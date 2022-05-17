Local Protests in Tajikistan Turn Deadly

One person died as police broke up a demonstration in Khorugh, the capital of Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan region, on the border with Afghanistan. Zamir Nazrishoev is believed to have died as security forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters calling for the resignation of political leaders in the region on May 16. Three other people were injured. The situation in the region remains tense since the death of a kidnapping suspect in police custody in November 2021, which the protesters claim is not being investigated.