on January 4 that recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles.
Russian forces fired at least one of those missiles into Ukraine on December 30, and it landed in an open field in the Zaporizhzhya region, Kirby said. Russia also launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles on January 2 as part of an overnight attack, he added.
Kirby also said Russia is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran. A deal has not been completed, but the United States is concerned that negotiations "are actively advancing.”
With Russia ramping up its missile and drone attacks, Ukraine has pleaded with its Western allies to keep supplying it with air defense weapons.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 3 expressed confidence that Ukraine will continue to receive the international aid it needs.
"Ukraine will always fight with the resources given to it. And...what is given to Ukraine is not charity. It's an investment in the protection of NATO and in the protection of the prosperity of the American people."
The remarks coincided with a warning by the commander of Ukrainian joint forces. Serhiy Nayev said after the recent massive Russian bombardments that his country will soon struggle to withstand such attacks with its present supply of air-defense ammunition.
"The current situation with man-portable air defense systems for mobile air-defense groups is that there is enough ammunition to withstand the next few powerful attacks," Nayev said.
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a national security spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, but it has been blocked by Republican lawmakers who insist Biden and his fellow Democrats in Congress address U.S. border security.
“If President Biden wants a supplemental spending bill focused on national security, it better begin with defending America’s national security," House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) said on January 3. “We want to get the border closed and secured first."
Biden has expressed a willingness to make compromises on immigration policy and border protection as he prepares to ramp up his campaign for reelection.
With reporting by CNN and Reuters
Ukraine's Mobile Air Defenses Have Ammo To Withstand A 'Few More Attacks,' Says Commander
Kyiv's mobile air defenses have enough ammunition to withstand a few more powerful attacks but then will need more Western aid, Serhiy Nayev, the commander of Ukraine's joint forces, said on January 3. Late last year, Russia launched its largest missile and drone attacks since the early days of the invasion. It then bombarded the capital and Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, on January 2, killing five and injuring dozens. "The current situation with man-portable air defense systems for mobile air-defense groups is that there is enough ammunition to withstand the next few powerful attacks," Nayev told the AFP news agency.
Atomic Watchdog Says Experts Blocked From Some Reactor Halls At Zaporizhzhya Plant
The UN's nuclear watchdog said on January 3 that its experts had recently been blocked for the first time from inspecting the reactor halls of three units of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya power plant. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts "for the past two weeks...have not been allowed to access the reactor halls of units 1, 2 and 6," IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement. The nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces in 2022, and both sides have accused each other of compromising its safety.
Norway To Send Two F-16s To Denmark For Ukrainian Pilot Training
Norway's government said on January 3 that it would send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to help train Ukrainian pilots in the use of the planes, which are highly anticipated by Kyiv. Last year, Norway, along with countries such as Denmark and the Netherlands, said it would donate F-16s that had been retired to Ukraine. "Allied partners and states will work day and night with the goal of establishing a lasting and modern air force for Ukraine," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in a statement. The Scandinavian country is already supplying training personnel.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Iran Vows Response After Explosions Kill Nearly 100 During Ceremony For Slain General2
The Monster Returns: Stalin Looms Large Over Putin's Russia3
Islamic State Claims Its Suicide Bombers Were Responsible For Deadly Blasts In Iran4
Russia Admits To Accidentally Bombing Its Own Village5
'Hot Potato': Ukrainian Mobilization Bill Driving A Wedge Between President And Armed Forces6
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine7
European Council Clears Romania, Bulgaria To Join Schengen Free-Travel Zone8
Ukraine Ushers In 2024 As Deadly Missile Strikes Hit Both Sides Of Border9
U.S.: Russia Has Used North Korean Ballistic Missiles In Ukraine, Is Seeking Iranian Missiles10
How The Russian State Ramped Up The Suppression Of Dissent In 2023: 'It Worked In The Soviet Union, And It Works Now'
Subscribe