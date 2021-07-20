Massive Mudslides Kill At Least 10 In Tajikistan

DUSHANBE -- Massive mudslides caused by heavy rains have killed at least 10 people, including four children, in Tajikistan's northwestern district of Pejikent.

Officials at the Emergency Ministry told RFE/RL that the mudslides hit the villages of Dashti Kozi and Kishtudak late on July 19, with rescue and recovery operations running through July 20.

The ministry's spokeswoman, Umeda Yusupova, told RFE/RL that the death toll may rise as two persons remain missing.

Mudslides in several other districts in the area damaged several buildings.

Last week, heavy rains caused mudslides in neighboring Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, killing 16 people.