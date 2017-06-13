Tajik President Gives Rank Of State Justice Counselor To Daughter

DUSHANBE -- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has given the rank of state justice counselor to his daughter Ozoda Rahmon, the head of the presidential administration.

Rahmon's May 25 decree was made public on June 13.

Ozoda Rahmon was appointed the chief of the presidential office in January 2016. She was a deputy foreign minister before that.

In November, Rahmon appointed another daughter, Rukhshona Rahmonova, as a deputy chief of a directorate at the Foreign Ministry.

In January, Rahmon's eldest son, Rustam Emomali, was appointed Dushanbe's mayor.

Several other close relatives of Rahmon occupy important official positions or control lucrative businesses.

Rahmon, who has nine children, has ruled the predominantly Muslim former Soviet republic since 1992.

Rights groups and opponents say he tolerates little dissent and suppresses his critics.